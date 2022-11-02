Trent : Notice of Board Meeting for September 2022 quarter results
1st November 2022
To
Listing Department
The National Stock Exchange of India
BSE Limited
Limited
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,
Exchange Plaza,
Dalal Street,
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),
Mumbai 400001
Mumbai 400051
Scrip Code: 500251
Symbol: TRENT
Dear Sir / Madam,
Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 10thNovember 2022, inter alia to consider the following:
Approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2022.
Proposal for working capital borrowings including through issue of Commercial Paper/s.