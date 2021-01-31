TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 - JANUARY 31, 2020
01/31/2021 | 01:36pm EST
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98
CESENA,JANUARY31, 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company"), as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:
the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;
The following is the above information at December 31, 2020.
a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Debt at December 31, 2020.
The Net Financial Position of the Company at December 31, 2020 amounts to Euro 107,3 million and is shown below:
NET FINANCIAL DEBT
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(7.014)
(13.855)
6.841
Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors
(2.892)
(18.020)
15.128
Current financial receivables (payables) from subsidiaries
(932)
54.134
(55.065)
Current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Current financial assets
0
0
0
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
2.814
42.642
(39.828)
Total current financial debt
(8.024)
64.900
(72.924)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
(69.632)
(116.610)
46.978
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors
(94.450)
(40.939)
(53.511)
Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries
0
0
0
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
(164.082)
(157.549)
(6.533)
Net financial debt (Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)
(172.106)
(92.649)
(79.458)
Other non current financial assets including intercompany
64.850
24.894
39.956
Total Net financial position
(107.256)
(67.755)
(39.502)
1
On May 29th the capital increase of the Company, has been successfully completed in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 of the Company, have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.
In detail:
the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and
the tranche of capital increase reserved for lending banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, was subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.
In the context of the overall financial restructuring plan, the financial indebtedness of the Company, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A. has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 2024 and the interest rate of the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.
The main changes in the Group Net Financial Position as of December 31, 2020 compared to June 30, 2020 are due to the payments of trade payables to suppliers of goods and services and the payments of financial liabilities to leasing companies. As a consequence, cash decreased by around Euro 36,8 million.
The Net Financial Debt of the financial statements of the Company at June 30, 2020 and December 31, 2020 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect does not generate any impact in the consolidated Net Financial Debt.
Moreover, it may be noted that, on the basis of the above data and preliminary information in relation to the development of the financial year ended 31 December 2020, also conditioned by the negative effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy worldwide, which has affected the Business of the Group - it's possible to predict that, when the Trevi Group consolidated financial statements will be approved, as scheduled for 29th March 2021, a failure to meet one of the financial parameters, set out within the restructuring agreement signed with the lending banks on August 5th 2019, particularly, the ratio of net financial debt and consolidated recurring EBITDA. The Company is carrying out the appropriate in-depth insights and intend to initiate the soonest the preliminary discussions with the lending banks, to evaluate very well in advance, the available solutions in order to cope with the above-mentioned eventuality.
2
The Group Net Financial Debt at December 31, 2020 amounts to Euro 269,9 million and is reported below:
CONSOLIDATED NET FINACIAL DEBT
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Current bank loans and borrowings
(78.246)
(56.358)
(21.888)
Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors
(18.587)
(35.345)
16.758
Current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Current financial assets
2.368
2.526
(157)
Short-term cash and cash equivalents
68.295
105.107
(36.812)
Total current financial debt
(26.170)
15.929
(42.100)
Non-current bank loans and borrowings
(131.568)
(209.445)
77.877
Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial
creditors
(123.630)
(69.056)
(54.574)
Non-current financial derivatives
0
0
0
Total non-current financial debt
(255.198)
(278.501)
23.303
Net financial debt (Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)
(281.368)
(262.571)
(18.797)
Other non current financial assets
11.480
11.512
(32)
Total Net financial position
(269.888)
(251.059)
(18.829)
Please note that the net financial position of the Company and Group have been not yet audited by the Auditors in the contest of the 2020 annual financial report.
The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analised by nature (financial, trade, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).
Trevi
Finanziaria
Trevi Group
Industriale
S.p.A.
IN THOUSANDS OF EURO
31/12/2020
31/12/2020
Financial liabilities
190
744
Trade payables
3.261
37.572
Tax liabilities
44
Social security liabilities
Payables to employees
Total overdue liabilities
3.451
38.361
As of December 31, 2020 the creditors' reaction initiatives can be summarized as follows:
in relation to Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A., there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 0.8 million, of which approximately Euro 0.1 million have been settled and approximately Euro 0.7 million for which the defintion is ongoing.
3
The following are the main variations occurred in the relations with the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last half-year financial report:
Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:
(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)
Non-current/current financial receivables from subsidiaries
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
17.383
23.883
(6.500)
Soilmec S.p.A.
38.548
47.647
(9.099)
Other
1.750
1.730
20
TOTAL
57.681
73.260
(15.579)
Non-curren/current t financial payables from subsidiaries
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
0
0
0
Altri
3.912
4.287
(375)
TOTALE
3.912
4.287
(375)
Current trade receivables from subsidiaries
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
19.933
22.318
(2.385)
Soilmec S.p.A.
13.119
10.925
2.194
Other
16.006
16.544
(538)
TOTAL
49.057
49.787
(729)
Current trade payables to subsidiaries
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
9.337
14.045
(4.708)
Soilmec S.p.A.
6.315
6.035
280
Other
3.481
5.332
(1.851)
TOTAL
19.133
25.412
(6.279)
Revenues from sales and services
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
6.510
4.172
2.338
Soilmec S.p.A.
2.923
1.453
1.469
Other
6.034
3.129
2.905
TOTAL
15.467
8.755
6.712
Consumption of raw materials and external services
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
394
60
334
Soilmec S.p.A.
326
161
165
Other
0
15
(15)
TOTAL
720
236
485
Financial income
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
666
447
219
Soilmec S.p.A.
1.595
1.076
519
Other
178
122
56
TOTAL
2.439
1.645
794
Financial expense
31/12/2020
30/06/2020
Variation
Trevi S.p.A.
16
16
0
TOTAL
16
16
0
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2021 18:35:00 UTC.