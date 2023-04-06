Trent : SEBI Circular dated 10th August 2021 for the year ended 31.03.2023

4th April 2023
|
To,
|
To,
|
National Stock Exchange of lndia Limited
|
National Securities Depository Limited
|
Exchange Plaza
|
Trade World,
|
Bandra-Kurla Complex
|
Kamala Mills Compound
|
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400 051
|
Senapati Bapat Marg, Mumbai 400013
|
|
|
To,
|
|
Central Depository Services (India) Ltd.
|
|
Marathon Futurex, 25th Floor, A Wing
|
|
N M Joshi Marg, Lower Parel
|
|
Mumbai 400013
|
|
|
Dear Sir/ Madam,
Sub: Information as specified in Chapter VIII of the SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10th August 2021
Please find enclosed herewith a statement in the specified format as required in terms of Clause 10.1(a) of Chapter VIII of SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/DDHS/P/CIR/2021/613 dated 10th August 2021 (updated as on 13th April 2022),containing details of privately placed debt securities issued by the Company and outstanding as on 31st March 2023:
|
Name
|
lSlN Number
|
lssuance
|
Maturity
|
Coupon
|
Payment
|
Embedded
|
Amount
|
Amount
|
of the
|
|
Date
|
Date
|
Rate
|
Frequency
|
Option
|
Issued
|
Outstan
|
lssuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
(if any)
|
(₹ in
|
-ding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crores)
|
(₹ in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
crores)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Trent
|
INE849A08082
|
31st May
|
29th May
|
5.78%
|
Annually
|
None
|
500
|
500
|
Limited
|
|
2021
|
2026
|
p.a.
|
|
|
|
This is for your information and records.
Yours faithfully,
For Trent Limited
|
MEHERNOS
|
Digitally signed by
|
H MIRZBAN
|
MEHERNOSH
|
MIRZBAN SURTI
|
SURTI
|
Date: 2023.04.04
|
16:01:34 +05'30'
-
Surti Company Secretary
CC:
Debenture Trustees
Axis Trustee Services Limited
The Ruby, 2nd Floor, SW, 29 Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar West, Mumbai - 400028
Disclaimer
Trent Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 April 2023 11:43:03 UTC.