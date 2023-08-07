SAFE HARBOR / NON-GAAP MEASURES

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual operating results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors affecting the Company's business, please refer to our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation refers to certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including adjusted net sales, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted operating income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and net debt. We believe that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the appendix to this presentation.