  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Trent Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500251   INE849A01020

TRENT LIMITED

(500251)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-31
1556.85 INR   +1.81%
08/11Trent : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2022
PU
08/11Trent Limited Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
07/20Trent : Statement of unclaimed amount for dividend declared as on 10.06.2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trent : Notice of Board Meeting for September 2022 quarter results

11/02/2022 | 01:20am EDT
1st November 2022

To

To

Listing Department

Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India

BSE Limited

Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza,

Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai 400001

Mumbai 400051

Scrip Code: 500251

Symbol: TRENT

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 10th November 2022, inter alia to consider the following:

  1. Approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30th September 2022.
  2. Proposal for working capital borrowings including through issue of Commercial Paper/s.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Trent Limited

MEHERNOSH MIRZBAN SURTI

Digitally signed by

MEHERNOSH MIRZBAN SURTI

Date: 2022.11.01 10:50:09 +05'30'

M. M. Surti

Company Secretary

cc:

  1. National Securities Depository Limited
  2. Central Depository Services (India) Limited

Disclaimer

Trent Ltd. published this content on 02 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2022 05:19:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
