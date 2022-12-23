Advanced search
    TD   IT0005422792

TRENDEVICE S.P.A.

(TD)
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:35 2022-12-23 am EST
0.4000 EUR   +1.52%
12:52pTrenDevice's Aucap 61% subscribed after in-opt offer
AN
10/14TrenDevice S.p.A. announced that it expects to receive €3 million in funding
CI
09/23TrenDevice S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
TrenDevice's Aucap 61% subscribed after in-opt offer

12/23/2022 | 12:52pm EST
(Alliance News) - TrenDevice Spa announced Friday that following the closing of the 854,000 in-opt-out offering on the stock exchange between Wednesday and Thursday, the capital increase is 61 percent subscribed.

In fact, a total of 3.0 million new shares in the company have been subscribed, with a total value of EUR1.2 million.

The board of directors will decide to whom to offer 1.9 million new unsubscribed shares by March 31, 2023.

TrenDevice's stock closed Friday in the green by 1.5 percent at EUR0.40 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 21,3 M 22,6 M 22,6 M
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 5,20 M 5,51 M 5,51 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,84 M 5,14 M 5,12 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,47x
EV / Sales 2023 0,43x
Nbr of Employees 43
Free-Float 46,6%
Managers and Directors
Antonio Capaldo Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Alessandro Palmisano Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ezio Melzi Independent Director
Aldo Cappuccio Independent Director
Epifanio DAngelo Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRENDEVICE S.P.A.-62.08%5
BEST BUY CO., INC.-20.64%17 803
JB HI-FI LIMITED-11.92%3 109
MOBILE WORLD INVESTMENT CORPORATION-31.57%2 879
JAY MART-29.57%1 659
BIC CAMERA INC.29.70%1 615