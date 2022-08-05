Log in
    505854   INE391D01019

TRF LIMITED

(505854)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-31
130.55 INR   +4.99%
02:51aTRF : Newspaper Advertisements
PU
06/08Tata Steel Acquires Preference Shares Worth Over $21 Million of Subsidiary TRF
MT
05/08Tata Steel Acquires Optionally Convertible Redeemable Preference Shares of TRF
MT
TRF : Newspaper Advertisements

08/05/2022 | 02:51am EDT
T R F L I M I T E D

Ref :SEC:152

Date : August 5, 2022

The Secretary, Listing Department

The Manager, Listing Department

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor, Plot No. C/1,

Dalal Street,

G Block, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai - 400 001.

Mumbai - 400 051.

Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra, India.

Scrip Code: 505854

Symbol: TRF

Dear Madam, Sirs,

Newspaper Advertisement - Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022

Please find enclosed herewith the newspaper advertisement for the financial results of TRF Limited for the quarter ended June 30, 2022 published in the following newspapers:

  1. Financial Express
  2. Uditvani

This is for your information and records.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

TRF Limited

Prasun Banerjee

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: As above

11 Station Road Burmamines Jamshedpur 831 007 INDIA

Tel +91 657 2345727 FAX +91 657 2345718 e mail: comp_sec@trf.co.inwww trf.co.in

CIN L74210JH1962PLC000700

Disclaimer

TRF Ltd. published this content on 05 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 August 2022 06:50:26 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 1 139 M 14,4 M 14,4 M
Net income 2021 -931 M -11,8 M -11,8 M
Net Debt 2021 2 418 M 30,5 M 30,5 M
P/E ratio 2021 -1,00x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 437 M 18,1 M 18,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,72x
EV / Sales 2021 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 746
Free-Float 57,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Krishna Alok Managing Director & Director
Anand Chand Chief Financial Officer
Thachat Viswanath Narendran Chairman
Prasun Banerjee Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ranaveer Sinha Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRF LIMITED-7.41%18
PACCAR, INC.2.97%31 601
DAIMLER TRUCK HOLDING AG-13.61%23 485
EPIROC AB (PUBL)-24.37%20 466
KOMATSU LTD.6.31%19 839
KUBOTA CORPORATION-14.51%18 597