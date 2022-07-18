Log in
    TREX   US89531P1057

TREX COMPANY, INC.

(TREX)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-15 pm EDT
55.75 USD   +0.72%
08:03aTrex Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
07/15JPMorgan Adjusts Trex's Price Target to $54 from $66, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
07/15Barclays Lowers Trex Company's Price Target to $63 From $68, Maintains Equalweight Rating
MT
Trex Company Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

07/18/2022 | 08:03am EDT
Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE:TREX], the world’s #1 brand of high-performance, low-maintenance and eco-friendly composite decking, railing and outdoor living products and a leading national provider of custom-engineered commercial railing systems, will issue its second quarter 2022 earnings release on Monday, August 8, 2022, after the close of the U.S. market.

You are invited to participate in the Company’s conference call hosted by senior management on August 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET. Their prepared remarks will be followed by a question and answer session.

2Q22 Conference Call Date & Time:
Monday, August 8, 2022 at 5:00 PM ET

To participate on the day of the call, dial 1-844-792-3734 or internationally 1-412-317-5126 approximately ten minutes before the call and tell the operator you wish to join the Trex Company Conference Call.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Trex Company website at 2Q22 Earnings Webcast. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, an audio replay of the conference call will be available on the Trex website for 30 days.

About Trex Company
Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. Also, Trex is a leading national provider of custom-engineered railing systems for the commercial and multi-family market, including performing arts venues and sports stadiums. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).


© Business Wire 2022
Analyst Recommendations on TREX COMPANY, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 384 M - -
Net income 2022 283 M - -
Net cash 2022 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 22,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6 311 M 6 311 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,45x
EV / Sales 2023 4,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 074
Free-Float 80,7%
Managers and Directors
Bryan Horix Fairbanks Director-Financial Planning & Analysis
Dennis Charles Schemm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Cline Chairman
Patricia B. Robinson Lead Independent Director
Jay M. Gratz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREX COMPANY, INC.-58.71%6 311
ASSA ABLOY AB-17.92%24 029
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-32.67%21 911
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED2.78%13 144
MASCO CORPORATION-23.67%12 646
OPPEIN HOME GROUP INC.-13.85%11 455