Trex Company Named Among Top 50 U.S. Manufacturers by Industry Week

Outdoor Living Leader Ranked #6 in First Year of Eligibility

WINCHESTER, Va., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trex Company has been named by Industry Week magazine (IW) as one of the 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers. In its first year of eligibility, the world’s leading manufacturer of wood-alternative composite decking and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance, eco-friendly outdoor living products ranked #6 on the exclusive annual ranking of top-performing manufacturing companies.



Joining such well-known brands as Apple, Microsoft, Pepsi and Pfizer, Trex earned its high-ranking position on IW’s “50 Best” list following a year of robust demand coupled with expanded capacity that drove strong growth. Net sales of $1.2 billion, revenue growth of 36% and adjusted net income of $243 million helped propel the company not only onto the list for the first time but into the top 10.

“It is extremely rewarding to be recognized for our manufacturing capabilities, which is at the core of everything we do,” said Bryan Fairbanks, president and CEO of Trex Company. “Our growth over the past few years is a testament to our dedicated employees, the quality and relevance of our products, and the sustained strength of the Trex brand. We are honored to be named among such an impressive roster of companies.”

Companies ranked on IW’s “50 Best” list are pulled from the Industry Week U.S. 500, an annual listing of the top 500 publicly held U.S. manufacturing companies based on revenue. The “50 Best” formula then examines profit margin, revenue growth and inventory over a three-year period, as well as return on assets and return on equity over a five-year timeframe, with the most recent numbers weighted most heavily.

Since the mid-1990s, Trex has invented and revolutionized the composite decking category with its lineup of low-maintenance, high-performance, eco-friendly products that have fundamentally changed the way people live outdoors. For more than 30 years, the company has focused on product innovation, operational excellence and partnerships with outstanding channel partners and contractors – always with an eye on “engineering what’s next in outdoor living.”

Today, Trex is the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing and a leader in outdoor living with an extensive product selection that includes everything from decking, railing, lighting and deck drainage, pergolas, lattice, outdoor kitchen components and outdoor furniture. In addition to producing products for the residential market, Trex serves the commercial market through its Trex Commercial Products division, which engineers architectural railing systems for all types of venues. During the past decade, Trex Company has grown into a $1.2 billion revenue manufacturer with more than 2,000 employees, industry-leading brand recognition, and unsurpassed channel placement in more than 6,700 retail outlets across more than 40 countries worldwide.

The complete list of the 50 Best U.S. Manufacturers can be viewed at IndustryWeek.com. To learn more about Trex Company, visit Trex.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high-performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with more than 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to have been named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

