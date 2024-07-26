(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa on Friday reported that it closed the first half of the year with preliminary revenues of EUR8.4 million from EUR8.2 million as of June 30, 2023.

Ebitda in the period was EUR238,000 from EUR653,000 in the first half of 2023.

Looking at the second quarter, this ended with preliminary revenues of EUR3.9 million from ER4.0 million, while Ebitda was EUR84,000 from EUR284,000 in Q2 2023.

Antonio Capaldo, chairman of the board of directors and co-founder of TrenDevice, commented, "Against the backdrop of a first half of 2024 that grew slightly from a revenue perspective, it is clear that the second quarter fell short of management's expectations, both in terms of revenues and, more importantly, margins, due to renewed competitive pressure on the web channel, which as of today still accounts for about 80 percent of our sales."

"We remain confident about the development of the physical retail channel, which is characterized by less competition and still without a reference brand on the Italian market: this is clearly a long-term strategy that will still need time to bear fruit. In parallel, we are making significant changes and improvements to the digital marketing strategy, from which we expect tangible results in the second half of 2024."

"On the cost and efficiency front, implementations also continue from the perspective of robotics with regard to product testing, and our automated warehouse with regard to product handling."

On Friday, TrenDevice closed 0.5 percent in the red at EUR0.21 per share.

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2024 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.