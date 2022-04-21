Trevali Mining : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA

April 21, 2022
To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities
Subject: TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
Dear Sir/Madam:
We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:
|
Meeting Type :
|
Annual General and Special Meeting
|
Record Date for Notice of Meeting :
|
May 18, 2022
|
Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :
|
May 18, 2022
|
Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :
|
May 18, 2022
|
Meeting Date :
|
June 29, 2022
|
Meeting Location (if available) :
|
Virtual Meeting
|
Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:
|
No
|
Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:
|
No
|
Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:
|
NAA for Beneficial Holders
|
Yes
|
Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
|
NAA for Registered Holders
|
Yes
|
Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:
|
Not Applicable
|
Voting Security Details:
Description COMMON CLASS
Sincerely,
Computershare
Agent for TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
CUSIP Number 89531J786
ISIN CA89531J7868
Disclaimer
Trevali Mining Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 21:57:02 UTC.