TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 - JANUARY 31, 2020

CESENA, JANUARY 31, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

On May 29th the capital increase of the Company, has been successfully completed in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 of the Company, have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.

In detail:

the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and

the tranche of capital increase reserved for lending banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, was subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.

In the context of the overall financial restructuring plan, the financial indebtedness of the Company, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A. has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 2024 and the interest rate of the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.

The main changes in the Group Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 are due to the payments of trade payables to suppliers of goods and services and the payments of financial liabilities to leasing companies. As a consequence, cash decreased by around Euro 36,8 million.

The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of the Company at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect does not generate any impact in the consolidated Net Financial Debt.

Moreover, it may be noted that, on the basis of the above data and preliminary information in relation to the development of the financial year ended 31 December 2020, also conditioned by the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy worldwide, which has affected the Business of the Group - it's possible to predict that, when the Trevi Group consolidated financial statements will be approved, as scheduled for 29th March 2021, a failure to meet one of the financial parameters, set out within the restructuring agreement signed with the lending banks on August 5th 2019, particularly, the ratio of net financial debt and consolidated recurring EBITDA. The Company is carrying out the appropriate in-depth insights and intend to initiate the soonest the preliminary discussions with the lending banks, to evaluate very well in advance, the available solutions in order to cope with the above-mentioned eventuality.

