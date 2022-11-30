TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : PRESS RELEASE - COMPLETED THE SIGNING OF THE BINDING CONTRACTS RELATING TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AIMED AT THE CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AND DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE GROUP - NOVEMBER, 29 2022

COMPLETATA LA SOTTOSCRIZIONE DEI CONTRATTI VINCOLANTI RELATIVI ALL'ATTUAZIONE DELLA MANOVRA FINANZIARIA 2022 FINALIZZATA AL RAFFORZAMENTO PATRIMONIALE E ALLA RISTRUTTURAZIONE DELL'INDEBITAMENTO DEL GRUPPO

CESENA, 30 NOVEMBRE 2022 - Facendo seguito al comunicato stampa del 29 novembre 2022 (emesso in pari data e consultabili sul sito www.trevifin.com, sezione "Investor Relations/Comunicati Stampa"), Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. comunica che, in data odierna, ha ricevuto conferma dell'intervenuta accettazione dell'accordo di risanamento da parte di tutte le banche finanziatrici sottoscrittrici dello stesso.

***

COMPLETED THE SIGNING OF THE BINDING CONTRACTS RELATING TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AIMED AT THE CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AND DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE GROUP

CESENA, 30 NOVEMBER 2022 - Following the press release dated November 29, 2022 (issued on the same date and available on the Company's website www.trevifin.com, "Investor Relations/Press Releases" section), Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. announces that, on today's date, it has received confirmation of the acceptance of the restructuring agreement by all the lending banks signatories of the same.

***

A proposito del Gruppo Trevi:

Il Gruppo Trevi è leader a livello mondiale nell'ingegneria del sottosuolo a 360 gradi (fondazioni speciali, consolidamenti del terreno, recupero siti inquinati), nella progettazione e commercializzazione di tecnologie specialistiche del settore e nella realizzazione di parcheggi multipiano sotterranei automatizzati. Nato a Cesena nel 1957, il Gruppo conta circa 65 società e, con dealer e distributori, è presente in 90 paesi. Fra le ragioni del successo del Gruppo Trevi ci sono l'internazionalizzazione e l'integrazione e l'interscambio continuo tra le due divisioni: Trevi, che realizza opere di fondazioni speciali e consolidamenti di terreni per grandi interventi infrastrutturali (metropolitane, dighe, porti e banchine, ponti, linee ferroviarie e autostradali, edifici industriali e civili) e Soilmec, che progetta, produce e commercializza macchinari, impianti e servizi per l'ingegneria del sottosuolo.

La capogruppo Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. è quotata alla Borsa di Milano dal mese di luglio 1999. TreviFin rientra nel comparto Euronext Milan che, a seguito alle attività di rebranding dei mercati susseguenti alle operazioni di acquisizione del gruppo Borsa Italiana da parte di Euronext N.V., sostituisce la vecchia dizione di MTA.

Per ulteriori informazioni: