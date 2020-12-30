Log in
TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

(TFI)
TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 - DECEMBER 30, 2020

12/30/2020 | 12:13pm EST
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98

CESENA, DECEMBER 30, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

  1. the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
  2. the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
  3. the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

The following is the above additional information requested.

a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at Novembre 30, 2020.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at November 30, 2020 amounts to Euro 104,5 million and is shown below:

NET FINANCIAL DEBT

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(7.491)

(13.855)

6.364

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(2.831)

(18.020)

15.189

Current financial receivables (payables) from subsidiaries

(1.046)

54.134

(55.180)

Current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Current financial assets

0

0

0

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

6.000

42.642

(36.642)

Total current financial debt

(5.369)

64.900

(70.269)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(69.065)

(116.610)

47.544

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(94.908)

(40.939)

(53.968)

Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries

0

0

()

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(163.973)

(157.549)

(6.424)

Net financial debt

(169.342)

(92.649)

(76.693)

(Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)

Other non current financial assets

64.813

24.894

39.919

Total Net financial position

(104.529)

(67.755)

(36.774)

1

On May 29th the capital increase of Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. has been successfully completed ("Trevifin" or the "Company") in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 of the Company, have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.

In detail:

  • the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and
  • the tranche of capital increase reserved for lending banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, was subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.

In the context of the overall financial restructuring plan, the financial indebtedness of Trevifin, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A. has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 2024 and the interest rate of the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.

The main changes in the Group Net Financial Position as of November 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 are due to the payments of trade payables to suppliers of goods and services and the payments of financial liabilities to leasing companies. As a consequence, cash decreased by around Euro 46,1 million.

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at June 30, 2020 and November 30, 2020 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.

2

The Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2020 amounts to Euro 278,5 million and is reported below:

CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Current bank loans and borrowings

(77.681)

(56.358)

(21.323)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(18.440)

(35.345)

16.905

Current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Current financial assets

2.368

2.526

(157)

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

58.975

105.107

(46.132)

Total current financial debt

(34.777)

15.929

(50.707)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(131.697)

(209.445)

77.748

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial

creditors

(123.482)

(69.056)

(54.426)

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(255.179)

(278.501)

23.322

Net financial debt

(289.956)

(262.571)

(27.385)

(Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)

Other non current financial assets

11.460

11.512

(52)

Total Net financial position

(278.497)

(251.059)

(27.437)

  1. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi

Finanziaria

Trevi Group

Industriale

S.p.A.

IN THOUSANDS OF EURO

30/11/2020

30/11/2020

Financial liabilities

190

1.840

Trade payables

4.086

41.478

Tax liabilities

75

Social security liabilities

-

Payables to employees

-

Total overdue liabilities

4.276

43.393

As of November 30, 2020 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:

  • in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
  • in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 1 million, of which approximately Euro 0.3 million have been settled and approximately Euro 0.7 million for which the defintion is ongoing.

3

  1. The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

Non-current/current financial receivables from subsidiaries

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

17.383

23.883

(6.500)

Soilmec S.p.A.

38.548

47.647

(9.099)

Other

1.730

1.730

0

TOTAL

57.661

73.260

(15.599)

Non-curren/current t financial payables from subsidiaries

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

0

0

0

Altri

4.026

4.287

(260)

TOTALE

4.026

4.287

(260)

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

20.814

22.318

(1.504)

Soilmec S.p.A.

12.272

10.925

1.347

Other

15.694

16.544

(850)

TOTAL

48.780

49.787

(1.007)

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

9.123

14.045

(4.922)

Soilmec S.p.A.

6.249

6.035

214

Other

3.566

5.332

(1.766)

TOTAL

18.938

25.412

(6.474)

Revenues from sales and services

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

7.536

4.172

3.364

Soilmec S.p.A.

2.158

1.453

705

Other

4.681

3.129

1.552

TOTAL

14.375

8.755

5.620

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

277

60

217

Soilmec S.p.A.

326

161

165

Other

0

15

(15)

TOTAL

603

236

367

Financial income

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

575

447

128

Soilmec S.p.A.

1.361

1.076

285

Other

156

122

34

TOTAL

2.092

1.645

447

Financial expense

30/11/2020

30/06/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

16

16

0

TOTAL

16

16

0

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 30 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 December 2020 17:12:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
