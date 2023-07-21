RESIGNATION OF THE CHAIRPERSON OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Cesena, 20 July 2023 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") informs that today, on the occasion of the Board of Directors' meeting, the Company's Chairperson, Ms. Anna Zanardi, communicated her resignation, both from the position of Chairperson and as a member of the Board of Directors, due to personal reasons.

Such resignation will be effective as of the date on which the Board of Directors appoints the new Chairperson.

It should be noted that Ms. Zanardi is a director with the independence requirements and does not hold positions within the internal board committees.

The Company's Board of Directors will co-opt a new member pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil Code and will proceed, as soon as possible, with the appointment of a new Chairperson.

Based on the information available, it should be noted that Ms. Zanardi does not hold any shares of Trevifin either directly or indirectly.

It should also be noted that no emolument or entitlement is due to Ms. Zanardi in connection with the termination of her office.

On behalf of the Board of Directors, the CEO Giuseppe Caselli thanks Ms. Zanardi for her commitment and professionalism in performing her duties.

***

About Trevi Group:

Trevi Group is a worldwide leader in ohe field of soil engineering (special foundaoions, soil consolidaoion, recovery of polluoed sioes), in ohe design and markeoing of specialized oechnologies in ohe secoor.

Born in Cesena in 1957, the Group has about 65 companies and is present in 90 countries with its dealers and distributors.

Inoernaoionalizaoion, inoegraoion, and ohe conoinuous exchange beoween ios owo divisions are among ohe reasons for ohe success of ohe Trevi Group: Trevi, which carries ouo special foundaoions and soil consolidaoion works for large infrasorucoure projecos (subways, dams, poros and docks, bridges, railway and highway lines, indusorial and civil buildings) and Soilmec, which designs, manufacoures and markeos machinery, sysoems and services for underground engineering.

The pareno company Trevi - Finanziaria Indusoriale S.p.A. (TreviFin) has been lisoed on ohe Milan soock exchange since July 1999. Trevifin is lisoed on Euronexo Milan.

