TRG Pakistan : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

October 27, 2022
Subject: Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Dear Sir,
We have to inform you that the board of directors of our company in their meeting held on October 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company recommended the following:
i.
CASH DIVIDEND
-NIL-
ii.
BONUS SHARES
-NIL-
iii.
RIGHT SHARES
-NIL-
iv.
ANY OTHER ENTITLMENT/CORPORATE ACTION
-NIL-
v.
ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION
-NIL-
Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss
and Other Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)
For the three months period ended September 30, 2022
September 30,
September 30,
2022
2021
Note
---------- (Rupees in '000) ----------
Interest Income
9
375
3,832
Administrative and other expenses
(19,759)
(9,853)
Operating loss
(19,384)
(6,021)
Share of profit in equity accounted investee
4.2
6,905,253
44,254
Profit before taxation
6,885,869
38,233
Taxation
1,035,788
(6,638)
Profit after taxation
5,850,081
31,595
Other comprehensive income
Items that may be reclassified to statement
of profit or loss in subsequent periods
Effect of translation of net investment in foreign
associate - net of tax
5,684,023
3,683,905
Total comprehensive income
11,534,104
3,715,500
-------------- (Rupees) --------------
Earnings per share - basic and diluted
10.726
0.058
The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.
Thanking You,
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
TRG Pakistan Limited
__________________
Rahat Lateef
Company Secretary
