Trevali Mining : Announces Annual General Meeting Results

09/17/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia: Trevali Mining Corporation ('Trevali' or the 'Company') (TSX: TV, BVL: TV; OTCQX: TREVF, Frankfurt: 4TI) announced the voting results from its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the 'Meeting') held on September 16, 2020. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting as follows:

Detailed voting results for the Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Trevali Mining Corporation

Trevali is a global base-metals mining company, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. The bulk of Trevali's revenue is generated from base-metals mining at its three operational assets: the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso, the 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia, and the wholly-owned Santander Mine in Peru. In addition, Trevali owns the Caribou Mine, Halfmile and Stratmat Properties and the Restigouche Deposit in New Brunswick, Canada, and the past-producing Ruttan Mine in northern Manitoba, Canada. Trevali also owns an effective 44%-interest in the Gergarub Project in Namibia, as well as an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Heath Steele deposit located in New Brunswick, Canada.

The shares of Trevali are listed on the TSX (symbol TV), the OTCQX (symbol TREVF), the Lima Stock Exchange (symbol TV), and the Frankfurt Exchange (symbol 4TI). For further details on Trevali, readers are referred to the Company's website (www.trevali.com) and to Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Contact Information:

Brendan Creaney - Vice President, Investor Relations and Interim Chief Financial Officer
Email: bcreaney@trevali.com
Phone: +1 (778) 655-6070

Source: Trevali Mining Corporation

Disclaimer

Trevali Mining Corporation published this content on 17 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 September 2020 18:19:08 UTC
