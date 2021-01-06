Log in
TREVENA, INC.

TREVENA, INC.

(TRVN)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trevena : Corporate Presentation

01/06/2021 | 07:10am EST
INNOVATING FOR PATIENTS

Nasdaq TRVN I January 2021

Forward-Looking Statements

To the extent that statements contained in this presentation are not descriptions of historical facts regarding Trevena, Inc. (the "Company" or "we"), they are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current beliefs and expectations. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those anticipated by such statements. You can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "objective," "predict," "project," "suggest," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this presentation include, but are not limited to, (i) statements regarding the timing of anticipated clinical trials for our product candidates; (ii) the timing of receipt of clinical data for our product candidates; (iii) our expectations regarding the potential safety, efficacy, or clinical utility of our product candidates; (iv) the size of patient populations targeted by our product candidates and market adoption of our potential drugs by physicians and patients; (v) the timing or likelihood of regulatory filings and approvals; and (vi) our cash needs.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the commercialization of any approved drug product, the status, timing, costs, results and interpretation of our clinical trials or any future trials of any of our investigational drug candidates; the uncertainties inherent in conducting clinical trials; expectations for regulatory interactions, submissions and approvals, including our assessment of the discussions with the FDA or other regulatory agencies about any and all of our

programs; uncertainties related to the commercialization of OLINVYK; available funding; uncertainties related to our intellectual property; uncertainties related to the ongoing COVID-19

pandemic, other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of our therapeutic candidates; and other factors discussed in the Risk Factors set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. In addition, the forward- looking statements included in this presentation represent our views only as of the date hereof. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change.

However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so, except as may be required by law.

2

Trevena's Experienced Leadership Team

SENIOR MANAGEMENT

Carrie L. Bourdow

President & Chief Executive Officer

Scott Applebaum

SVP, Chief Legal & Regulatory Officer

Mark A. Demitrack, M.D.

SVP, Chief Medical Officer

Barry Shin

SVP, Chief Financial Officer

Robert T. Yoder

SVP, Chief Commercial Officer

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Leon O. Moulder, Jr.

Chairman

Carrie L. Bourdow

Julie H. McHugh

Scott Braunstein, M.D.

Jake R. Nunn

Michael R. Dougherty

Anne M. Phillips, M.D.

Maxine Gowen, Ph.D.

Barbara Yanni

3

Trevena: Innovative CNS Company

IV OLINVYK:

NCE approved for the management of acute pain in adults

Differentiated profile

Commercial launch in Q1 2021

Large market,

45M+ US hospital patients; 9M procedures is initial core focus

targeted launch

$1.5B+ market opportunity for core focus

New mechanisms for acute migraine, opioid use disorder, epilepsy, pain

Novel CNS

pipeline

NCEs targeting significant unmet needs

TRV027 for

Novel MOA to treat COVID-19 acute lung injury / abnormal clotting

COVID-19

PoC study in collaboration with Imperial College London; topline data expected in Q1 2021

Strong financial

$112.7M cash and cash equivalents as of 9/30/2020

position

Funds operations through Q4 2022

OLINVYK is indicated in adults for the management of acute pain severe enough to require an intravenous opioid analgesic and for whom alternative treatments are inadequate.

Please see Important Safety Information including BOXED WARNING at the end of presentation. Full Prescribing Information at www.OLINVYK.com.

NCE = New Chemical Entity; MOA = Mechanism of Action; PoC = Proof-of-Concept

4

Disclaimer

Trevena Inc. published this content on 06 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 January 2021 12:09:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3,00 M - -
Net income 2020 -28,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -9,53x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 339 M 339 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 113x
Capi. / Sales 2021 20,4x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 98,3%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carrie L. Bourdow President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leon O. Moulder Chairman
Barry Shin Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Mark A. Demitrack Chief Medical Officer & Senior Vice President
Linda C. Wase VP-Clinical Operations & Medical Affairs
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
TREVENA, INC.0.93%339
GILEAD SCIENCES, INC.2.99%75 212
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS-3.25%59 439
WUXI APPTEC CO., LTD.5.40%53 366
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS0.07%51 025
GENMAB A/S2.80%27 342
