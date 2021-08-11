Log in
    500251   INE849A01020

TRENT LIMITED

(500251)
Trent : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2021

08/11/2021 | 07:47am EDT
  1. The above unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2021 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and recommended to the Board which was thereafter taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10th August 2021.
  2. The Company's financial performance for the current quarter and corresponding quarter of previous year has been impacted by the Covid 19 related developments. Increasingly, pandemic related restrictions have been relaxed starting June 2021 following the second wave. Selectively at the local level, certain restrictions continue to apply and consequently impact trading performance. Our expectation is that operating performance will recover fully by end of the third quarter of this financial year. This expectation is basis the sharp recovery witnessed after recent wave of the pandemic and also, the accelerated rollout of the vaccination program. Accordingly, we do not foresee any continued adverse impact beyond a few quarters on the business operations.

Given the contractual position across our portfolio of stores, we have recognised in the standalone profit and loss

statement (as part of other income as required by applicable accounting standards) for the quarter ended 30th June

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM STANDALONE FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRENT LIMITED

1. We have reviewed the accompanying Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of TRENT LIMITED ("the Company"), for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("Results") included in the accompanying statement of Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 ("the Statement"), being submitted by the Company pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 33 of the

INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REVIEW REPORT ON REVIEW OF INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TRENT LIMITED

1. We have reviewed the accompanying Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of TRENT LIMITED ("the Parent") and its subsidiaries (the Parent and its subsidiaries together referred to as "the Group"), and its share of the net profit/(loss) after tax and total comprehensive income / loss of

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trent Ltd. published this content on 11 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 August 2021 05:45:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 37 276 M 501 M 501 M
Net income 2022 795 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
Net cash 2022 6 891 M 92,6 M 92,6 M
P/E ratio 2022 1 353x
Yield 2022 0,11%
Capitalization 337 B 4 520 M 4 524 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,85x
EV / Sales 2023 6,13x
Nbr of Employees 9 841
Free-Float 55,0%
Chart TRENT LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Trent Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TRENT LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 947,10 INR
Average target price 860,56 INR
Spread / Average Target -9,14%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Stephen Rayfield Chief Executive Officer
Venkatesalu Palaniswamy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Noel Naval Tata Chairman
Mehernosh M. Surti Secretary & Compliance Officer
Bahram Navroz Vakil Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRENT LIMITED37.68%4 520
CANADIAN TIRE CORPORATION, LIMITED18.92%9 894
FALABELLA S.A.15.55%9 785
KOHL'S CORPORATION31.70%8 566
MACY'S, INC.71.91%6 032
NORDSTROM, INC.18.46%5 874