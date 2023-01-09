PRESS RELEASE - CAPITAL INCREASE: THE PERIOD OF EXERCISE OF THE OPTIONAL RIGHTS PURCHASED DURING THE AUCTION HAS BEEN ENDED (Italian version) - JANUARY, 09 2023
01/09/2023 | 04:45pm EST
AUMENTO DI CAPITALE: CONCLUSO IL PERIODO DI ESERCIZIO DEI DIRITTI DI OPZIONE ACQUISTATI DURANTE L'ASTA
AUMENTO DEL CAPITALE SOCIALE SOTTOSCRITTO AL 81,59% PER COMPLESSIVI EURO 20.482.996,53
A CDPE INVESTIMENTI S.P.A. E POLARIS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC LE AZIONI DA SOTTOSCRIVERE PER RAGGIUNGERE LA SOGLIA DI INSCINDIBILITÀ DI EURO 24.999.999,90
Cesena, 9 gennaio 2023 - Facendo seguito al comunicato diffuso in data 5 gennaio 2023, Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A, ("Trevifin" o la "Società ") informa che in data odierna si è concluso il periodo per l'esercizio dei diritti di opzione acquistati durante l'asta su Euronext Milan, ad esito del quale sono state sottoscritte n. 6.545.553 azioni ordinarie Trevifin di nuova emissione per un controvalore complessivo pari a Euro 2.074.940,30.
Tenuto conto anche delle n. 58.069.578 azioni Trevifin di nuova emissione già sottoscritte nel periodo di offerta in opzione, risultano pertanto complessivamente sottoscritte n. 64.615.131 azioni Trevifin, pari al 81,59% delle azioni offerte nel contesto dell'aumento di capitale in opzione, per un controvalore complessivo pari a Euro 20.482.996,53.
In esecuzione degli impegni di sottoscrizione assunti, i Soci Istituzionali CDPE Investimenti S.p.A. e Polaris Capital Management, LLC sottoscriveranno complessive n. 14.249.222 azioni Trevifin, in proporzione alle partecipazioni rispettivamente detenute nel capitale sociale di Trevifin, in tal modo consentendo che l'Aumento di Capitale sia sottoscritto fino alla soglia di inscindibilità di Euro 24.999.999,90. Per maggiori informazioni in merito agli impegni di sottoscrizione assunti dai Soci Istituzionali, si rinvia ai comunicati stampa del 23 dicembre 2022, 16 dicembre 2022, 5 dicembre 2022 e 29 novembre 2022, disponibili sul sito internet della Società (www.trevifin.com), sezione Investor Relations/Comunicati Stampa.
Si prevede che la sottoscrizione delle azioni di nuova emissione da parte dei Soci Istituzionali avvenga entro l'11 gennaio 2023. In pari data è previsto sia sottoscritto anche l'aumento di capitale inscindibile a pagamento, di importo pari ad Euro 26.137.571,21, riservato in sottoscrizione con liberazione mediante compensazione volontaria di crediti vantati nei confronti della Società ad alcuni dei creditori finanziari individuati nell'Accordo di Risanamento, per la cui descrizione si rinvia al comunicato diffuso in data 29
novembre 2022.
La Società provvederà a informare il pubblico delle sottoscrizioni di cui sopra mediante apposito comunicato stampa.
A proposito del Gruppo Trevi:
Il Gruppo Trevi è leader a livello mondiale nell'ingegneria del sottosuolo a 360 gradi (fondazioni speciali, consolidamenti del terreno, recupero siti inquinati), nella progettazione e commercializzazione di tecnologie specialistiche del settore. Nato a Cesena nel 1957, il Gruppo conta circa 65 società e, con dealer e distributori, è presente in 90 paesi. Fra le ragioni del successo del Gruppo Trevi ci sono l'internazionalizzazione e l'integrazione e l'interscambio continuo tra le due divisioni: Trevi, che realizza opere di fondazioni speciali e consolidamenti di terreni per grandi interventi infrastrutturali (metropolitane, dighe, porti e banchine, ponti, linee ferroviarie e autostradali, edifici industriali e civili) e Soilmec, che progetta, produce e commercializza macchinari, impianti e servizi per l'ingegneria del sottosuolo.
La capogruppo Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. è quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal mese di luglio 1999. TreviFin rientra nel comparto Euronext Milan.
