TrenDevice's Aucap 61% subscribed after in-opt offer

(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa announced Friday that following the closing of the 854,000 in-opt-out offering on the stock exchange between Wednesday and Thursday, the capital increase is 61 percent subscribed.

In fact, a total of 3.0 million new shares in the company have been subscribed, with a total value of EUR1.2 million.

The board of directors will decide to whom to offer 1.9 million new unsubscribed shares by March 31, 2023.

TrenDevice's stock closed Friday in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR0.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.