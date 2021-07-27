July 26, 2021 Trex Launches New Website Dedicated To Serving The AEC Community

Trex.com/professionals Elevates Brand Profile in Commercial Arena

WINCHESTER, Va., July 26, 2021 - Trex Company, the world's largest manufacturer of high-performance, wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in low-maintenance outdoor living products, is expanding its reach and accessibility with the launch of a new professionally focused website. Trex.com/Professionals provides new digital content dedicated to satisfying the information and material needs of the AEC (architect, engineer, contractor) community.

'Given the unmatched reputation and performance of Trex products, and our extensive and carefully curated portfolio, interest in Trex from the AEC community has grown tremendously in recent years,' noted Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex Company. 'Our products have proven ideal for both commercial and residential applications, ranging from hospitality and retail to residential and community projects that call for premium performance with low-maintenance ease and a modern lifestyle aesthetic. With the launch of this new site, we intend to elevate awareness of Trex as a one-stop resource for professionals and make it even easier for them to achieve their design visions with Trex.'

The new site targets landscape and building architects, along with designers, engineers and commercial contractors and offers a dedicated digital resource hub where they can access pertinent information about Trex's product offerings, which include decking, railing, cladding, fascia, outdoor lighting, pergola, deck drainage, outdoor kitchen components, fire & water features, outdoor furniture and related accessories. The site also features content that educates, engages and empowers these professionals with the product confidence needed to specify Trex products for their project portfolios.

The robust site clearly displays product and technical information that in a streamlined and easily navigable manner. Visitors will find the following information and resources:

Company overview - highlighting Trex's position as a category creator and leader with a proven track record of success and innovation.

Product overview - showcasing Trex's extensive product portfolio with product details, benefits, use cases and LEED contributions.

Projects / case studies - featuring completed projects and product applications.

Resources - providing intuitive access to highly sought content including downloadable product brochures, installation guides, architectural and construction specifications, stamped documents, technical information, 3D renderings, warranties and more.

BIM Library - stocked with carefully modeled BIM product files for Trex composite decking, railing and cladding to facilitate specification with precise product data.

Contact / support - offering direct connection points to information and services, along with the opportunity to request product samples.

To visit the new Trex Professional site, go to www.trex.com/professionals. To speak with a Trex AEC representative and/or request free product samples, call 800/289-8739.

About Trex Company

Trex Company is the world's largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine's 2020 list of the world's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes' 2021 List of America's Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), 'like' Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand's YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).