9th August 2023
To,
Listing Department
The National Stock Exchange of India Limited
"Exchange Plaza"
Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East)
Mumbai 400051
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: Disclosure under Regulation 54(2) & 54(3) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('Listing Regulations')
We wish to inform you that the Non-Convertible Debentures issued by the Company and outstanding as on 30th June 2023 are unsecured (ISIN: INE849A08082). Accordingly, the provisions of Regulation 54(2) & 54(3) of the Listing Regulations with respect to disclosure of security cover are not applicable to the Company.
We enclose herewith a 'Nil/Not Applicable' report with respect to security cover for the quarter ended 30th June 2023 in the format prescribed under Chapter V of SEBI Master Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS-PoD1/P/CIR/2023/109 dated 31st March 2023 (updated as on 6th July 2023).
The above information is also being placed on the website of the Company at www.trentlimited.com
This is for your information and records.
Thanking You,
Yours faithfully,
For Trent Limited
KRUPA KETAN ANANDPARA
Digitally signed by KRUPA KETAN ANANDPARA Date: 2023.08.09 15:50:15 +05'30'
Krupa Anandpara Company Secretary
Encl: As above
Annex-VA
Format of Security Cover Certificate
Column B
Colum n
Colum n
Colum n
Column
Column
Colum
Column
Colum
Column
Column L
Column
Column N
Column O
Column A
C i
Dii
Eiii
Fiv
Gv
n Hvi
Ivii
n J
K
M
Exclusive
Exclusive
Pari-
PariPassu
Pari-
Assets
Elimination
(Total
Relate d to only those items covered by t his
Charge
Charge
Passu
Charge
Passu
not
(amount in
C to
certificate
Particulars
Charge
Charge
offered
negative
H)
as
)
Security
Assets
Other
debt
Carrying
Carrying
shared by
assets on
amount
/book value
value/book
Paripassu
which
considered
for exclusive
value for
Description
debt
there is
more
charge
paripassu
holder
pari-
than once
assets where
charge
of asset for
Market
(includes
Passu
(due to
Market
market value
assets where
which this
Debt for
Value
Debt for
charge
exclusive
Value for
is not
market value
certificate
which
debt for
for
which
(excluding
plus,
Assets
ascertainable
is not
Total
relate
Other
which
Pari-
this
this
items
paripassu
charged
or applicable
ascertainable
Value(=K+L+M+
Secured
this
passu
certificate
certificate
covered
charge)
on
(For Eg.
or applicable
N)
Debt
certificate
charge
being
being
in column
Exclusive
Bank
(For Eg.
issued
is issued
Assets
issued
F)
basis
Balance,
Bank
&
viii
other
DSRA,
Balance,
debt
market value
DSRA,
with
is not
market value
paripassu
applicable)
is not
charge)
applicable)
KRUPA KETAN ANANDPARA
Digitally signed by
KRUPA KETAN
ANANDPARA Date: 2023.08.09 15:50:59 +05'30'
Relating to Column F
Book
Book
Yes/ No
Book
Book
Value
Value
Value
Value
ASSETS
Property,
Plant and
Equipment
Capital
Work-in
Progress
Right of
Not
applicable
Use Assets
Goodwill
Intangible
Assets
Intangible
Assets under
Development
Investments
Loans
Inventories
KRUPA
KETAN ANANDPARA
Digitally signed by
KRUPA KETAN
ANANDPARA Date: 2023.08.09 15:51:14 +05'30'
Trade
Receivables
Cash and
Cash
Equivalents
Bank
Balances
other than
Cash and
Cash
Equivalents
Others
Total
LIABILITIE S
Not
applicable
Debt
securities to
which this
certificate
pertains
Other debt
sharing
paripassu
charge with
above
debt
Other Debt
KRUPA
KETAN ANANDPARA
Digitally signed by
KRUPA KETAN
ANANDPARA Date: 2023.08.09 15:51:31 +05'30'
Subordinated
debt
not to
Borrowings
be filled
Bank
Debt
Securities
Others
Trade
payables
Lease
Liabilities
Provisions
Others
Not applicable
Total
Cover on
Book
Value
Cover on
Market
Valueix
Exclusive
Pari-
Security
Passu
Cover
Security
KRUPA
Digitally signed
by KRUPA KETAN
KETAN
ANANDPARA
ANANDPARA
Date: 2023.08.09
15:51:50 +05'30'
