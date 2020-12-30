TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 - DECEMBER 30, 2020
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98
CESENA,DECEMBER30, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:
the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;
The following is the above additional information requested.
a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at Novembre 30, 2020.
The Net Financial Position of the Company at November 30, 2020 amounts to Euro 104,5 million and is shown below:
NET FINANCIAL DEBT
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(7.491)
(13.855)
6.364
Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors
(2.831)
(18.020)
15.189
Current financial receivables (payables) from subsidiaries
(1.046)
54.134
(55.180)
Current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Current financial assets
0
0
0
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
6.000
42.642
(36.642)
Total current financial debt
(5.369)
64.900
(70.269)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
(69.065)
(116.610)
47.544
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors
(94.908)
(40.939)
(53.968)
Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries
0
0
()
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
(163.973)
(157.549)
(6.424)
Net financial debt
(169.342)
(92.649)
(76.693)
(Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)
Other non current financial assets
64.813
24.894
39.919
Total Net financial position
(104.529)
(67.755)
(36.774)
1
On May 29th the capital increase of Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. has been successfully completed ("Trevifin" or the "Company") in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 of the Company, have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.
In detail:
the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and
the tranche of capital increase reserved for lending banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, was subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.
In the context of the overall financial restructuring plan, the financial indebtedness of Trevifin, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A. has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 2024 and the interest rate of the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.
The main changes in the Group Net Financial Position as of November 30, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 are due to the payments of trade payables to suppliers of goods and services and the payments of financial liabilities to leasing companies. As a consequence, cash decreased by around Euro 46,1 million.
The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of Trevi Finanziaria Industriale SpA at June 30, 2020 and November 30, 2020 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect in the consolidated Net Financial Debt does not generate any impact.
2
The Group Net Financial Debt at November 30, 2020 amounts to Euro 278,5 million and is reported below:
CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(77.681)
(56.358)
(21.323)
Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors
(18.440)
(35.345)
16.905
Current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Current financial assets
2.368
2.526
(157)
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
58.975
105.107
(46.132)
Total current financial debt
(34.777)
15.929
(50.707)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
(131.697)
(209.445)
77.748
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial
creditors
(123.482)
(69.056)
(54.426)
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
(255.179)
(278.501)
23.322
Net financial debt
(289.956)
(262.571)
(27.385)
(Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)
Other non current financial assets
11.460
11.512
(52)
Total Net financial position
(278.497)
(251.059)
(27.437)
The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).
Trevi
Finanziaria
Trevi Group
Industriale
S.p.A.
IN THOUSANDS OF EURO
30/11/2020
30/11/2020
Financial liabilities
190
1.840
Trade payables
4.086
41.478
Tax liabilities
75
Social security liabilities
-
Payables to employees
-
Total overdue liabilities
4.276
43.393
As of November 30, 2020 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:
in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 1 million, of which approximately Euro 0.3 million have been settled and approximately Euro 0.7 million for which the defintion is ongoing.
3
The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:
Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:
(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)
Non-current/current financial receivables from subsidiaries
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
17.383
23.883
(6.500)
Soilmec S.p.A.
38.548
47.647
(9.099)
Other
1.730
1.730
0
TOTAL
57.661
73.260
(15.599)
Non-curren/current t financial payables from subsidiaries
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
0
0
0
Altri
4.026
4.287
(260)
TOTALE
4.026
4.287
(260)
Current trade receivables from subsidiaries
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
20.814
22.318
(1.504)
Soilmec S.p.A.
12.272
10.925
1.347
Other
15.694
16.544
(850)
TOTAL
48.780
49.787
(1.007)
Current trade payables to subsidiaries
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
9.123
14.045
(4.922)
Soilmec S.p.A.
6.249
6.035
214
Other
3.566
5.332
(1.766)
TOTAL
18.938
25.412
(6.474)
Revenues from sales and services
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
7.536
4.172
3.364
Soilmec S.p.A.
2.158
1.453
705
Other
4.681
3.129
1.552
TOTAL
14.375
8.755
5.620
Consumption of raw materials and external services
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
277
60
217
Soilmec S.p.A.
326
161
165
Other
0
15
(15)
TOTAL
603
236
367
Financial income
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
575
447
128
Soilmec S.p.A.
1.361
1.076
285
Other
156
122
34
TOTAL
2.092
1.645
447
Financial expense
30/11/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
16
16
0
TOTAL
16
16
0
4
