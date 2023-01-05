PRESS RELEASE - CAPITAL INCREASE: AUCTION OF OPTIONAL RIGHTS CONCLUDED NOT PRACTICE (Italian version) - JANUARY, 05 2023
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION
AUMENTO DI CAPITALE: CONCLUSA L'ASTA DEI DIRITTI DI OPZIONE NON ESERCITATI
Cesena, 5 gennaio 2023 - Facendo seguito al comunicato diffuso in data 2 gennaio 2023 ed al relativo avviso pubblicato in data 4 gennaio 2023 sul quotidiano Corriere della Sera ai sensi dell'art. 89 del regolamento approvato con delibera Consob n. 11971 del 14 maggio 1999, come successivamente modificato ed integrato, Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A, ("Trevifin" o la "Società ") comunica che si è conclusa in data odierna l'offerta su Euronext Milan tenutasi in data 4 e 5 gennaio 2023 (l'"Asta dell'Inoptato") di n. 40.246.920 diritti di opzione non esercitati al termine del periodo di opzione offerti in asta (i "Diritti Inoptati"). In tale contesto sono stati venduti n. 33.804.080 Diritti Inoptati che danno diritto alla sottoscrizione di complessive n. 17.747.142 azioni ordinarie Trevifin di nuova emissione (le "Nuove Azioni") corrispondenti a circa il 22,4% del totale del numero massimo di n. 79.199.228 azioni ordinarie Trevifin, prive di valore nominale, aventi godimento regolare e medesime caratteristiche di quelle in circolazione rivenienti dall'aumento di capitale a pagamento, per un importo complessivo massimo pari ad Euro 25.106.155,28, inscindibile fino all'importo di Euro 24.999.999,90 e scindibile per l'eccedenza, comprensivo di sovrapprezzo, deliberato dal Consiglio di Amministrazione di Trevifin in data 17 novembre 2022 e 28 novembre 2022, in esecuzione della delega ad esso attribuita dall'Assemblea Straordinaria degli azionisti in data 11 agosto 2022.
I Diritti Inoptati potranno essere esercitati per la sottoscrizione delle Nuove Azioni, al prezzo di Euro 0,3170 per Nuova Azione, di cui 0,1585 da imputarsi a capitale ed Euro 0,1585 da imputarsi a sovrapprezzo, nel rapporto di n. 21 Nuove Azioni ogni n. 40 Diritti Inoptati posseduti.
L'esercizio dei Diritti Inoptati acquistati nell'ambito dell'Asta dell'Inoptato e, conseguentemente, la sottoscrizione delle Nuove Azioni dovranno essere effettuati tramite gli intermediari autorizzati aderenti al sistema di gestione accentrata di Monte Titoli S.p.A., a pena di decadenza, entro e non oltre le ore 14:00 del 9 gennaio 2023.
Le azioni sottostanti i Diritti Inoptati eventualmente rimasti non esercitati al termine dell'Asta dell'Inoptato saranno allocate ai Soci Istituzionali CDPE Investimenti S.p.A. e Polaris Capital Management, LLC che si sono impegnati a sottoscriverle, in proporzione alle partecipazioni rispettivamente detenute nel capitale sociale di Trevifin, fino alla soglia di inscindibilità dell'Aumento di Capitale pari ad Euro 24.999.999,90. Per maggiori informazioni in merito agli impegni di sottoscrizione assunti dai Soci Istituzionali, si rinvia ai comunicati stampa del 23 dicembre 2022, 16 dicembre 2022, 5 dicembre 2022 e 29 novembre 2022, disponibili sul sito internet della Società (www.trevifin.com), sezione
Investor Relations/Comunicati Stampa.
***
A proposito del Gruppo Trevi:
Il Gruppo Trevi è leader a livello mondiale nell'ingegneria del sottosuolo a 360 gradi (fondazioni speciali, consolidamenti del terreno, recupero siti inquinati), nella progettazione e commercializzazione di tecnologie specialistiche del settore. Nato a Cesena nel 1957, il Gruppo conta circa 65 società e, con dealer e distributori, è presente in 90 paesi. Fra le ragioni del successo del Gruppo Trevi ci sono l'internazionalizzazione e l'integrazione e l'interscambio continuo tra le due divisioni: Trevi, che realizza opere di fondazioni speciali e consolidamenti di terreni per grandi interventi infrastrutturali (metropolitane, dighe, porti e banchine, ponti, linee ferroviarie e autostradali, edifici industriali e civili) e Soilmec, che progetta, produce e commercializza macchinari, impianti e servizi per l'ingegneria del sottosuolo. La capogruppo Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. è quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal mese di luglio 1999. TreviFin rientra nel comparto Euronext Milan.
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Investor Relations:Massimo Sala -e-mail: investorrelations@trevifin.com
Ufficio Stampa: Mailander S.r.l. - T. +39 011 5527311
Carlo Dotta - T. +39 3332306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it
Federico Unnia - T. +39 3357032646 - federico.unnia@libero.it
***
IMPORTANT REGULATORY NOTICE
This communication and the information contained herein does not contain or constitute an offer of securities for sale, or solicitation of an offer to purchase securities, in the United States, Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would require the approval of local authorities or otherwise be unlawful (the "Other Countries"). Neither this document nor any part of it nor the fact of its distribution may form the basis of, or be relied on in connection with, any contract or investment decision in relation thereto. The securities referred to herein have not been registered and will not be registered in the United States under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or pursuant to the corresponding regulations in force in the Other Countries. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act, or an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act is available. Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. does not intend to register any portion of any offering in the United States.
This publication constitutes neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation to buy or subscribe for securities. This communication has been prepared on the basis that any offer of securities in any Member State of the European Economic Area ("EEA") which has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (each, a "Relevant Member State"), will be made on the basis of a prospectus approved by the competent authority and published in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation (the "Permitted Public Offer") and/or pursuant to an exemption under the Prospectus Regulation from the requirement to publish a prospectus for offers of securities. Any public offering will be conducted in Italy pursuant to a prospectus, duly authorized by CONSOB in accordance with applicable regulations.
Accordingly, any person making or intending to make any offer of securities in a Relevant Member State other than the Permitted Public Offer, may only do so in circumstances in which no obligation arises for the Company to publish a prospectus pursuant to Article 3 of the Prospectus Regulation or supplement a prospectus pursuant to Article 23 of the Prospectus Regulation, in each case, in relation to such offer. The expression "Prospectus Regulation" means Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (this Regulation and amendments together with any delegated act and implementing measures). This document is not a prospectus for the purposes of the Prospectus Regulation. A prospectus prepared pursuant to the Prospectus Regulation will be published in the future. Investors should not subscribe for any securities referred to in this document except on the basis of the information contained in any prospectus.
