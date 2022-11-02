Trent : Notice of Board Meeting for September 2022 quarter results

1st November 2022

To To Listing Department Listing Department The National Stock Exchange of India BSE Limited Limited Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers, Exchange Plaza, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai 400001 Mumbai 400051 Scrip Code: 500251 Symbol: TRENT

Dear Sir / Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, this is to inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday, 10th November 2022, inter alia to consider the following:

Approve the Unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ended 30 th September 2022. Proposal for working capital borrowings including through issue of Commercial Paper/s.

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Trent Limited