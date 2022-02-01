Visualize the Possibilities With the New Trex® AR Decking and Railing Visualizer

Immersive App Enables Users to Preview Deck Designs in Actual Environments

WINCHESTER, Va., Feb. 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In keeping with its brand mantra of “Engineering What’s Next In Outdoor Living®,” Trex Company, the world’s largest manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing, and leader in high-performance, low-maintenance outdoor living products, has introduced an innovative app that enables homeowners and contractors to bring deck design visions to life before they build. The new Trex ® Augme n ted Reality (AR) Decking and Railing Visualizer tool allows users to explore design possibilities for their outdoor spaces by experimenting with shape, color and material combinations using the full suite of Trex® products against the backdrop of their actual home environments.



Available for free via iTunes and Google Play stores, the fully immersive program offers an ideal starting point for anyone considering Trex products for their outdoor living area. With just the touch of a finger, users can design their dream space directly from their yard or living room utilizing realistic digital Trex product renderings. The app also allows users to specify and even purchase select products right from their mobile device.

“Today’s consumers increasingly look online as a first step in the planning and building process,” said Leslie Adkins, vice president of marketing for Trex. “This user-friendly resource enables them to bring their visions to life no matter where or when inspiration strikes. The high-definition renderings and advanced AR technology combine to deliver an unmatched experience that allows users to view accurate renderings against their own homes to quickly and easily see how Trex decking and railing can create the perfect foundation for their outdoor living space.”

The new Trex app affords users a panoramic view to experiment with the brand’s extensive array of decking and selected railing pairings. The interactive and highly intuitive program also features helpful planning tools to help determine size/square footage and estimate material needs. It even generates a materials list with on-screen buttons to take users directly to the Shop T r ex website where they can order product samples. Consumers can also email their selections to themselves, making for easy conversations with contractors when the time comes to build. Homeowners can also order product samples, find local Trex retailers and research builders in their area all within the application.

“Planning a new outdoor living space can be a major undertaking,” added Adkins. “As the leader in the outdoor living industry, we strive to give homeowners the confidence to take the first steps toward building their dream deck and then provide all the tools they need along the way to effectively turn their dream into a reality.”

The Trex AR Decking and Railing Visualizer expands the robust portfolio of deck planning tools available from Trex. Through a wealth of online resources, the brand provides ideas and support for homeowners throughout the entire process of creating a dream outdoor living space – from inspiration to installation:

Deck Starter Tool – Offering three ready-to-go deck designs, the Trex Deck Starter Tool makes it easy to customize any outdoor space. After selecting a design, the program guides the user through choosing a substructure, decking color and railing. Once completed, users can print out a materials list to help streamline the planning process.



– Offering three ready-to-go deck designs, the Trex Deck Starter Tool makes it easy to customize any outdoor space. After selecting a design, the program guides the user through choosing a substructure, decking color and railing. Once completed, users can print out a materials list to help streamline the planning process. Decking & Railing Duos – To help simplify railing selection, the Trex Decking & Railing Duos guide provides a series of pre-selected railing looks to pair with some of the brand’s most popular decking colors. The feature navigates users through the railing selection process, allows them to explore the latest trends and offers customized, designer-curated pairings to help them identify the perfect combinations.



– To help simplify railing selection, the Trex Decking & Railing Duos guide provides a series of pre-selected railing looks to pair with some of the brand’s most popular decking colors. The feature navigates users through the railing selection process, allows them to explore the latest trends and offers customized, designer-curated pairings to help them identify the perfect combinations. Trex Deck Cost Calculator – For a quick budget snapshot, the Trex Deck Cost Calculator offers homeowners valuable guidance in the early planning stages to help them make informed decisions. This easy-to-use resource estimates the material costs for a deck build based on size and the decking products being considered, ensuring homeowners that their dream deck remains within reach.



– For a quick budget snapshot, the Trex Deck Cost Calculator offers homeowners valuable guidance in the early planning stages to help them make informed decisions. This easy-to-use resource estimates the material costs for a deck build based on size and the decking products being considered, ensuring homeowners that their dream deck remains within reach. Trex® Deck Designer – Available for desktop, this intuitive software is the perfect next step after using the new Trex AR Visualizer. It allows homeowners to design a customized outdoor space using the robust portfolio of high-performance Trex outdoor living products. Starting by choosing deck dimensions, users can browse the full range of colors of Trex’s three decking collections and mix and match railing options for virtually limitless design options and possibilities. Once users complete a look, the program automatically generates a list of components used in that design to make the purchase process easier. In addition, the homeowner can create an account to save their projects, making idea sharing with family or potential contractors easy. It also estimates material costs and provides accurate renderings of the framing.



Ideas Page – The Trex.com Ideas page is an online gallery of Trex projects that span regions, sizes, features and styles. Homeowners can peruse the images to find design inspiration and planning ideas.



– The Trex.com Ideas page is an online gallery of Trex projects that span regions, sizes, features and styles. Homeowners can peruse the images to find design inspiration and planning ideas. Deck Sample Program – When settling on a decking material proves a challenge, homeowners can take advantage of the online sample program on Trex.com that offers quick and easy home delivery of sample deck boards. With convenient delivery, homeowners can see firsthand how different colors and textures work with their home’s architecture and décor.

In addition to these resources, homeowners can also find deck planning checkli s ts , ho w -to installation videos , material c a lculators and more on the Trex website.

To download the new Trex AR Visualizer app, go to the iTunes and Google Play stores. The app will also be available to demo the Trex booth (#W2954) during the International Builders’ Show, Feb. 8-10 in Orlando. For more information, visit Tre x .com .

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company, Inc. [NYSE: TREX] is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be named to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Size Companies and to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies . Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as a truly environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com . You also can follow Trex on LinkedIn (https://www.linkedin.com/company/trex-company/), Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany), Pinterest (trexcompany) or Houzz (trexcompany-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook (@TrexCompany) or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

Contact: Anna Figy

L.C. Williams & Associates

(312) 565-4634

afigy@lcwa.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92bec72f-a69d-4992-942e-a8105b414a7e

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d790405b-ab64-46f4-a822-6e00b90da8b0







