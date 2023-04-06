Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. Trent Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    500251   INE849A01020

TRENT LIMITED

(500251)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-04
1364.45 INR   +0.52%
07:44aTrent : SEBI Circular dated 10th August 2021 for the year ended 31.03.2023
PU
03/23Trent : Regulation 57(4) Disclosure – FY 23
PU
03/22Trent : Regulation 60 (2) - Record Date
PU
Trent : SEBI Circular dated 10th August 2021 for the year ended 31.03.2023

04/06/2023 | 07:44am EDT
4th April 2023

To,

To,

National Stock Exchange of lndia Limited

National Securities Depository Limited

Exchange Plaza

Trade World,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Kamala Mills Compound

Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051

Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai 400013

To,

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.

Marathon Futurex, 25th Floor, A Wing

N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel

Mumbai 400013

Dear Sir/ Madam,

Sub: Information as specified in Chapter VIII of the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10th August 2021

Please find enclosed herewith a statement in the specified format as required in terms of Clause 10.1(a) of Chapter VIII of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10th August 2021 (updated as on 13th April 2022),containing details of privately placed debt securities issued by the Company and outstanding as on 31st March 2023:

Name

lSlN Number

lssuance

Maturity

Coupon

Payment

Embedded

Amount

Amount

of the

Date

Date

Rate

Frequency

Option

Issued

Outstan

lssuer

(if any)

(₹ in

-ding

crores)

(₹ in

crores)

Trent

INE849A08082

31st May

29th May

5.78%

Annually

None

500

500

Limited

2021

2026

p.a.

This is for your information and records.

Yours faithfully,

For Trent Limited

MEHERNOS

Digitally signed by

H MIRZBAN

MEHERNOSH

MIRZBAN SURTI

SURTI

Date: 2023.04.04

16:01:34 +05'30'

  1. Surti Company Secretary

CC:

Debenture Trustees

Axis Trustee Services Limited

The Ruby, 2nd Floor, SW, 29 Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400028

Disclaimer

Trent Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 11:43:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
