    TFI   IT0005422768

TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

(TFI)
TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 - JULY, 31 2021

07/31/2021 | 01:22pm EDT
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98

Cesena, July 31, 2021 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, (il "TUF"), communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

  1. the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
  2. the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analysed by nature (financial, commercial, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
  3. the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

Below, the information at June 30, 2021.

a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Position at June 30, 2021.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at June 30, 2021 amounts to Euro 110,2 million and is indicated below:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variazioni

Current bank loans and borrowings

(68.377)

(64.514)

(3.863)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(40.453)

(41.071)

618

Current financial receivables (payables) from subsidiaries

53.532

53.709

(177)

Current financial derivatives

Current financial assets

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

2.177

2.813

(636)

Total current financial debt

(53.121)

(49.063)

(4.058)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(4.203)

(4.660)

457

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(63.123)

(63.718)

595

Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries

Non-current financial derivatives

Total non-current financial debt

(67.326)

(68.378)

1.052

Net financial debt (Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)

(120.447)

(117.441)

(3.006)

Other non-current financial assets including intercompany

10.250

10.000

250

Total Net financial position

(110.197)

(107.441)

(2.756)

1

During 2020, the company has completed the capital strengthening along with the restructuring of the financial debt under the agreement EX article 182 BIS l.fall. signed with the main financing banks of the Group on August 5, 2020 (the "Restructuring Agreement") and approved by decree of the Court of Appeal of Bologna on January 10, 2020. In particular, on May 29 ,2020 the capital increase of the Company, has been successfully completed in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.

In particular, the capital increase consisted of:

  • the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and
  • the tranche of capital increase reserved for financing banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.

In the context of the overall financial measures, according to the Restructuring Agreement, the financial indebtedness of the Company, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A., has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 31, 2024 and the interest rate applicable to the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284,1 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.

The main changes in the Group Net Financial Position as of June 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 are due to the cash flow generated by operating activities from the collection of trade receivables and for payment of trade payables to suppliers of goods and services. Despite the payment of financial payables to leasing companies, the Net Financial Position at June, 30, 2021 improved compared to 31 December 2020. It has to be highlighted that the cash available for the Group increase is of about Euro 5,3 million.

The Net Financial Position of the financial statements of the Company at December 31, 2020 and June 30, 2021 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect does not generate any impact in the consolidated Net Financial Position.

It is noted that:

  • On January 31, 2021, the Company informed the market that, on the basis of the preliminary information available at that date in relation to management performance in year 2020, strongly influenced by the negative effects caused globally by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, affected the Group's activity, in order to deal with the foreseeable failure to

2

comply with one of the financial parameters established in the Restructuring Agreement in particular the ratio of net financial debt to consolidated recurring EBITDA;

  • On February 24, 2021 Trevifin informed the market about the start of interlocutions with banks adherents to the Restructuring Agreement identifying the necessary changes to existing agreements to cope with the foreseeable failure to comply with one of the financial parameters established in the Restructuring Agreement on the occasion of the next approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year 2020. Furthermore, on the basis of preliminary information on the Company's performance in the financial year ended at December 31, 2020, and further analyses currently underway on the Company's prospects in the current market context, which is strongly influenced by the effects caused globally by the spread of the Covid19 pandemic, there appears to be a general slowdown in the achievement of the objectives identified in the 2018-2022 business plan, which at present do not seem to be entirely achievable within the timeframe considered.
  • On April 23, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the updated business plan 2021-2024 taking into consideration the slowdown in the financial year ended at December 31,2020 and Trevi Group's prospects in the current market context, which is strongly influenced by the effects caused globally by the spread of the Covid19 pandemic (the "Updated Business Plan"). The business plan has been revised both in the quantitative objectives and in its time projection, until the year 2024, in accordance with the original strategic lines and confirming the achievement of the initial recovery goals, though a longer period of time compared to the original forecasts.
  • On July 14, 2021, The Board of Directors of the Company approved the execution of a moratorium agreement and standstill ("Standstill Agreement"), at the end of the negotiation process with banks. The execution of the Standstill Agreement, which shall take place in the next few days, provides the suspension until December, 31 2021, of some of the original Restructuring Agreement obligations, including the obligations to meet the financial covenants on the next test dates and the obligation to repay certain instalments debts falling due the relevant period.
    The Standstill Agreement also regulates new utilizations during this period of existing bonding facilities, in order to support the business through the acquisition of new contracts and the continuation of existing ones in line with the provisions of the updated business plan. The Standstill Agreement also provides that the Updated Business Plan is subject to an independent business review by a primary advisor. After having completed this analysis, a new financial maneuver will be defined to be reflected in a new agreement with the lending banks, which is expected to be signed by the end of 2021. The new agreement aims to include the request made by the Company regarding the reset of the financial covenant for the period 2021-2024, in line with the updated business plan and postponement of certain payments deadline scheduled for 2021.

It should also be noted that, following the non-compliance of the financial parameters in accordance with the Restructuring Agreement at December 31,2020, in accordance with IFRS9, bank debts 3

covered by the Restructuring Agreement have been represented in the Net Financial Position with a short-term maturity, while the original deadline December 31, 2024 remains unvaried.

The Group Net Financial Postition at June 30, 2021 amounts to Euro 262,9 million and is reported below:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variazioni

Current bank loans and borrowings

(200.765)

(194.176)

(6.589)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(65.240)

(71.483)

6.243

Current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Current financial assets

3.762

3.675

87

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

75.113

69.810

5.303

Total current financial debt

(187.131)

(192.174)

5.043

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(8.584)

(8.234)

(350)

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial

creditors

(77.448)

(79.237)

1.789

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(86.032)

(87.471)

1.439

Net financial debt (Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)

(273.163)

(279.645)

6.482

Other non-current financial assets

10.250

10.198

52

Total Net financial position

(262.913)

(269.447)

6.534

  1. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analysed by nature (financial, commercial, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi

Finanziaria

Trevi Group

Industriale

S.p.A.

IN THOUSANDS OF EURO

30/06/2021

30/06/2021

Financial liabilities

20.447

Trade payables

3.379

37.954

Tax liabilities

41

Social security liabilities

Payables to employees

Total overdue liabilities

3.379

58.442

As of June 30, 2021 the creditors reaction can be summarized as follow :

  • in relation to the Company, there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
  • in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 1 million, of which

4

approximately Euro 0.1 million have been settled and approximately Euro 0.9 million for which the defintion is ongoing.

  1. The following are the main variations occurred among the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last annual financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

Non-current/current financial receivables from subsidiaries

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

17.383

17.383

0

Soilmec S.p.A.

38.548

38.548

(0)

Other

1.640

1.690

(50)

TOTAL

57.571

57.621

(50)

Non-curren/current t financial payables from subsidiaries

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

0

0

0

Altri

4.039

3.912

127

TOTALE

4.039

3.912

127

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

19.763

21.220

(1.457)

Soilmec S.p.A.

15.118

13.369

1.749

Other

17.770

19.557

(1.787)

TOTAL

52.651

54.146

(1.495)

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

9.471

9.385

86

Soilmec S.p.A.

5.701

5.574

127

Other

3.851

4.126

(275)

TOTAL

19.024

19.085

(61)

Revenues from sales and services

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

2.458

5.877

(3.419)

Soilmec S.p.A.

1.995

2.586

(591)

Other

1.934

4.795

(2.861)

TOTAL

6.387

13.258

(6.871)

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

1

197

(196)

Soilmec S.p.A.

9

460

(451)

Other

(0)

17

(17)

TOTAL

10

674

(664)

Financial income

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

184

666

(483)

Soilmec S.p.A.

446

1.595

(1.149)

Other

36

178

(142)

TOTAL

665

2.439

(1.774)

Financial expense

30/06/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

0

16

(16)

TOTAL

0

16

(16)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 July 2021 17:21:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
