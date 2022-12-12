Advanced search
    500251   INE849A01020

TRENT LIMITED

(500251)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-08
1457.10 INR   -0.11%
08:35aTrent : Credit Rating
PU
12/08Trent to Divest 3.22% Stake in Tata Unistore
MT
12/08Trent : Agreements/Contracts/Arrangements/ MOU's PARA A
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trent : Credit Rating

12/12/2022 | 08:35am EST
TRENT LIMITED

As on 31st May 2021

CREDIT RATING

Outstanding Instrument(s) and Date of Issue

Rating

Non-Convertible Debentures - 31st May 2021

ICRA AA+; Stable

CARE AA+; Stable

Disclaimer

Trent Ltd. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 13:33:36 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2023 78 503 M 952 M 952 M
Net income 2023 4 476 M 54,3 M 54,3 M
Net Debt 2023 343 M 4,16 M 4,16 M
P/E ratio 2023 116x
Yield 2023 0,14%
Capitalization 518 B 6 281 M 6 281 M
EV / Sales 2023 6,60x
EV / Sales 2024 5,39x
Nbr of Employees 11 073
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart TRENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trent Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 1 457,10 INR
Average target price 1 545,07 INR
Spread / Average Target 6,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Venkatesalu Palaniswamy Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Neeraj Basur Chief Financial Officer
Noel Naval Tata Chairman
Mehernosh M. Surti Secretary & Compliance Officer
Jayesh Merchant Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRENT LIMITED36.82%6 281
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED-17.47%6 761
MACY'S, INC.-15.70%5 983
DILLARD'S, INC.37.57%5 772
WANGFUJING GROUP CO., LTD.5.56%4 650
FALABELLA S.A.-43.15%4 612