TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

(TFI)
TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : PRESS RELEASE - NOVEMBER 26, 2020

11/27/2020 | 05:27am EST
THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF TREVI FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A. RESOLVED TO CALL THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF A DIRECTOR, FOR THE PURPOSE OF INTEGRATING THE ADMINISTRATIVE BODY, AND OF AN ALTERNATE STATUTORY AUDITOR, FOR THE PURPOSE OF INTEGRATING THE SUPERVISORY BODY

Cesena, 26 November 2020 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. (the "Company" or "Trevifin") announces that the Board of Directors of the Company held today has resolved to submit - for the approval of the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company - the proposal for the appointment of a director to replace Eng. Stefano Trevisani who resigned on 31 July 2020. Said appointment will make it possible to integrate the administrative body by bringing the number of its members back to eleven, as resolved by the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of 30 September 2019 and in compliance with the provisions of Article 25 of the Articles of Association in force.

The Board also resolved to submit to the approval of the next Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting of the Company the proposal for the appointment of an alternate auditor following the resignation presented by Ms. Milena Motta on 10 July 2020 and the replacement as standing auditor of Ms. Mara Pierini. Said appointment will make it possible to integrate the supervisory body by bringing the number of alternate auditors back to two, in compliance with the provisions of article 32 of the Articles of Association in force.

It was also established that the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting - which, as announced on 12 November, will also be convened to resolve on the adoption of an incentive plan pursuant to Art. 114-bis of the Italian Legislative Decree dated 24 February 1998, No. 58 and subsequent amendments and additions - will be held on 30 December 2020 in first call and on 31 December 2020 in second call.

The documentation relating to the convening of the Ordinary Shareholders' Meeting (including the notice of call, the relevant extract and the explanatory reports of the Board of Directors on the items on the agenda) will be made available to the public, within the terms and in the manner provided for by legal regulations, at the registered office, on the Company's website at www.trevifin.com, in the "Governance/Shareholders' Meetings" section and at the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket STORAGE" available at www.emarketstorage.com.

***

About Trevi:

The Trevi Group is a world leader in all-round subsoil engineering (special foundations, soil consolidation and recovery of polluted sites), in the design and marketing of specialized technologies in the sector and in the construction of automated underground multi-storey car parks. Born in Cesena in 1957, the Group has about 70 companies and, with its dealers and distributors, is present in 90 countries. Among the reasons for the success of the Trevi Group are the internationalization,

integration and continuous interchange between the two divisions: Trevi, which carries out special foundations and soil consolidation works for large infrastructural interventions (subways, dams, ports and docks, bridges, railway and motorway lines, industrial and civil buildings) and Soilmec, which designs, manufactures and markets machinery, systems and services for subsoil engineering..

The parent company (Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.) has been listed on the Milan stock exchange since July 1999.

For further information:

Investor Relations: Massimo Sala - e-mail:investorrelations@trevifin.com

Group Communications Office: Franco Cicognani - e-mail: fcicognani@trevifin.com - Phone: +39/0547 319503

Press Office: Mailander Srl - Phone: +39 011 5527311

Carlo Dotta - Phone: +39 3332306748 - c.dotta@mailander.it

Giovanni Santonastaso - Phone: +39 3480383798 - g.santonastaso@mailander.it

Federico Unnia - Phone: +39 3357032646 - federico.unnia@libero.it

