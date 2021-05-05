Macrodiamond Analyses Recommended, Microdiamond Photos (Dominantly Type II) from Tres-Or's Guigues Pipe in Quebec and Third Tranche of Private Placement Closes

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 5, 2021) - Tres-Or Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TRS) (OTC: TRSFF) ("Tres-Or" or the "Company") is pleased to present the new photomicrographs of the Type II microdiamonds that dominate at the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in southwestern Québec. Photographs of all 21 Guigues microdiamonds greater than 0.150 mm are now available to view on Tres-Or's website at: www.tres-or.com .

Highlights:

Type II diamond dominates microdiamond populations from the Guigues Kimberlite in southwest Québec

16 out of 21 microdiamonds measured by SRC Labs, Type II, as defined by a lack of the common impurity nitrogen

Type II diamonds are rare (less than 2% of gem diamonds sold) but can be extremely valuable and include many of the most famous and largest stones ever sold

In addition to being favorable Type II diamonds, 90% of recovered microdiamonds from Guigues (53 out of 58) are described by SRC Labs as "white/colourless, and transparent"

Photographs of all 21 Guigues microdiamonds >0.150 mm are available for viewing on www.tres-or.com

Recommended work includes processing most of the remaining December 2019 drill core to recover diamonds larger than 0.425 mm

Subsequently, Tres-Or will drill 2 to 5 additional drill holes to better define the pipe (currently assessed at a substantial 4.5 to 6 hectares)

The photomicrographs were produced by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services ("SRC") from all 21 microdiamonds recovered from Guigues greater than 0.150 mm. Of those 21 microdiamonds, 16 were reported to be Type II diamond signifying a lack of any nitrogen impurity as determined at SRC using the industry-standard technique of micro-Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR)(refer to Tres-Or news releases dated December 8, 2020, January 5, 2021 and April 6, 2021).





Diamond Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Diamond Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2478/82906_14fe2acd84d42a37_001full.jpg





Diamond Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of Diamond Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2478/82906_14fe2acd84d42a37_002full.jpg





Diamond Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of Diamond Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/2478/82906_14fe2acd84d42a37_003full.jpg

Type II diamonds (sometimes referred to as Type IIa) lack nitrogen and famously include some of the largest, highest quality diamonds recovered at mines around the world (e.g. including the historic 1,758 Sewelô, the 1,109 carat Lesedi La Rona and the 813 carat Constellation diamonds from the Karowe Mine in Botswana, as well as the famous +3,000 carat Cullinan diamond from the Premier Mine in South Africa, and a flawless D color, 271 carat stone from De Beers' Victor Diamond Mine in northern Ontario), although they are rare and only make up an estimated 1 to 2% of diamond production world-wide (see Table 1 from Tres-Or December 8, 2020 news release).

The Guigues microdiamonds are also described dominantly (90%) by SRC evaluators as white/colourless and transparent.

[Note: Type II diamonds are defined as lacking nitrogen; they are equivalent to Type IIa diamonds which are additionally defined as lacking trace boron impurities which results in a blue color, such as the famous Hope diamond. Nitrogen measurements were conducted by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services (SRC) on all Guigues +0.150 mm microdiamonds, using the industry-standard technique of micro-Fourier Transform Infrared Spectroscopy (FTIR). SRC does not report boron, thus all analyses lacking nitrogen are reported as Type II.]

Note that although the recovery of Type II microdiamonds from the Guigues Kimberlite is suggestive of the occurrence of larger stones, this does not mean that the Guigues Kimberlite will necessarily host large Type II diamonds.

Recommended Work Program:

In light of the successful recovery of dominantly Type II microdiamonds in abundances closely comparable to those reported from the Victor Diamond Mine (Winzar, 2001), as well as similar diamond indicator mineral chemistry, further work is recommended at the Guigues Kimberlite.

The next work steps, which are anticipated to begin immediately, include testing the remaining drill core from the December 2019 drill program for macrodiamonds, followed by additional microdiamond tests, and later this summer, drilling 2 to 5 additional new core holes at the Guigues Kimberlite Pipe to refine its shape in 3 dimensions, and enhance understanding about macro- and microdiamond distribution throughout the kimberlite body.

Reference:

Winzar, D.J., 2001. Assessment Report on the Winter 2001 Reverse Circulation Drill Programme of the Alpha-1 and Alpha-1 North Kimberlites. De Beers Exploration Inc. Filed with Ontario's Geoscience Assessment Office and available online from http://www.geologyontario.mndmf.gov.on.ca

Tres-Or Closes Third Tranche of Flow-through Private Placement:

Tres-Or Resources Ltd. also announces that, further to its news releases of December 14, 2020 (first tranche) and February 2, 2021 (second tranche) it has closed the third tranche of its private placement of flow through (the "FT Units"). In this closing, the Company issued 564,000 FT Units at a price of $0.15 per FT Unit for total gross proceeds of $84,600 (the "Offering").

Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share (a "FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (a "Warrant") entitles the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share of the Company for a period of 24 months from the date of issue at a price of $0.20 per share. The FT Shares entitle the holder to receive the tax benefits applicable to flow-through shares, in accordance with provisions of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

The gross proceeds from the issuance of FT Shares will be used solely for Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") that are "flow-through mining expenditures" (as such terms are defined in the Income Tax Act (Canada)) on the Company's Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in Québec.

All securities issued in this third tranche of the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period ending September 8, 2021 in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

