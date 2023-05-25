Trex Company Announces June 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference Location: Boston, MA Date: Tuesday, June 6th Fireside Chat: 3:00 PM EDT Trex Management: Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer Bret M. Martz – Vice President, North American Professional Sales William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference Location: Chicago, IL Date: Wednesday, June 7th Fireside Chat: 2:00 PM CDT Trex Management: Adam D. Zambanini – President of Trex Residential Products Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference Location: New York, NY Date: Thursday, June 8th Fireside Chat: 3:10 PM EDT Trex Management: Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer S. Leslie Adkins – Vice President, Marketing and ESG Development

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The Company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the Company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

