29th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens the 2022 Investment Year Live from Philadelphia

After a virtual-only event in 2021, Emerald Asset Management brings back the annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum live and in-person to Philadelphia on February 3rd – as a hybrid event also featuring an all-event virtual stream. The 29th annual Investment Forum is the unofficial kick-off to the year ahead, as Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends for 2022, looking ahead to the future post-pandemic world and its implications for investors. Presentations will focus on these key sectors:

Emerald’s team will be joined by noted economist Joel Naroff, James Furey, CFA, founder and Managing Partner of Furey Research Partners, and senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald and who will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors.

“Our Emerald mascot – Digby the Groundhog – has seen the long shadow of COVID begin to recede and now turns to the predictions for the future post-pandemic economy,” said Emerald CEO and Founder Joseph E. Besecker. “Uncertainty and volatility will follow us into 2022, along with a midterm election, inflation impacts, interest rate decisions and continuing supply chain issues: all calling out for information and analysis” he said.

The Groundhog Day Investment Forum will be held on Thursday, February 3rd at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. A full list of presenting companies, seminars by Emerald’s investment professionals and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https://www.teamemerald.com/events/.

“We say that the investment year begins in earnest with our annual Forum,” said Emerald Director of Research Joseph W. Garner. “The convergence of investment professionals, joined by senior corporate leaders, will give our in-person and online audience a real-time perspective and insight into the path forward for 2022,” he said.

The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference for investors focusing on small- and mid-cap companies. This year senior executives from several public and private companies and Emerald are scheduled to present.

The presenting companies confirmed to date include: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS); Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG); The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL); and Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX). Additional companies will be added in the coming days.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2021. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs an intense fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth and value oriented equity investing and income oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in King of Prussia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. Its global headquarters is located in Leola, PA.

