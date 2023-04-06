Trent : SEBI Circular dated 10th August 2021 for the year ended 31.03.2023

4th April 2023

Sub: Information as specified in Chapter VIII of the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10th August 2021

Please find enclosed herewith a statement in the specified format as required in terms of Clause 10.1(a) of Chapter VIII of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10th August 2021 (updated as on 13th April 2022),containing details of privately placed debt securities issued by the Company and outstanding as on 31st March 2023:

Name lSlN Number lssuance Maturity Coupon Payment Embedded Amount Amount of the Date Date Rate Frequency Option Issued Outstan lssuer (if any) (₹ in -ding crores) (₹ in crores) Trent INE849A08082 31st May 29th May 5.78% Annually None 500 500 Limited 2021 2026 p.a.

