    TREX   US89531P1057

TREX COMPANY, INC.

(TREX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:17:23 2023-05-25 pm EDT
52.21 USD   -3.05%
01:01pTrex Company Announces June 2023 Investor Conference Schedule
BU
05/24Trex CFO Dennis Schemm Resigns
MT
05/24Trex Company Announces Departure of Chief Financial Officer
BU
Trex Company Announces June 2023 Investor Conference Schedule

05/25/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX), the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:

Stifel 2023 Cross Sector Insight Conference

 

Location:

Boston, MA

 

Date:

Tuesday, June 6th

 

Fireside Chat:

3:00 PM EDT

 

Trex Management:

Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer

Bret M. Martz – Vice President, North American Professional Sales

 

William Blair 43rd Annual Growth Stock Conference

 

Location:

Chicago, IL

 

Date:

Wednesday, June 7th

 

Fireside Chat:

2:00 PM CDT

 

Trex Management:

Adam D. Zambanini – President of Trex Residential Products

 

Deutsche Bank 14th Annual Global Industrials, Materials & Building Products Conference

 

Location:

New York, NY

 

Date:

Thursday, June 8th

 

Fireside Chat:

3:10 PM EDT

 

Trex Management:

Bryan H. Fairbanks – President and Chief Executive Officer

S. Leslie Adkins – Vice President, Marketing and ESG Development

Management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors. The Company’s investor presentation is available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex website.

About Trex Company

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the Company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products. Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the Company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).


© Business Wire 2023
05/24Trex Company, Inc. Announces Resignation of Dennis Schemm as Senior Vice President
CI
05/24Trex Company, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Changes
CI
05/17Homeowners Can Take Their Decks From Dream to Done With the Updated Trex® Deck Design T..
GL
05/17Trex Company Upgrades Its Interactive Deck Design Tool to Allow Homeowners to Plan Ever..
CI
05/10Some welcomed relief
MS
05/10B. Riley Raises Trex's Price Target to $64 From $62 After Higher-Than-Expected Q1 Resul..
MT
05/10Analyst recommendations: Albemarle, Hain Celestial, Radian, Seal..
MS
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 039 M - -
Net income 2023 168 M - -
Net Debt 2023 149 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 34,8x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 5 859 M 5 859 M -
EV / Sales 2023 5,78x
EV / Sales 2024 5,23x
Nbr of Employees 1 636
Free-Float 76,4%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 53,85 $
Average target price 61,53 $
Spread / Average Target 14,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Horix Fairbanks Director-Financial Planning & Analysis
Dennis Charles Schemm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Cline Chairman
Patricia B. Robinson Independent Director
Jay M. Gratz Independent Director
