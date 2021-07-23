Trent : AGM Voting Results - 2021

22nd July 2021 To To Listing Department Listing Department The National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Dalal Street, Mumbai 400051 Mumbai 400 001 Symbol: TRENT Scrip Code: 500251 Dear Sir / Madam, Sub: Details of the voting results at the 69th Annual General Meeting held on 22nd July 2021 Pursuant to Regulation 44(3) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, please find enclosed the voting results of the business transacted at the 69th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company held on Thursday, 22nd July 2021. Also enclosed is the consolidated report of the Scrutinizer on remote e-voting prior and during the AGM. The above documents are also being uploaded on the Company's website at www.trentlimited.com. Thanking you, For Trent Limited M. M. Surti Company Secretary Encl: As above

TRENT LIMITED Details of the voting results as per Regulation 44 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 Date of the AGM Thursday, 22nd July 2021 Total number of shareholders on record date As on cut - off date i.e. 15th July 2021: 90,891 No. of shareholders present in the meeting either in No arrangement for a physical meeting person or through proxy or appointment of proxy was made as Promoters and Promoters Group : the Meeting was held through video Public: conferencing/ other audio-visual means No. of shareholders attended the meeting through video conferencing/ other audio-visual means Promoters and Promoters Group : 3 Public: 103

PARIKH & ASSOCIATESCOMPANY SECRETARIES To, The Chairman Trent Limited Bombay House, 24, Homi Mody Street, Mumbai - 400001 Dear Sir, Office 111, 11th Floor, Sai-Dwar CHS Ltd Sab TV Lane, Opp. Laxmi Industrial Estate, Off Link Road, Above Shabari Restaurant, Andheri (W), Mumbai : 400053 Tel No 26301232 / 26301233 / 26301240 Email: cs@parikhassociates.comparikh.associates@rediffmail.com Sub: Consolidated Scrutinizer's Report on remote e-voting conducted pursuant to the provisions of Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014 as amended by Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2015 for the 69th Annual General Meeting of Trent Limited held on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10.45 a.m.(IST) through video conferencing ('VC') / other audio visual means ('OAVM'). I, P. N. Parikh, of Parikh & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries, had been appointed as the Scrutinizer by the Board of Directors of Trent Limited pursuant to Section 108 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") read with Rule 20 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, as amended, to conduct the remote e- voting process in respect of the below mentioned resolutions proposed at the 69th Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of Trent Limited on Thursday,July 22, 2021 at 10.45 a.m.(IST) through VC/OAVM. I was also appointed as Scrutinizer to scrutinize the remote e-voting process during the said AGM. The notice dated April 30, 2021, convening the AGM, as confirmed by the Company was sent to the shareholders in respect of the below mentioned resolutions proposed to be passed at the AGM of the Company through electronic mode to those Members whose email addresses are registered with the Company/ Depositories, in compliance with the MCA Circulars dated May 5, 2020 and January 13, 2021 read with circulars dated April 8, 2020 and April 13, 2020 (collectively referred to as "MCA Circulars") and SEBI Circulars dated May 12, 2020 and January 15, 2021. 1

Continuation Sheet The Company had availed the e-voting facility offered by National Securities Depository Limited ("NSDL") for conducting remote e-voting by the Shareholders of the Company. The voting period for remote e-voting commenced on Monday, July 19, 2021 (9:00 a.m. IST) and ended on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 (5:00 p.m. IST) and the NSDL e- voting platform was disabled thereafter. The Company had also provided remote e-voting facility to the shareholders present at the AGM through VC / OAVM and who had not cast their vote earlier. The shareholders of the Company holding shares as on the "cut-off" date of Thursday, July 15, 2021 were entitled to vote on the resolutions as contained in the Notice of the AGM. After the closure of e-voting at the AGM, the report on remote voting done during the AGM and the votes cast under remote e-voting facility prior to the AGM were unblocked and counted. I have scrutinized and reviewed the remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM and votes cast therein based on the data downloaded from the NSDL e-voting system. The Management of the Company is responsible to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Act and rules relating to remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM on the resolutions contained in the notice of the AGM. My responsibility as scrutinizer for the remote e-voting is restricted to making a Scrutinizer's Report of the votes cast in favour or against the resolutions. I now submit my consolidated report as under on the result of the remote e-voting prior to and during the AGM in respect of the said resolutions. 2

Continuation Sheet Resolution 1: Ordinary Resolution To receive, consider and adopt the Audited Financial Statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2021, together with the Reports of the Board of Directors and the Auditors thereon. (i) Voted in favour of the resolution: Number of members Number of valid votes % of total number of valid voted cast by them votes cast 752 23,84,89,784 99.96 (ii) Voted against the resolution: Number of members Number of valid votes % of total number of voted cast by them valid votes cast 10 85,128 0.04 (iii) Invalid votes: Number of members Number of invalid votes whose votes were cast by them declared invalid NIL NIL 3

