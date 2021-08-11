Trent : Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June 2021

The above unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30 th June 2021 were reviewed by the Audit Committee and recommended to the Board which was thereafter taken on record by the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on 10 th August 2021. The Company's financial performance for the current quarter and corresponding quarter of previous year has been impacted by the Covid 19 related developments. Increasingly, pandemic related restrictions have been relaxed starting June 2021 following the second wave. Selectively at the local level, certain restrictions continue to apply and consequently impact trading performance. Our expectation is that operating performance will recover fully by end of the third quarter of this financial year. This expectation is basis the sharp recovery witnessed after recent wave of the pandemic and also, the accelerated rollout of the vaccination program. Accordingly, we do not foresee any continued adverse impact beyond a few quarters on the business operations.

Given the contractual position across our portfolio of stores, we have recognised in the standalone profit and loss

statement (as part of other income as required by applicable accounting standards) for the quarter ended 30th June