(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa reported preliminary revenues of EUR8.1 million in the first half, down 15 percent from EUR9.6 million in the same period of 2022.

The company that revenues, net of the perimeter related to foreign marketplaces, were nevertheless up 6 percent in the first half of the year, thanks to an increase in website conversion rate, optimization of marketing investments, and the opening of new retail stores.

As for the second quarter, revenues stood at EUR3.9 million from EUR4.4 million as of June 30, 2022.

Ebitda in the first half is worth EUR653,000, up five figures from EUR5,000 in the same period last year.

In the second quarter, Ebitda is worth EUR284,000, up from a negative EUR11,000 in 2022.

TrenDevice on Friday closed in the green by 5.2 percent at EUR0.33 per share.

