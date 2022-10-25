TRG Pakistan : Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited

October 25, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: TRG Pakistan Limited - Adjournment of Annual General Meeting

Dear Sir,

With reference to the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company") intended to be held today i.e. October 25, 2022, we would like to inform you that the Honourable High Court of Sindh has restrained the Company from holding the AGM till further orders from the Honourable High Court of Sindh.

We will inform the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited and other stake holders as and when the AGM can be held.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

__________________

Rahat Lateef Company Secretary

Cc: The Director / HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad