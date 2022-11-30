TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : PRESS RELEASE - COMPLETED THE SIGNING OF THE BINDING CONTRACTS RELATING TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AIMED AT THE CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AND DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE GROUP - NOVEMBER, 29 2022

COMPLETATA LA SOTTOSCRIZIONE DEI CONTRATTI VINCOLANTI RELATIVI ALL'ATTUAZIONE DELLA MANOVRA FINANZIARIA 2022 FINALIZZATA AL RAFFORZAMENTO PATRIMONIALE E ALLA RISTRUTTURAZIONE DELL'INDEBITAMENTO DEL GRUPPO
CESENA, 30 NOVEMBRE 2022 - Facendo seguito al comunicato stampa del 29 novembre 2022 (emesso in pari data e consultabili sul sito www.trevifin.com, sezione "Investor Relations/Comunicati Stampa"), Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. comunica che, in data odierna, ha ricevuto conferma dell'intervenuta accettazione dell'accordo di risanamento da parte di tutte le banche finanziatrici sottoscrittrici dello stesso.
***
COMPLETED THE SIGNING OF THE BINDING CONTRACTS RELATING TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AIMED AT THE CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AND DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE GROUP
CESENA, 30 NOVEMBER 2022 - Following the press release dated November 29, 2022 (issued on the same date and available on the Company's website www.trevifin.com, "Investor Relations/Press Releases" section), Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. announces that, on today's date, it has received confirmation of the acceptance of the restructuring agreement by all the lending banks signatories of the same.
***
A proposito del Gruppo Trevi:
Il Gruppo Trevi è leader a livello mondiale nell'ingegneria del sottosuolo a 360 gradi (fondazioni speciali, consolidamenti del terreno, recupero siti inquinati), nella progettazione e commercializzazione di tecnologie specialistiche del settore e nella realizzazione di parcheggi multipiano sotterranei automatizzati. Nato a Cesena nel 1957, il Gruppo conta circa 65 società e, con dealer e distributori, è presente in 90 paesi. Fra le ragioni del successo del Gruppo Trevi ci sono l'internazionalizzazione e l'integrazione e l'interscambio continuo tra le due divisioni: Trevi, che realizza opere di fondazioni speciali e consolidamenti di terreni per grandi interventi infrastrutturali (metropolitane, dighe, porti e banchine, ponti, linee ferroviarie e autostradali, edifici industriali e civili) e Soilmec, che progetta, produce e commercializza macchinari, impianti e servizi per l'ingegneria del sottosuolo.
La capogruppo Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. è quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal mese di luglio 1999. TreviFin rientra nel comparto Euronext Milan che, a seguito alle attività di rebranding dei mercati susseguenti alle operazioni di acquisizione del gruppo Borsa Italiana da parte di Euronext N.V., sostituisce la vecchia dizione di MTA.
Per ulteriori informazioni:
Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail: investorrelations@trevifin.com
Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail: fcicognani@trevifin.com - tel: +39/0547 319503
Ufficio Stampa: Mailander Srl - T. +39 011 5527311
Carlo Dotta - T. +39 3332306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it
Federico Unnia - T. +39 3357032646 - federico.unnia@libero.it
***
About the Trevi Group:
The Trevi Group is a world leader in all-round underground engineering (special foundations, soil consolidation and reclamation of polluted sites), in the design and marketing of specialised technologies in the sector and in the construction of automated underground multi-storey car parks. Born in Cesena in 1957, the Group has about 65 companies and is present in 90 countries with dealers and distributors. Among the reasons for the success of the Trevi Group are the internationalisation, integration and continuous interchange between the two divisions: Trevi, which carries out special foundation and soil consolidation works for large infrastructure projects (subways, dams, ports and docks, bridges, railway and freeway lines, industrial and civil buildings) and Soilmec, which designs, manufactures and markets machinery, plants and services for the foundation engineering.
The Parent Company Trevi -Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999. Trevifin is listed on Euronext Milan that supersedes the old term MTA, as a result of the market rebranding activities that followed the acquisition of Borsa Italiana by Euronext N.V.
For further information:
Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail: investorrelations@trevifin.com
Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail: fcicognani@trevifin.com - Ph: +39/0547 319503
Press Office: Mailander Srl - Phone: +39 011 5527311
Carlo Dotta - Phone: +39 3332306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it
Federico Unnia - Phone: +39 3357032646 - federico.unnia@libero.it