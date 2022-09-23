Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Canada
  Toronto Stock Exchange
  Trevali Mining Corporation
  News
  Summary
    TV   CA89531J7868

TREVALI MINING CORPORATION

(TV)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:59 2022-08-19 pm EDT
0.2050 CAD   +1.23%
Trevali to close Burkina Faso Perkoa zinc mine after deadly flood

09/23/2022 | 02:41pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Rescue operation inside Perkoa mine

OUAGADOUGOU (Reuters) - Canadian mining firm Trevali will close its Perkoa zinc mine in Burkina Faso, a company official told Reuters on Friday, following a flood at the mine in April that killed eight workers.

The miners drowned in the underground passages of the mine in Sanguie province after unexpected torrential rain during the West African country's dry season.

The mine, one of Trevali's three main operating assets, has been closed since.

"The funds still available...are insufficient to complete the rehabilitation of the mine," said Ditil Moussa Palenfo, country director of Nantou Mining, the Trevali entity that owns Perkoa.

"Funds are barely sufficient to cover severance pay for terminated employees."

A court in Burkina Faso last week handed out suspended sentences to two executives after finding them guilty of involuntary manslaughter for the flood disaster.

That came just weeks after the company announced it was halting trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

(Reporting by Anne Mimault, writing by Edward McAllister, editing by Chris Reese and Josie Kao)


© Reuters 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 236 M - -
Net income 2022 -49,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 77,0 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 15,6 M 15,0 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,11x
Nbr of Employees 1 199
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart TREVALI MINING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Trevali Mining Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,16 $
Average target price 0,13 $
Spread / Average Target -17,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Ricus Grimbeek President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brendan Creaney Chief Financial Officer
Jill V. Gardiner Chairman
Derek du Preez Chief Operating Officer
Russell David Ball Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREVALI MINING CORPORATION-88.08%15
BHP GROUP LIMITED15.68%127 536
RIO TINTO PLC-1.31%90 314
GLENCORE PLC30.68%71 649
SAUDI ARABIAN MINING COMPANY (MA'ADEN)63.82%42 061
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-5.89%38 801