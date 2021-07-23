Log in
    500251   INE849A01020

TRENT LIMITED

(500251)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 07/22
921.7 INR   +6.86%
05:08aTRENT : AGM Voting Results - 2021
PU
07/09TRENT LIMITED : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/24TRENT : CARE Ratings Gives AA+ Rating on Trent's Proposed Non-Convertible Bonds; Outlook Stable
MT
Trent : AGM Voting Results - 2021

07/23/2021 | 05:08am EDT
22nd July 2021

To

To

Listing Department

Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400051

Mumbai 400 001

Symbol: TRENT

Scrip Code: 500251

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Details of the voting results at the 69th Annual General Meeting held on 22nd July 2021

Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of the business transacted at the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 22nd July 2021.

Also enclosed is the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting prior and during the AGM.

The above documents are also being uploaded on the Company's website at www.trentlimited.com.

Thanking you,

For Trent Limited

M. M. Surti

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

TRENT LIMITED

Details of the voting results as per Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board

of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Date of the AGM

Thursday, 22nd July 2021

Total number of shareholders on record date

As on cut - off date i.e. 15th July 2021:

90,891

No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in

No arrangement for a physical meeting

person or through proxy

or appointment of proxy was made as

Promoters and Promoters Group :

the Meeting was held through video

Public:

conferencing/ other audio-visual means

No. of shareholders attended the meeting through

video conferencing/ other audio-visual means

Promoters and Promoters Group :

3

Public:

103

PARIKH & ASSOCIATESCOMPANY SECRETARIES

To,

The Chairman

Trent Limited

Bombay House, 24, Homi Mody Street,

Mumbai - 400001

Dear Sir,

Office

111, 11th Floor, Sai-Dwar CHS Ltd

Sab TV Lane, Opp. Laxmi Industrial Estate, Off Link Road, Above Shabari Restaurant, Andheri (W), Mumbai : 400053

Tel No 26301232 / 26301233 / 26301240

Email: cs@parikhassociates.comparikh.associates@rediffmail.com

Sub: Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on remote e-voting conducted pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 for the 69th Annual General Meeting of Trent Limited held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10.45 a.m.(IST) through video conferencing ('VC') / other audio visual means ('OAVM').

I, P. N. Parikh, of Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, had been appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Trent Limited pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, to conduct the remote e- voting process in respect of the below mentioned resolutions proposed at the 69th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Trent Limited on Thursday,July 22, 2021 at 10.45 a.m.(IST) through VC/OAVM.

I was also appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting process during the said AGM.

The notice dated April 30, 2021, convening the AGM, as confirmed by the Company was sent to the shareholders in respect of the below mentioned resolutions proposed to be passed at the AGM of the Company through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories, in compliance with the MCA Circulars dated May 5, 2020 and January 13, 2021 read with circulars dated April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2020 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") and SEBI Circulars dated May 12, 2020 and January 15, 2021.

1

Continuation Sheet

The Company had availed the e-voting facility offered by National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") for conducting remote e-voting by the Shareholders of the Company.

The voting period for remote e-voting commenced on Monday, July 19, 2021 (9:00 a.m. IST) and ended on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (5:00 p.m. IST) and the NSDL e- voting platform was disabled thereafter.

The Company had also provided remote e-voting facility to the shareholders present at the AGM through VC / OAVM and who had not cast their vote earlier.

The shareholders of the Company holding shares as on the "cut-off" date of Thursday, July 15, 2021 were entitled to vote on the resolutions as contained in the Notice of the AGM.

After the closure of e-voting at the AGM, the report on remote voting done during the AGM and the votes cast under remote e-voting facility prior to the AGM were unblocked and counted.

I have scrutinized and reviewed the remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM and votes cast therein based on the data downloaded from the NSDL e-voting system.

The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules relating to remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM on the resolutions contained in the notice of the AGM.

My responsibility as scrutinizer for the remote e-voting is restricted to making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast in favour or against the resolutions.

I now submit my consolidated report as under on the result of the remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM in respect of the said resolutions.

2

Continuation Sheet

Resolution 1: Ordinary Resolution

To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon.

(i) Voted in favour of the resolution:

Number

of

members

Number of

valid

votes

% of total number of valid

voted

cast by them

votes cast

752

23,84,89,784

99.96

(ii) Voted against the resolution:

Number

of

members

Number of

valid

votes

% of total number of

voted

cast by them

valid votes cast

10

85,128

0.04

(iii) Invalid votes:

Number

of

members

Number of invalid votes

whose

votes

were

cast by them

declared invalid

NIL

NIL

3

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trent Ltd. published this content on 23 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2021 09:07:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
