Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. TrenDevice S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TD   IT0005422792

TRENDEVICE S.P.A.

(TD)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
0.3340 EUR   +1.83%
01:18pTrenDevice, revenues down in first quarter; Ebitda rises
AN
03:36aEuropeans contrasted; gold below USD2,000 threshold
AN
02:22aEuropeans without momentum ahead of PMIs
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

TrenDevice, revenues down in first quarter; Ebitda rises

04/21/2023 | 01:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa reported revenues of EUR4.1 million in the first three months of 2023, down slightly from EUR5.1 million in the same period of 2022.

This decrease, the company explained in a note, was due to the abandonment of the sales channel related to foreign marketplaces, which was characterized by too low a margin compared to management's expectations.

"It should be noted that revenues, net of the perimeter related to foreign marketplaces, are nevertheless up 16 percent in Q1 2023, thanks to an increase in the conversion rate of the website, the optimization of investments in marketing, and the opening of the new retail stores in Rome and Bologna that took place between Q2 and Q3 2022," the company clarifies.

Ebitda as of March 31, 2023 amounted to EUR369,000 up sharply from EUR16,000 thousand recorded in Q1 2022. The increase is due to three distinct factors, as specified in a note: "Higher margins derived exclusively from direct sales on the website trendevice.com and from retail stores, thanks to the abandonment of foreign marketplaces; a cost-cutting operation initiated by management in the last period of 2022; and quarterly pro-rata extraordinary income related to operating grants from the "ReFive" project of Regione Campania in addition to deferrals related to tax credits related to previous years, for a total of EUR256,000 up 149% compared to EUR103,000 in the same period of the previous year."

Alessandro Palmisano, CEO and co-founder of TrenDevice comments on the results, "We are very pleased with the results of the first quarter 2023. The change of course on commercial channels initiated in 2022, together with a cost cutting operation, is starting to bring the expected results on the company's marginality: Ebitda results that are already evident in Q1 2023 and that are particularly positive even net of the operating account contributions obtained."

TrenDevice, on Friday,closed in the green by 1.8 percent at EUR0.33 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about TRENDEVICE S.P.A.
01:18pTrenDevice, revenues down in first quarter; Ebitda rises
AN
03:36aEuropeans contrasted; gold below USD2,000 threshold
AN
02:22aEuropeans without momentum ahead of PMIs
AN
04/20Europeans down; auto sector suffers
AN
02/08TrenDevice chooses MIT SIM as new operator specialist
AN
01/25TrenDevice revenues rise in 2022, but fall in fourth quarter
AN
01/25TrenDevice plans to appoint a new specialist operator
AN
01/24ITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: TrenDevice and Alfonsino in..
AN
01/20To TrenDevice EUR500,000 from Invitalia for innovative processes
AN
2022Listings mixed; low trading volumes
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21,3 M 23,4 M 23,4 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5,20 M 5,70 M 5,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,95 M 5,43 M 5,43 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 51,8%
Chart TRENDEVICE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
TrenDevice S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRENDEVICE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,33 €
Average target price 1,11 €
Spread / Average Target 238%
Managers and Directors
Antonio Capaldo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Palmisano Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ezio Melzi Independent Director
Aldo Cappuccio Independent Director
Epifanio DAngelo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRENDEVICE S.P.A.-19.80%5
BEST BUY CO., INC.-9.35%15 826
JB HI-FI LIMITED6.41%3 297
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-5.83%2 517
UNITED ELECTRONICS COMPANY9.55%1 518
BIC CAMERA INC.-11.93%1 442
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer