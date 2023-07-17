Trex Company, Inc. First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Monday, May 08, 2023, 5:00 PM Eastern CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS Bryan Fairbanks- President, Chief Executive Officer Dennis Schemm- Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer Amy Fernandez- Vice President, General Counsel Viktoriia Nakhla- Investor Relations

Operator Good afternoon, and welcome to the Trex Company First Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode. Should you need assistance, please signal a conference specialist by pressing the "*" key followed by "0." After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. To ask a question, you may press "*" then "1" on your telephone keypad, to withdraw your question, please press "*" then "2." Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Viktoriia Nakhla. Please go ahead. Viktoriia Nakhla Thank you, Kate, and thank you, everyone, for joining today's call. With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis Schemm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining Bryan and Dennis is Amy Fernandez, Vice President, General Counsel, as well as other members of Trex management. The company issued a press release today, after market close, containing financial results for the first quarter, 2023. This release is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being webcast and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the company's website for 30 days. I would now like to turn the call over to Amy Fernandez. Amy… Amy Fernandez: Thank you, Viktoriia. Before we begin, let me remind everyone that statements on this call regarding the company's expected future performance and conditions constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Federal Securities Law. These statements are subject to certain risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please see our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q as well as our 1933 and other 1934 Act filings with the SEC. Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be referenced in this call. A reconciliation of these measures to the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found in our earnings press release at trex.com. The company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. With that introduction, I will turn the call over to Bryan Fairbanks. Bryan Fairbanks Thank you, Amy, and good evening. Thank you for joining the first quarter 2023 earnings call to review our financial and operating performance. Our solid start to 2023 highlights the Trex Company's market leadership position, supported by our best-in-class brand, broad product portfolio and our industry-leading channel partners. These strengths, together with our low-cost manufacturing, new product and materials innovation and our highly skilled employees, enable Trex to effectively navigate the dynamic macro environment. We have executed at a high level and are emerging an even stronger company that creates value for our customers, investors and other stakeholders.

Through March, channel and end-market demand for decking was in-line with our expectations after completion of the pro channel inventory recalibration last year and cautious purchase patterns by the channel due to softening economic conditions. The outdoor living category has long represented one of the fastest-growing categories within the repair and remodel sector, which itself is more resilient than other sectors during economic swings. Our data indicate that the North American consumer remains active in undertaking outdoor living projects and that generally, contractors have strong backlogs entering into the busiest part of the season. Additionally, the conversion to composites from wood continues at an accelerated pace and further strengthens our industry leadership. Our channel partners and contractors continue to report that the gains made by Trex composites over wood are not being diminished as the price of wood has fallen. We executed to plan during the first quarter, continuing our production at our stated $1 billion level. Our successful early buy season with demand indicators from our channel partners reinforce our conclusion that we're producing at the right level. Nevertheless, we have the ability to quickly flex production up or down depending upon demand. We are taking advantage of this period of lower utilization to implement cost reduction initiatives which we are unable to execute when running at full utilization. The strong sequential improvement in gross margin that we reported in the first quarter was aided by our continuous improvement mindset and fast-return projects that streamline production processes and reduced our input costs. Our cost reduction efforts are primarily centered on process efficiencies, raw material optimization, enhanced energy efficiency and improvements to raw material processing. Our focus on continuous improvement and capital investment supports our long-term margin improvement goals. In the first quarter, Trex continued to invest in the brand and marketing programs to help drive consumer demand for existing and newly launched Trex products and strengthen our relationship with our channel partners. We've seen robust web volume for trex.com and decks.com with both up strong double digits over the prior year. This is also an indicator that the Trex consumer remains healthy despite economic uncertainty. Our robust portfolio of outdoor living products is designed to work together seamlessly, enabling contractors and homeowners to create a cohesive, stylish and sustainable living area. Over the last 12 months, we've introduced two major decking products, Trex Transcend® Lineage™ and Trex Signature®. Both product lines strengthened our market leadership position and have earned positive feedback from contractors and consumers, underscoring our reputation for innovation that meets the evolving needs of the marketplace. Our leadership in both brand and sustainability was once again recognized by the industry. Trex was named the most sustainable decking brand for the 13th consecutive year by Green Builder Media while also earning the highest trust rating among 9 decking brands for the third consecutive year, according to a survey by Lifestory Research. Trex also earned top honors in the composite decking and railing categories in Builder Magazine's 2023 brand use study for the 16th consecutive year, reinforcing its unparalleled

prominence and preference among trade professionals. Lineage decking was recognized as a 2023 sustainable product of the year by Green Builder Media based on a sustainability composition as well as its refined aesthetics and enhanced performance. The entire portfolio of Trex composite decking is made from a blend of 95% recycled polyethylene film and reclaimed wood fibers. Each year, the company diverts more than 1 billion pounds of these materials from landfills for use in our high-performance, low maintenance, eco-friendly decking. Sourcing with sustainability in mind remains a priority for Trex as today's more eco-conscious consumers consider how to reduce their own environmental impact. As we continue to elevate our commitment to staff and organizational development, in April, we announced the appointment of Human Resources Executive, Melkeya McDuffie as a new independent member of our board of directors. I'm pleased to welcome Melkeya to the Trex company board. Her experience in corporate strategy, management and talent development make her a great fit for our company. Now, I'll turn the call over to Dennis. Dennis Schemm Thank you, Bryan, and good evening, everyone. Before I start the financial review, please note that my prepared remarks will compare our first quarter 2023 results to first quarter 2022 Trex Residential performance, given the sale of Trex Commercial at the end of last year. We believe such comparisons provide more meaningful financial information and enhance investors' and analysts' ability to compare period-to-period financial results. We have posted all relevant GAAP and non-GAAP quarterly data in our earnings release. We've had a good start to the year and are pleased to deliver first quarter results that were broadly consistent with our plan, as channel inventory levels and market expectations were inline with our projections. Channel inventory drawdown experienced in the second half of 2022 was completed by the year-end and was effective in rightsizing channel inventory levels. We saw proof of this as we experienced positive broad-based early buy activity as our channel partners look to replenish their low inventory levels. While channel inventories for distribution and especially dealers are lighter than historical levels, we are confident that with our production capabilities and existing inventories we will adequately support the market through the season. Net sales were $239 million, which reflected more cautious purchase patterns by the channel due to softening economic conditions in the first quarter of 2023. Recall, the prior year first quarter included a channel inventory build that was relieved later in the year. We generated a 350 basis point sequential increase in gross margins to 39.6% in the first quarter. This increase was driven by process efficiencies, raw material optimization, enhanced energy efficiency and improvements to raw material processing. In the year ago period, Trex residential gross margin was 40.9%. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $37 million, or 15.7% of net sales, in the first quarter of 2023 compared to $37.4 million, or 11.4% of Trex Residential net sales, in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year variance reflects our return to more normalized branding spending and increased R&D spend to support future sales.