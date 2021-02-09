Log in
New Trex® Pergola™ Shadow and Trex® Pergola™ Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living

02/09/2021 | 09:04am EST
WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleek, sturdy and stylish, the new all-aluminum Trex® Pergola Shadow and Trex® Pergola Pavilion designs provide the perfect amount of sun, shade and rain protection to accommodate any open-air environment. Joining the already-impressive product lineup from Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, these new shade structures combine form and function, adding a modern take to any outdoor space.

“Pergolas and shade structures remain perennially popular due to their versatility, providing protection from the elements, while also adding architectural interest,” said Adam Zambanini, president of Trex Residential Products. “Our Trex decking, railing and accessory options – including Trex Pergola – offer an extensive portfolio of designs and finishes to truly customize outdoor living projects.”

Meticulously crafted and hand finished in the USA, Trex Pergola structures are manufactured and sold by Structureworks through a trademark licensing agreement with Trex Company. The new Shadow and Pavilion designs maximize shade and aesthetics while offering the superior durability of an all-aluminum structure.

Trex Pergola Shadow
For elevated outdoor design, the new Trex Pergola Shadow features distinctive architectural shade panels in a variety of patterns from geometric and romantic to art deco. The panel designs offer varying degrees of openness, allowing designers to choose the perfect amount of shade. Innovative in its styling and functionality, Trex Pergola Shadow provides builders, landscape designers and consumers with a low-maintenance option that brings tailored sophistication and customizable shade to outdoor spaces.

Trex Pergola Pavilion
Featuring a modular roof system with an integrated gutter, Trex Pergola Pavilion offers complete rain and sun protection with an eye-catching design. Sloped, aluminum panels create a watertight ceiling that is both lightweight and attractive.

Adding dimension, the structure features rafters at three different depths supporting the roof and creating a layered look, while the roof features an integrated fascia for architectural appeal.

“Our new Trex Pergola structures combine a minimalist style and the unparalleled strength of aluminum,” said Andy Sears, vice president of Structureworks. “Consumers will value the aesthetic and increased function these structures bring to their outdoor space, while builders and contractors will appreciate the lightweight components and easy assembly.”

Available in a variety of rich colors, including metallics and mineral-inspired micas, Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion feature a premium powder coat finish which provides superior durability and color retention. Designed to meet the demands of residential and commercial environments, the structures require minimal maintenance and will never rot, split or fade. Both collections are offered in 16 standard sizes or can be custom fabricated to fit virtually any space. Like all Trex Pergola models, the collections are covered by a 25-Year Limited Residential Warranty or a 10-Year Limited Commercial Warranty.

For more information about Trex Pergola products, visit www.trexpergola.com.

About Trex Company
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 25 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named one of the 2020 100 Fastest-Growing Companies by Fortune magazine. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Structureworks
Trex® Pergola products are manufactured and sold by Structureworks under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. Product warranties are provided by the manufacturer. Since 1990, Structureworks has been designing and creating beautiful and functional outdoor structures in a wide range of materials. Using proven engineering practices, innovative designs and advanced manufacturing techniques, the company has become the leading producer of outdoor structures for residential and commercial outdoor living environments. For more information, visit www.structureworks.com

Contact: Sara Tatay or Nicholas Heim
L.C. Williams & Associates
312/565-4612 or 312/565-4632
statay@lcwa.com or nheim@lcwa.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7520526b-d126-4a3c-9c16-20e98695bbfb


Primary Logo

Trex Pergola Shadow

Innovative in its styling and functionality, Trex Pergola Shadow provides builders, landscape designers and consumers with a low-maintenance option that brings tailored sophistication and customizable shade to outdoor spaces.

© GlobeNewswire 2021
