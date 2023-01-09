PRESS RELEASE - CAPITAL INCREASE: THE PERIOD OF EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONAL RIGHTS PURCHASED DURING THE AUCTION HAS BEEN ENDED (Italian version) - JANUARY, 09 2023

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

La Società provvederà a informare il pubblico delle sottoscrizioni di cui sopra mediante apposito comunicato stampa.

A proposito del Gruppo Trevi:

Il Gruppo Trevi è leader a livello mondiale nell'ingegneria del sottosuolo a 360 gradi (fondazioni speciali, consolidamenti del terreno, recupero siti inquinati), nella progettazione e commercializzazione di tecnologie specialistiche del settore. Nato a Cesena nel 1957, il Gruppo conta circa 65 società e, con dealer e distributori, è presente in 90 paesi. Fra le ragioni del successo del Gruppo Trevi ci sono l'internazionalizzazione e l'integrazione e l'interscambio continuo tra le due divisioni: Trevi, che realizza opere di fondazioni speciali e consolidamenti di terreni per grandi interventi infrastrutturali (metropolitane, dighe, porti e banchine, ponti, linee ferroviarie e autostradali, edifici industriali e civili) e Soilmec, che progetta, produce e commercializza macchinari, impianti e servizi per l'ingegneria del sottosuolo.

La capogruppo Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. è quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal mese di luglio 1999. TreviFin rientra nel comparto Euronext Milan.

