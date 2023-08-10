9th August 2023

To,

Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

"Exchange Plaza"

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)

Mumbai 400051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 54(2) & 54(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')

We wish to inform you that the Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company and outstanding as on 30th June 2023 are unsecured (ISIN: INE849A08082). Accordingly, the provisions of Regulation 54(2) & 54(3) of the Listing Regulations with respect to disclosure of security cover are not applicable to the Company.

We enclose herewith a 'Nil/Not Applicable' report with respect to security cover for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 in the format prescribed under Chapter V of SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/109 dated 31st March 2023 (updated as on 6th July 2023).

The above information is also being placed on the website of the Company at www.trentlimited.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Trent Limited