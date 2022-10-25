TRG Pakistan : Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited

October 25, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
|
Subject:
|
TRG Pakistan Limited - Adjournment of Annual General Meeting
Dear Sir,
With reference to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company") intended to be held today i.e. October 25, 2022, we would like to inform you that the Honourable High Court of Sindh has restrained the Company from holding the AGM till further orders from the Honourable High Court of Sindh.
We will inform the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and other stake holders as and when the AGM can be held.
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
TRG Pakistan Limited
__________________
Rahat Lateef Company Secretary
Cc: The Director / HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue
Blue Area, Islamabad