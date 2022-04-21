Trevali Mining : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA

April 21, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Dear Sir/Madam:

510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9www.computershare.com

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type : Annual General and Special Meeting Record Date for Notice of Meeting : May 18, 2022 Record Date for Voting (if applicable) : May 18, 2022 Beneficial Ownership Determination Date : May 18, 2022 Meeting Date : June 29, 2022 Meeting Location (if available) : Virtual Meeting Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO: No Issuer paying for delivery to OBO: No Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements: NAA for Beneficial Holders Yes Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable NAA for Registered Holders Yes Registered Holders Stratification Criteria: Not Applicable Voting Security Details: Description COMMON CLASS

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

CUSIP Number 89531J786

ISIN CA89531J7868