TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : PRESS RELEASE - START OF THE SIGNING OF THE BINDING CONTRACTS RELATING TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AIMED AT THE CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AND DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE GROUP - NOVEMBER, 29 2022

START OF THE SIGNING OF THE BINDING CONTRACTS RELATING TO THE IMPLEMENTATION OF THE 2022 FINANCIAL RESTRUCTURING AIMED AT THE CAPITAL STRENGTHENING AND DEBT RESTRUCTURING OF THE GROUP

Milan, 29 November 2022 - The Trevi Group informs that today the process has started for signing the contracts relating to the implementation of the planned capital strengthening and debt restructuring transaction of the Trevi Group (the "2022 Financial Restructuring") (in this regard, see, INTER ALIA, the press releases of 30 September 2022 and 17 November 2022, available on www.trevifin.com, under the section "INVESTOR RELATIONS/PRESS RELEASES").

More specifically, today the process has started, by exchange of correspondence, for signing the restructuring agreement in execution of a certified plan pursuant to Articles 56, paragraph 3, and 284, paragraph 5, of Italian Legislative Decree No. 14/2019 (the "CCII"), between Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries Trevi S.p.A. ("Trevi"), Soilmec S.p.A. ("Soilmec") and PSM S.p.A. ("PSM" and, together with Trevifin, Trevi and Soilmec, the "Proposing Companies"), on the one hand, and the main lending banks of the Trevi Group (the "Lending Banks"), on the other (the "Restructuring Agreement"), which regulates the restructuring of the financial debt of the Company and the Trevi Group, including the commitment of some banks to underwrite ordinary shares of the Company as part of the capital increase by conversion.

The Proposing Companies have already signed and sent the proposed Restructuring Agreement to the Lending Banks and have also received almost all acceptances from the latter, with the exception of a limited number of Lending Banks that are expected to sign their respective acceptances within an extremely short period of time in the next few days. The Company will promptly notify the market of the completion of the agreement once all acceptances have been received from the Lending Banks.

Furthermore, Trevifin and the shareholders CDPE Investmenti S.p.A. ("CDPEI") and Polaris Capital Management LLC ("Polaris" and, jointly with CDPEI, the "Institutional Shareholders") have subscribed the agreement based on which they undertook to underwrite all their rights in the contest of the capital increase with option right, as well as any unexercised rights in proportion to the shareholdings held (the "Letter of Commitment").

The Restructuring Agreement regulates the main contents of the 2022 Financial Restructuring, in particular, INTER ALIA: