    500251   INE849A01020

TRENT LIMITED

(500251)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
1411.35 INR   -0.54%
12:57aTrent : Updates
PU
12/14Trent : Shares in respect of which dividend has not been claimed for seven consecutive years (2016 to 2022)
PU
12/12Trent : Credit Rating
PU
Trent : Updates

12/21/2022 | 12:57am EST
21st December 2022

To

To

Listing Department

Listing Department

The National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Dalal Street,

Mumbai 400051

Mumbai 400001

Symbol: TRENT

Scrip Code: 500251

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para A of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform that the enclosed letter sent, by registered post / speed post, to identified shareholders who have not claimed their dividends for seven or more consecutive years and whose shares are liable for transfer to the IEPF Authority, pursuant to Section 124(6) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016, as amended.

Also enclosed are the copies of newspaper advertisement published in the Business Standard (English Newspaper), Free Press Journal (English Newspaper) and Navshakti (Marathi Newspaper) on 21st December 2022. Simultaneously, this intimation shall be placed on the Company's website at www.trentlimited.com

This is for your information and records.

Thanking You,

Yours faithfully,

For Trent Limited

MEHERNOSH Digitally signed by

MIRZBAN

MEHERNOSH

MIRZBAN SURTI

SURTI

Date: 2022.12.21

10:56:41 +05'30'

M. M. Surti

Company Secretary

Encl.: as above

TRENT LIMITED

CIN - L24240MH1952PLC008951

Registered Office: Bombay House, 24 Homi Mody Street, Mumbai - 400 001

Email id: investor.relations@trent-tata.comWebsite : www.trentlimited.comPhone-022-67008090

Dear Shareholder(s),

Date: 20th December 2022

Sub: Transfer of Equity Shares held by you in the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF)

As per Section 124 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Investor Education and Protection Fund Authority (Accounting, Audit, Transfer and Refund) Rules, 2016 and subsequent amendment thereto ("the Rules"), all unclaimed dividends are required to be transferred by the Company to IEPF established by Central Government, after the expiry of seven years from the date of transfer to unpaid dividend account. Details of such unclaimed dividends are regularly updated on the website of the Company and reminder letters have also been sent from time to time to the shareholders to claim their unclaimed dividends. Further, all the shares in respect of which dividend has remained unclaimed for seven consecutive years or more shall also be transferred in the name of IEPF.

As per our records, the amount(s) of dividends mentioned overleaf are unclaimed against your name. To claim the outstanding dividend, kindly first ensure registration of correct bank details including your core banking account no and IFSC/ MICR of your bank against your demat A/c with your Depository Participant / Registrar and Share Transfer Agent - TSR Consultants Private Ltd. The overleaf annexure should thereafter be sent along with the following documents, in the enclosed postage pre-paidenvelope, so as to reach the RTA on or before 27th March 2023.

For shares held in demat form:

Copy of the Demat Account Statement (Client master list) showing your name, address, demat and bank account details registered against the demat account.

For shares held in physical form:

As per SEBI circulars dated 3rd November 2021 and 14th December 2021 outstanding payments will be credited directly to the bank account, only if the folio is KYC Compliant. The forms required to be submitted duly completed along with this letter to make your folio KYC Compliant, can be accessed on the Company's website at https://trentlimited.com/pages/downloads.

These forms are the Investor Service Request Form ISR - 1, Form ISR - 2 and Form No. SH 13 (Nomination Form). These should be completed as per the instructions stated therein and submitted along with the supporting documents including original cancelled cheque, indicating your name as the Account holder

In case the dividends are not claimed by the said date, necessary steps will be initiated by the Company to transfer shares held by you which are due for transfer to IEPF without further notice, in accordance with the Rules. Please note that no claim shall lie against the Company in respect of the shares so transferred to IEPF.

In case the shares are held by you:

  • In physical form - new share certificate(s) will be issued and transferred in favour of IEPF on completion of necessary formalities. Hence, the original share certificate(s) which stand registered in your name will be deemed cancelled and non-negotiable.
  • In demat form - the Company shall inform the depository by way of corporate action for transfer of shares lying in your demat account in favour of IEPF.

In the event of transfer of shares held by you and the unclaimed dividends to IEPF, you are entitled to claim the same from IEPF by submitting an online application in the prescribed Form IEPF-5 available on the website www.iepf.gov.inand sending a physical copy of the same duly signed to the Company along with requisite documents enumerated in the Form IEPF- 5.

In case

you have any queries, please contact the Registrars and Transfer Agent of the Company,

TSR Consultants Private Limited, C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West),

Mumbai

400 083, Tel No.: 91 22 6656 8484, Fax No: 91 22 6656 8494, Email Id: csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in

Thanking you

For Trent Limited

Sd/-

M. M. Surti

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

P.T.O.

Annexure

REF: MCALK SR.NO. 1

Name of the Shareholder

Address 1

Address 2

Address 3

Address 4 - Pin

To,

TSR CONSULTANTS PRIVATE LIMITED (Unit: Trent Limited)

C-101, 1st Floor, 247 Park,

Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Vikhroli (West),

Mumbai - 400 083

Email id: csg-unit@tcplindia.co.in

Dear Sir / Madam,

Sub: Payment of Unclaimed Dividend

Kindly arrange for payment of unclaimed dividend as mentioned below based on your letter overleaf. I confirm that neither I have encashed the dividend warrant(s)/ demand draft(s) sent to me earlier nor I have received any money in connection with the below mentioned dividend(s).

Folio No./CLIENT ID & DPID No.

Dividend Warrant No

Amount (Rs.)

Date of Payment

Last Date of Claim

29th March 2016

27th March 2023

7th August 2017

27th March 2023

14th August 2018

27th March 2023

8th August 2019

27th March 2023

12th August 2020

27th March 2023

28th July 2021

27th March 2023

7th March 2022

27th March 2023

16th June 2022

27th March 2023

To be filled in by the Shareholder

I am enclosing the following (tick whichever is applicable)

For shares held in demat form:

Copy of the Client master list featuring bank details registered against the demat account.

For shares held in physical form:

Original cancelled cheque leaf bearing the name of the first shareholder. or,

Bank attested copy of first page of the Bank Passbook/Statement of Account in original and a cancelled cheque.

Investor Service Request Form ISR - 1, Form ISR - 2 and Form No. SH 13 (Nomination Form) duly filled (as accessed on the Company's website at https://trentlimited.com/pages/downloads)as per the instructions stated therein along with the supporting documents

My email id is:

My Mobile No. is:

Place :

Signature of the First named Shareholder

Date :

Note: Please return this Annexure duly filled in and signed with the supporting documents, in the enclosed postage pre paid envelope, to TSR Consultants Private Limited, Registrars and Share Transfer Agent of the

Company on or before 27th March 2023.

P.T.O.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trent Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
