    TFI   IT0005422768

TREVI - FINANZIARIA INDUSTRIALE S.P.A.

(TFI)
  Report
TREVI Finanziaria Industriale S p A : INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98 - MAY, 31 2021

05/31/2021 | 03:04pm EDT
INFORMATION REQUIRED BY CONSOB PURSUANT TO ART. 114 OF THE LEGISLATIVE DECREE No. 58/98

CESENA, MAY 31, 2021 - Trevi - Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. ("Trevifin" or the "Company") as requested by Consob on December 10, 2018 pursuant to art. 114 of the Legislative Decree No. 58/98, (il "TUF"), communicates, at the end of every month, the following updated information at the end of the previous month:

  1. the Company and the Group's net financial position, with separate disclosure of the short-term position and the medium/long-term position;
  2. the Company and the Group's overdue payables, analysed by nature (financial, commercial, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.);
  3. the Company and the Group's main variations in the transactions with related parties compared to the approved last annual or semi-annual financial report pursuant to Art.154-ter of TUF;

Below, the information at April 30, 2021.

a) The Company and the Group Net Financial Position at April 30, 2021.

The Net Financial Position of the Company at April 30, 2021 amounts to Euro 108,9 million and is indicated below:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

NET FINANCIAL POSITION

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variazioni

Current bank loans and borrowings

(67.367)

(64.514)

(2.853)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(40.399)

(41.071)

672

Current financial receivables (payables) from subsidiaries

53.527

53.709

(182)

Current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Current financial assets

0

0

0

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

2.748

2.813

(65)

Total current financial debt

(51.491)

(49.063)

(2.428)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(4.194)

(4.660)

466

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(63.382)

(63.718)

336

Non-current financial payables from subsidiaries

0

0

0

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(67.576)

(68.378)

802

Net financial debt (Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)

(119.067)

(117.441)

(1.626)

Other non-current financial assets including intercompany

10.216

10.000

216

Total Net financial position

(108.851)

(107.441)

(1.410)

1

During 2020, the company has completed the capital strengthening along with the restructuring of the financial debt under the agreement EX article 182 BIS l.fall. signed with the main financing banks of the Group on August 5, 2020 (the "Restructuring Agreement"), and approved by decree of the Court of Appeal of Bologna on January 10, 2020. In particular, on May 29 ,2020 the capital increase of the Company, has been successfully completed in the context of which n. 15,083,921,496 newly issued ordinary shares of the Company have been subscribed for a total value of Euro 150,839,214.96.

In particular, the capital increase consisted of:

  • the tranche of capital increase offered as an option to shareholders was fully subscribed for Euro 130,001,189.07, of which Euro 87,701,972.96 by payment of money and Euro 42,299,216.02 with the conversion by the main credit financing banks financial claims against the Company, according to a conversion ratio of 4.5: 1 and
  • the tranche of capital increase reserved for financing banks, with the exclusion of the right to option, subscribed for Euro 20,838,025.89 through the conversion of financial credits claimed by the banks themselves towards the Company, according to the same ratio of conversion equal to 4.5: 1.

In the context of the overall financial measures, according to the Restructuring Agreement, the financial indebtedness of the Company, as well as of the subsidiaries of Trevi S.p.A. and Soilmec S.p.A., has been consolidated and rescheduled for the majority until December 31, 2024 and the interest rate applicable to the same has been reduced. The accounting standard IFRS 9 has been applied on the residual portion of the financial indebtedness following the capital increase through the conversion of financial credits of the financing banks for a total amount of Euro 284,1 million, as well as following the repayment provided by the financial restructuring plan.

The main changes in the Group Net Financial Position as of April 30, 2021 compared to December 31, 2020 are due to the payments of trade payables to suppliers of goods and services and the payments of financial liabilities to leasing companies. As a consequence, cash decreased by around Euro 16 million.

The Net Financial Position of the financial statements of the Company at December 31, 2020 and April 30, 2021 includes the partial write-down of intercompany financial receivables; this effect does not generate any impact in the consolidated Net Financial Position.

It is noted that:

  • On January 31, 2021, the Company informed the market that, on the basis of the preliminary information available at that date in relation to management performance in year 2020, strongly influenced by the negative effects caused globally by the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, affected the Group's activity, in order to deal with the foreseeable failure to comply with one of the financial parameters established in the Restructuring Agreement in particular the ratio of net financial debt to consolidated recurring EBITDA;

2

  • On February 24, 2021 Trevifin informed the market about the start of interlocutions with banks adherents to the Restructuring Agreement identifying the necessary changes to existing agreements to cope with the foreseeable failure to comply with one of the financial parameters established in the Restructuring Agreement on the occasion of the next approval of the consolidated financial statements for the year 2020. Furthermore, on the basis of preliminary information on the Company's performance in the financial year ended at December 31, 2020, and further analyses currently underway on the Company's prospects in the current market context, which is strongly influenced by the effects caused globally by the spread of the Covid19 pandemic, there appears to be a general slowdown in the achievement of the objectives identified in the 2018-2022 business plan, which at present do not seem to be entirely achievable within the timeframe considered.
  • On April 23, 2021, the Board of Directors approved the updated business plan 2021-2024 taking into consideration the slowdown in the financial year ended at December 31,2020 and Trevi Group's prospects in the current market context, which is strongly influenced by the effects caused globally by the spread of the Covid19 pandemic. The business plan has been revised both in the quantitative objectives and in its time projection, until the year 2024, in accordance with the original strategic lines and confirming the achievement of the initial recovery goals, though a longer period of time compared to the original forecasts.

The Company will pursue the discussions with the banks adherent to the Restructuring Agreement with a view to conclude a moratorium agreement and standstill aimed at regulating the current phase and ensuring the continuation of the business, in the interest of all the parties involved and in general Trevi Group stakeholders, whereas the investigation and decision-making processes of the banks and until the signing of an agreement amending the Restructuring Agreement.

In consideration of the above, this amending agreement that it is previewed will be undersigned within the end of 2021 and will be finalized to receive the requests formulated by the Company concerning Waiver on financial parameters at December 31, 2021, to the reset of financial covenants for the period 2021-2024 in line with the updated business plan 2021-2024 and the postponement of certain payment deadlines scheduled for 2021.

It should also be noted that, following the non-compliance of the financial parameters in accordance with the Restructuring Agreement at December 31,2020, in accordance with IFRS9, bank debts covered by the agreement have been represented in the Net Financial Position with a short term maturity, while the original deadline December 31, 2024 remains unvaried.

3

The Group Net Financial Postition at March 31, 2021 amounts to Euro 280 million and is reported below:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

CONSOLIDATED NET FINANCIAL POSITION

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variazioni

Current bank loans and borrowings

(197.233)

(194.176)

(3.057)

Current loans and borrowings from other financial creditors

(68.104)

(71.483)

3.379

Current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Current financial assets

3.722

3.675

47

Short-term cash and cash equivalents

53.781

69.810

(16.029)

Total current financial debt

(207.834)

(192.174)

(15.660)

Non-current bank loans and borrowings

(8.798)

(8.234)

(564)

Non-current loans and borrowings from other financial

creditors

(79.156)

(79.237)

81

Non-current financial derivatives

0

0

0

Total non-current financial debt

(87.954)

(87.471)

(483)

Net financial debt (Consob DEM/6064293 of 28/07/2006)

(295.788)

(279.645)

(16.143)

Other non-current financial assets

10.216

10.198

18

Total Net financial position

(285.572)

(269.447)

(16.125)

  1. The following are the Company and the Group's overdue payables analysed by nature (financial, commercial, tax, social security and employees) and any related creditors' reaction initiatives (payment reminders, injunctions, suspensions of supplies, etc.).

Trevi

Finanziaria

Trevi Group

Industriale

S.p.A.

IN THOUSANDS OF EURO

30/04/2021

30/04/2021

Financial liabilities

2.750

Trade payables

3.513

39.290

Tax liabilities

42

Social security liabilities

Payables to employees

Total overdue liabilities

3.513

42.081

As of April 30, 2021 the creditors reaction can be summarized as follow :

  • in relation to the Company, there are no situations of shortage of supplies;
  • in relation to the Trevi Group, there are no situations of shortage of supplies. Some reminders and injunctions have been received from suppliers in relation to commercial relationships. The aggregate value of these positions is approximately Euro 0.9 million for which the defintion is ongoing.

4

  1. The following are the main variations occurred among the Company and the Group related parties with respect to the last annual financial report:

Trevi-Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A.:

(IN THOUSANDS OF EURO)

Non-current/current financial receivables from subsidiaries

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

17.383

17.383

0

Soilmec S.p.A.

38.548

38.548

0

Other

1.690

1.690

0

TOTAL

57.621

57.621

0

Non-curren/current t financial payables from subsidiaries

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

0

0

0

Altri

4.094

3.912

182

TOTALE

4.094

3.912

182

Current trade receivables from subsidiaries

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

20.408

21.220

(812)

Soilmec S.p.A.

14.092

13.369

723

Other

16.906

19.557

(2.651)

TOTAL

51.407

54.146

(2.739)

Current trade payables to subsidiaries

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

9.471

9.385

86

Soilmec S.p.A.

5.699

5.574

125

Other

3.811

4.126

(315)

TOTAL

18.982

19.085

(103)

Revenues from sales and services

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

926

5.877

(4.951)

Soilmec S.p.A.

634

2.586

(1.952)

Other

804

4.795

(3.991)

TOTAL

2.364

13.258

(10.894)

Consumption of raw materials and external services

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

1

197

(196)

Soilmec S.p.A.

9

460

(451)

Other

0

17

(17)

TOTAL

10

674

(664)

Financial income

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

91

666

(575)

Soilmec S.p.A.

222

1.595

(1.373)

Other

18

178

(160)

TOTAL

331

2.439

(2.108)

Financial expense

30/04/2021

31/12/2020

Variation

Trevi S.p.A.

0

16

(16)

TOTAL

0

16

(16)

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Trevi Finanziaria Industriale S.p.A. published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 19:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
