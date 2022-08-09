Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Trex Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TREX   US89531P1057

TREX COMPANY, INC.

(TREX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  09:52 2022-08-09 am EDT
56.10 USD   -12.11%
09:04aB. Riley Lowers Trex's Price Target to $66 from $88 to Reflect Near-Term Headwinds; Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
08:03aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Trex to $53 From $63, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
08/08TREX : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Trex : Investor Presentation - August 2022

08/09/2022 | 09:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

INVESTOR PRESENTATION

NYSE : TREX

August 2022

SAFE HARBOR / NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual operating results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors affecting the Company's business, please refer to our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This presentation refers to certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including adjusted net sales, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted operating income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and net debt. We believe that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the appendix to this presentation.

2

MORE THAN 30 YEARS OF LEADERSHIP IN OUTDOOR LIVING

Engineering what's next in Outdoor Living®

Full suite of Outdoor Living products

Strongest industry recognition and awards from home builders, consumers and contractors

Sustainable product innovation is in our DNA

Driving conversion from wood

New products for incremental consumers and fueling the DIY spirit

Trex.com and Decks.com command nearly 57% of category web traffic

Leading distributor and dealer network

Strongest distribution channel in the industry

Over 6,700 stocking locations

Strong environmental credentials

Decking comprised primarily of a blend of 95% reclaimed wood fibers and recycled polyethylene film

One of largest polyethylene film recyclers in North America, upcycling waste material into higher-value products

3

TREX ANNOUNCES NEXT GENERATION OF TRANSCEND DECKING

Expands on the pedigree of Trex's premium Transcend decking line with refined aesthetics, trend-forward colors and enhanced performance features:

  • Elevated aesthetic with subtle, elegant graining that delivers an unmatched natural appearance
  • Engineered to keep your deck cooler, even on the hottest days

Launched nationally through Trex dealers and major home improvement retailers in June

4

TREX COMPANY STRATEGIC GROWTH DRIVERS

Disciplined investment strategies driving consistent profitable growth

Leveraging the

Expanding

Optimizing

Capital

Trex Brand

Reach

Operations

Allocation

Consumer engagement

Unparalleled distribution

Unique recycling business

Reinvesting in the business

Channel support

network

model

Capacity expansion

Licensing

Contractor

Vertical integration

Share repurchases

Wood conversion

DIY

Cost reduction

M&A opportunities

International

Automation, Modernization,

Trex Commercial Products

Energy utilization, Raw

material processing

Consistent improvement in

manufacturing throughput

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Trex Company Inc. published this content on 09 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 August 2022 13:35:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about TREX COMPANY, INC.
09:04aB. Riley Lowers Trex's Price Target to $66 from $88 to Reflect Near-Term Headwinds; Rei..
MT
08:03aBarclays Adjusts Price Target on Trex to $53 From $63, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
08/08TREX : Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results - Form 8-K
PU
08/08TREX CO INC Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results ..
AQ
08/08TRANSCRIPT : Trex Company, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 08, 2022
CI
08/08Trex Q2 EPS, Revenue Rise Over Year-Ago Levels; Shares Slump After Firm Cuts Q3, Q4 Sal..
MT
08/08TREX : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/08Earnings Flash (TREX) TREX COMPANY Reports Q2 Revenue $386.2M
MT
08/08Earnings Flash (TREX) TREX COMPANY Reports Q2 EPS $0.79
MT
08/08Trex Company Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results
BU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on TREX COMPANY, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 103 M - -
Net income 2022 201 M - -
Net cash 2022 73,4 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 35,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 7 121 M 7 121 M -
EV / Sales 2022 6,39x
EV / Sales 2023 5,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 074
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart TREX COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Trex Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends TREX COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 63,83 $
Average target price 69,94 $
Spread / Average Target 9,57%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bryan Horix Fairbanks Director-Financial Planning & Analysis
Dennis Charles Schemm Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James E. Cline Chairman
Patricia B. Robinson Lead Independent Director
Jay M. Gratz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TREX COMPANY, INC.-52.73%7 226
ASSA ABLOY AB-15.57%25 542
COMPAGNIE DE SAINT-GOBAIN-26.33%23 864
CARLISLE COMPANIES INCORPORATED21.16%15 610
MASCO CORPORATION-24.92%11 948
BUILDERS FIRSTSOURCE, INC.-18.59%10 891