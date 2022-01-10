Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trex Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TREX   US89531P1057

TREX COMPANY, INC.

(TREX)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

29th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens the 2022 Investment Year Live from Philadelphia

01/10/2022 | 01:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

After a virtual-only event in 2021, Emerald Asset Management brings back the annual Groundhog Day Investment Forum live and in-person to Philadelphia on February 3rd – as a hybrid event also featuring an all-event virtual stream. The 29th annual Investment Forum is the unofficial kick-off to the year ahead, as Emerald’s team of analysts and portfolio managers will present their key investment themes and trends for 2022, looking ahead to the future post-pandemic world and its implications for investors. Presentations will focus on these key sectors:

  • Banking & Finance
  • Consumer
  • Energy
  • Industrials
  • Life Sciences
  • Technology

Emerald’s team will be joined by noted economist Joel Naroff, James Furey, CFA, founder and Managing Partner of Furey Research Partners, and senior executives from companies that exemplify the trends identified by Emerald and who will provide insights on the state of their industries and sectors.

“Our Emerald mascot – Digby the Groundhog – has seen the long shadow of COVID begin to recede and now turns to the predictions for the future post-pandemic economy,” said Emerald CEO and Founder Joseph E. Besecker. “Uncertainty and volatility will follow us into 2022, along with a midterm election, inflation impacts, interest rate decisions and continuing supply chain issues: all calling out for information and analysis” he said.

The Groundhog Day Investment Forum will be held on Thursday, February 3rd at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Philadelphia, PA. A full list of presenting companies, seminars by Emerald’s investment professionals and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https://www.teamemerald.com/events/.

“We say that the investment year begins in earnest with our annual Forum,” said Emerald Director of Research Joseph W. Garner. “The convergence of investment professionals, joined by senior corporate leaders, will give our in-person and online audience a real-time perspective and insight into the path forward for 2022,” he said.

The first Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum was held in 1994 and has grown to become a definitive kick-off conference for investors focusing on small- and mid-cap companies. This year senior executives from several public and private companies and Emerald are scheduled to present.

The presenting companies confirmed to date include: Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE: GTLS); Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE: MEG); The Simply Good Foods Company (Nasdaq: SMPL); and Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE: TREX). Additional companies will be added in the coming days.

A full list of presenting companies, seminars by Emerald’s investment professionals and registration details are available on Emerald’s website at https://www.teamemerald.com/events/.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC is a diversified investment management holding company that operates through its subsidiaries Emerald Advisers LLC, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, Emerald Separate Account Management LLC and EmStone Advisers LLC. Managing client funds since 1992, assets managed by these companies totaled approximately $5.8 billion as of December 31, 2021. “Driven by Research,” Emerald employs an intense fundamental, research-focused investment philosophy and focuses primarily on growth and value oriented equity investing and income oriented investing. Emerald and its subsidiaries maintain offices in King of Prussia and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Cleveland, Ohio. Its global headquarters is located in Leola, PA.

Emerald Asset Management PA, LLC
3175 Oregon Pike
Leola, PA 17540
717.556.8900
800.722.4123
www.TeamEmerald.com


© Business Wire 2022
All news about TREX COMPANY, INC.
01:46p29th Annual Emerald Groundhog Day Investment Forum Opens the 2022 Investment Year Live ..
BU
01/05Trex Commercial Appoints New U.S. Regional Sales Representatives
AQ
2021NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -3-
DJ
2021JPMorgan Downgrades Trex to Underweight From Neutral; Price Target is $135
MT
2021ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Costco Wholesale, Domino's Pizza, Ingersoll Rand, Oracle, Regene..
2021Trex Welcomes Charter Next Generation (CNG) as Corporate Sponsor of Nationwide Trex® Pl..
GL
2021Exane BNP Paribas Adjusts Price Target on Trex to $145 From $125, Maintains Neutral Rat..
MT
2021INSIDER SELL : Trex Co
MT
2021Trex® Elevates Outdoor Spaces of HGTV® Dream Home 2022
AQ
2021Trex Company, Inc. Elevates Outdoor Spaces of HGTV? Dream Home 2022
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TREX COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 1 193 M - -
Net income 2021 243 M - -
Net cash 2021 154 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 55,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 462 M 13 462 M -
EV / Sales 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales 2022 9,51x
Nbr of Employees 1 719
Free-Float -
Chart TREX COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Trex Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREX COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 116,94 $
Average target price 128,21 $
Spread / Average Target 9,64%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Horix Fairbanks President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Dennis Charles Schemm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Cline Chairman
Patricia B. Robinson Lead Independent Director
Jay M. Gratz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREX COMPANY, INC.-13.40%13 462
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN5.06%38 875
ASSA ABLOY AB-1.67%33 250
MASCO CORPORATION-4.49%16 371
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-8.26%15 058
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-0.49%14 020