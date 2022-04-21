Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Trevali Mining Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TV   CA89531J7868

TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

(TV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04/21 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.150 CAD   -12.88%
05:58pTREVALI MINING : Otros hechos de importancia otros hechos de importancia
PU
12:18pToronto Stocks Slightly Down; Tamarack Valley Rises on Acquisition, Dividend Hike
DJ
10:39aTrevali Down 6% After Suspending 2022 Production Guidance At Perkoa Mine
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trevali Mining : OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA OTROS HECHOS DE IMPORTANCIA

04/21/2022 | 05:58pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

April 21, 2022

To: All Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities

Subject: TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

Dear Sir/Madam:

510 Burrard St, 3rd Floor Vancouver BC, V6C 3B9www.computershare.com

We advise of the following with respect to the upcoming Meeting of Security Holders for the subject Issuer:

Meeting Type :

Annual General and Special Meeting

Record Date for Notice of Meeting :

May 18, 2022

Record Date for Voting (if applicable) :

May 18, 2022

Beneficial Ownership Determination Date :

May 18, 2022

Meeting Date :

June 29, 2022

Meeting Location (if available) :

Virtual Meeting

Issuer sending proxy related materials directly to NOBO:

No

Issuer paying for delivery to OBO:

No

Notice and Access (NAA) Requirements:

NAA for Beneficial Holders

Yes

Beneficial Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

NAA for Registered Holders

Yes

Registered Holders Stratification Criteria:

Not Applicable

Voting Security Details:

Description COMMON CLASS

Sincerely,

Computershare

Agent for TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

CUSIP Number 89531J786

ISIN CA89531J7868

Disclaimer

Trevali Mining Corporation published this content on 21 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2022 21:57:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
05:58pTREVALI MINING : Otros hechos de importancia otros hechos de importancia
PU
12:18pToronto Stocks Slightly Down; Tamarack Valley Rises on Acquisition, Dividend Hike
DJ
10:39aTrevali Down 6% After Suspending 2022 Production Guidance At Perkoa Mine
MT
08:03aTrevali Suspends 2022 Production Guidance At Perkoa Mine After Flash Flood
MT
07:33aTREVALI MINING BRIEF : Provides Update on Search and Rescue Efforts at its Perkoa Mine in ..
MT
07:31aTrevali Provides an Update on Search and Rescue Efforts at its Perkoa Mine in Response ..
AQ
04/18Trevali Reports Flooding Event at its Perkoa Mine
AQ
04/18Trevali Mining Reports Flooding Event at its Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso
MT
04/16Trevali Reports Flooding Event at its Perkoa Mine
AQ
04/13Trevali to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 4, 2022
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 325 M - -
Net income 2022 26,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 45,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 3,92x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 105 M 104 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 1 199
Free-Float 72,7%
Chart TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Trevali Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 1,06 $
Average target price 1,72 $
Spread / Average Target 62,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricus Grimbeek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan Creaney Chief Financial Officer
Jill V. Gardiner Chairman
Derek du Preez Chief Operating & Technical Officer
Russell David Ball Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION-23.26%105
BHP GROUP LIMITED26.02%197 271
RIO TINTO PLC19.58%127 983
GLENCORE PLC38.39%88 468
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC33.80%63 939
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)81.15%46 593