Trex Company Launches ‘Trex x Carmen Johnston Spring Refresh Giveaway'

WINCHESTER, Va., April 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imagine transforming your home’s outdoor space into a relaxing and inviting oasis just in time for summer. In conjunction with April’s Earth Day and Earth Month observances, Trex Company, [NYSE:TREX], the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance, low-maintenance wood-alternative decking and railing, is teaming with celebrity landscape designer Carmen Johnston to make this dream a reality for one lucky outdoor living enthusiast through the “Trex x Carmen Johnston Spring Refresh Giveaway,” which kicks off today.



“Founded on sustainable principles, Trex celebrates Earth Day every day, making our partnership with Carmen Johnston, who keeps sustainability at the forefront of her designs, a natural collaboration,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing and ESG development at Trex. “Between Carmen’s expertise, and the many products and resources available from Trex, the winner of this sweepstakes will receive all the guidance and tools they need to start planning their ideal outdoor living space.”

Founder and owner of Carmen Johnston’s Gardens, Johnston is an accomplished outdoor living designer whose work has been featured by such high-profile media outlets as Garden & Gun, Southern Living, Country Living and across HGTV’s magazine, television and social platforms. As the landscape expert for the HGTV® Smart Home 2022 and 2023, Carmen has gained experience working with Trex’s extensive portfolio of outdoor living products while designing the homes’ exterior spaces.

“Creating beautiful spaces that encourage outdoor living and family memories—summer sunsets, s’mores, cozy fireside chats, spring in bloom—is my starting vision for every design,” said Johnston. “The team at Trex shares that vision, and they make it easier for homeowners to create their dream outdoor living spaces with products that are stylish, durable, hassle-free and easy on the environment.”

The entire portfolio of Trex composite decking is sustainably made from 95% recycled and reclaimed materials, including a mix of industrial wood scrap and discarded polyethylene plastic film from commercial packaging and common household items such as case overwraps, sandwich bags, newspaper sleeves and grocery bags. Each year, Trex saves nearly 1 billion (with a B!) pounds of these materials from winding up in landfills. One of the largest recyclers of plastic film in North America, Trex has upcycled in excess of 5 billion pounds of plastic film waste in the making of its outdoor living products over the past 30 years. Trex also operates a manufacturing process that is as green as its final product, with a proprietary method that recycles factory refuse back into the manufacturing line.

The winner of the “Trex x Carmen Johnston Spring Refresh Giveaway” will receive an outdoor living prize package consisting of a one-hour design consultation with Carmen Johnston, a Monterey Bay five-piece round bar set from the eco-friendly Trex® Outdoor Furniture™ Collection, and a $200 gift card to help bring their space to life. Entrants who don’t win may still benefit from Johnston’s expertise by reviewing inspirational deck plans designed exclusively for Trex, showcasing how to create eco-friendly outdoor living areas for spaces of any size.

To enter, visit www.trex.com/deck-ideas/carmen-johnston-spring-refresh-giveaway/ and follow the simple instructions. The winner will be announced in May and will be required to create a testimonial with Trex Company, which will be featured on Trex.com as well as across Trex’s social media platforms.

Entries will be accepted through 11:59pm ET on Sunday, April 30, 2023, and there is a limit of one entry per email address per day. For more information or to enter, go to: www.trex.com/deck-ideas/carmen-johnston-spring-refresh-giveaway/. To learn more about Trex outdoor living products, visit: https://www.trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

For more than 30 years, Trex Company [NYSE: TREX] has invented, reinvented and defined the composite decking category. Today, the company is the world’s #1 brand of sustainably made, wood-alternative decking and deck railing – all proudly manufactured in the U.S.A. – and a leader in high performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products. The undisputed global leader, Trex boasts the industry’s strongest distribution network with products sold through more than 6,700 retail outlets across six continents. Through strategic licensing agreements, the company offers a comprehensive outdoor living portfolio that includes deck drainage, flashing tapes, LED lighting, outdoor kitchen components, pergolas, spiral stairs, fencing, lattice, cornhole and outdoor furniture – all marketed under the Trex® brand. Based in Winchester, Va., Trex is proud to have been named 2023 America’s Most Trusted® Decking Brand and one of 2022’s 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers by IndustryWeek. For more information, visit Trex.com. You may also follow Trex on Facebook (trexcompany), Instagram (trexcompany), Twitter (Trex_Company), LinkedIn (trex-company), TikTok (trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) and Houzz (trex-company-inc), or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

About Trex ® Outdoor Furniture ™

Trex® Outdoor Furniture™ products are manufactured and sold by POLYWOOD under a Trademark License Agreement with Trex Company, Inc. A 20-year Limited Warranty is provided by the manufacturer.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fd55c21f-5489-434a-bd53-7821f5f6ec2f