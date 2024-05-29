May 29, 2024 at 01:42 am EDT

(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa reported that it ended 2023 with a value of production of EUR21.0 million, essentially unchanged from the previous year.

In contrast, Ebitda more than doubled to EUR2.0 million from EUR745,000 a year earlier while operating loss improved to EUR624,000 from EUR1.3 million in 2022.

The company also closed 2023 with a loss, but with the liability reduced to EUR817,000 from the net red of EUR1.4 million a year earlier.

Net financial position shows debt of EUR4.7 million versus EUR5.6 million as of Dec. 31, 2022, and net patriomnity drops slightly, to EUR3.0 million from EUR3.1 million.

