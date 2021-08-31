TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 - AUGUST, 31 2021

The Net Financial Position of the Company at July 31, 2021 amounts to Euro 111,7 million and is indicated below:

Cesena, August 31, 2021 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, (il "TUF"), communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

During 2020, the company has completed the capital strengthening along with the restructuring of the financial debt under the agreement EX article 182 BIS l.fall. signed with the main financing banks of the Group on August 5, 2020 (the "Restructuring Agreement") and approved by decree of the Court of Appeal of Bologna on January 10, 2020. In particular, on May 29 ,2020 the capital increase of the Company, has been successfully completed in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.

In particular, the capital increase consisted of:

the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and

the tranche of capital increase reserved for financing banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.

In the context of the overall financial measures, according to the Restructuring Agreement, the financial indebtedness of the Company, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A., has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 31, 2024 and the interest rate applicable to the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284,1 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.

The main changes in the Group Net Financial Position as of July 31, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 are due to the flow generated by operating activities for the payment of trade payables to suppliers of goods and services and for the collection of trade receivables. Despite the payment of financial payables to leasing companies, the Net Financial Position at July, 31, 2021 improved compared to 31 December 2020. The cash decrease is of about Euro 7 million.

The Net Financial Position of the financial statements of the Company at December 31, 2020 and July 31, 2021 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect does not generate any impact in the consolidated Net Financial Position.

It is noted that:

On January 31, 2021, the Company informed the market that, on the basis of the preliminary information available at that date in relation to management performance in year 2020, strongly influenced by the negative effects caused globally by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, affected the Group's activity, in order to deal with the foreseeable failure to comply with one of the financial parameters established in the Restructuring Agreement in particular the ratio of net financial debt to consolidated recurring EBITDA;

