Trent : Credit Rating
TRENT LIMITED
As on 31st May 2021
CREDIT RATING
Outstanding Instrument(s) and Date of Issue
Rating
Non-Convertible Debentures - 31st May 2021
ICRA AA+; Stable
CARE AA+; Stable
|Sales 2023
|
78 503 M
952 M
952 M
|Net income 2023
|
4 476 M
54,3 M
54,3 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
343 M
4,16 M
4,16 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|116x
|Yield 2023
|0,14%
|Capitalization
|
518 B
6 281 M
6 281 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|6,60x
|EV / Sales 2024
|5,39x
|Nbr of Employees
|11 073
|Free-Float
|52,1%
Duration :
Period :
Technical analysis trends TRENT LIMITED
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|15
|Last Close Price
|1 457,10 INR
|Average target price
|1 545,07 INR
|Spread / Average Target
|6,04%