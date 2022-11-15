Trex : Q3 2022 Transcript

1

PRESENTATION

Viktoriia Nakhla

Thank you all for joining us today. With us on the call are Bryan Fairbanks, President and Chief Executive Officer and Dennis Schemm, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Joining Bryan and Dennis is Amy Fernandez, Vice President, General Counsel as well as other members of Trex management.

The company issued a press release today after market close, containing financial results for the third quarter 2022. This release is available on the company's website. This conference call is also being webcast and available on the investor relations page of the company's website for 30 days.

I would now like to turn the call over to Amy Fernandez. Amy.

Amy Fernandez

With that introduction, I will turn the call over to Bryan Fairbanks.

Bryan Fairbanks

Thank you, Amy, and good evening. Thank you for joining us today to review our performance through the third quarter '22 and discuss our business outlook. Third quarter results were in line with the expectations signaled last quarter. While consumer sell-through demand remained at healthy levels, our distribution and dealer partners used the quarter to service demand requirements primarily through inventory drawdown's rather than reorders. Our internal data and market intelligence gives us confidence that the inventory recalibration will be completed by the end of '22.