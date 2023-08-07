I N V E S T O R P R E S E N T A T I O N | AS O F Q2 2 0 2 3
SAFE HARBOR / NON-GAAP MEASURES
This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's actual operating results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. For further information on risk factors affecting the Company's business, please refer to our most recent annual and quarterly reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation refers to certain financial measures not prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including adjusted net sales, adjusted gross margin, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted operating income, adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow, and net debt. We believe that the use of non-GAAP measures helps investors to gain a better understanding of our core operating results and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts the Company's performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts. The non-GAAP measures included in this presentation are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for our GAAP results. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are available in the appendix to this presentation.
V I S I O N
Seeing more
possibility in outdoor living,
inspiring us to maximize the positive impact we make across our communities, stakeholders, team members and world.
P R O M I S E
Trex®. Engineering
what's NEXT in outdoor living®.
$7.1
BILLION VALUED*
Market cap supported by brand, distribution, low-cost leadership, and product breadth
#1 in trust, consumer awareness, consumer search, traffic, social media, sales, and market share
Strongest and broadest product offering makes it easy for any consumer to make the Trex decision
At a glance
5+
B I L LIO N LBS OF
PLASTIC FILM
RECYCLED SINCE
INCEPTION
*MARKET CAP AS OF 06/30/2023
One of largest polyethylene film recyclers in North America
Creating durable decking made of 95% reclaimed and recycled materials
Total energy use (including electricity, natural gas and fuels) decreased 3% from 2021 to 2022
Not a single tree has been felled in the manufacturing of a Trex board
Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and residential railing and outdoor living products and accessories, which are marketed under the brand name Trex. The Company also designs, engineer and markets modular and architectural railing and staging systems, for the commercial and multi-family market, including sports stadiums and performing arts venues. Its segments include Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products. Its Trex Residential Products segment manufactures outdoor living products, consisting of composite decking and railing products, hidden fasteners, and outdoor living accessories. The Company offers a range of products, such as Trex Outdoor Furniture, Trex RainEscape, Trex Pergola, Trex Latticeworks, Trex Cornhole Boards, Diablo Trex Blade, Trex SpiralStairs and Structural Steel Posts, and others. Its Trex Outdoor Furniture, which is a line of outdoor furniture products. Its Trex RainEscape, which is an above joist deck drainage system.