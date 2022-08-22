Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. Discusses Commercialization for Its Investigational Therapy, Haduvio, with The Stock Day Podcast

Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - August 22, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) ("the Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio (oral nalbuphine ER) for the treatment of prurigo nodularis (PN) and chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). President and CEO of the Company, Jennifer Good, joined Stock Day host Sever Copley.

Copley began the interview by asking about the Company's novelty therapeutic, Haduvio. "Haduvio is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist," explained Good. "We focused on severe conditions, one is chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF), as well as a severe dermatological condition called prurigo nodularis (PN)."

Good then elaborated on the applicable treatments and conditions of their therapeutic. "People who are diagnosed with IPF typically only live 2-5 years," said Good. "We just released compelling data showing that we were able to reduce coughing by 77%," she shared from their phase 2 cough in IPF interim analysis data, noting that the treatment may have the potential to reduce micro tearing in the lungs.

"With PN, you get this unrelenting urge to scratch, which creates nodules on your skin," continued Good. "It eventually becomes neurological, so what we are trying to do is interrupt the signal to reduce that urge to scratch and allow the skin to heal," she said. "Again, we just put out compelling data on our ability to reduce itch and improve skin healing, as well as an overall improvement in quality of life."

"You are currently on the Phase III study for PN, is that correct?", asked Copley. "Yes," said Good. The Company completed the pivotal PN study and read out positive topline data June 2022. As for next steps, Good added "We will speak to the FDA, and hopefully be able to conduct the last trial and be able to file for this indication."

"What major catalysts are we looking at for this year and into 2023?", asked Copley. "This will be a clinical year for us," shared Good. "During the 3rd quarter we will report the full results of the rest of the patients, as well as some other end points," she said in response to the phase 2 cough in IPF trial. "We have also scheduled a meeting with the FDA during the 3rd quarter for that program."

"In parallel to that, I would say we are also looking at other indications," continued Good, adding that the Company hopes to add one to two more indications in the near future.

"Why does management believe that commercializing and developing Haduvio will be a success?", asked Copley. "We have purposefully picked conditions that have high unmet needs; they are very burdensome to the patient and there is no approved therapy," said Good, adding that the therapeutic is designed to both improve quality of life while also potentially altering the disease progression.

To close the interview, Good encouraged listeners to keep up-to-date on the Company's current and upcoming projects as they continue to move through the development and commercialization of their therapeutic.

About Trevi Therapeutics, Inc.

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of the investigational therapy Haduvio for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in adults with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. These conditions share a common pathophysiology that is mediated through opioid receptors in the central and peripheral nervous systems.

Founded in 2011, Trevi Therapeutics is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

About Haduvio

Haduvio, an investigational therapy, is an oral extended-release (ER) formulation of nalbuphine. Nalbuphine is a mixed ĸ-opioid receptor agonist and µ-opioid receptor antagonist that has been approved and marketed as an injectable for pain indications for more than 20 years in the United States and Europe. The ĸ- and µ-opioid receptors are known to be critical mediators of itch, cough and certain movement disorders. Nalbuphine's mechanism of action may also mitigate the risk of abuse associated with µ-opioid agonists because it antagonizes, or blocks, µ-opioid receptors. Parenteral nalbuphine is not currently scheduled as a controlled substance by the DEA in the United States or by regulatory authorities in most of Europe. Trevi intends to propose Haduvio as the trade name for nalbuphine ER. Nalbuphine ER has been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA for the treatment of itch in patients with prurigo nodularis. Its safety and efficacy have not been evaluated by any regulatory authority.

