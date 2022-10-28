Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Pakistan
  The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  TRG Pakistan Limited
  News
  Summary
    TRG   PK0079201015

TRG PAKISTAN LIMITED

(TRG)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-26
114.88 PKR   +4.66%
12:13aTrg Pakistan : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
PU
10/26Trg Pakistan : Inclusion of Agenda Items by Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for consideration at the Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited ('the Company')
PU
10/25Trg Pakistan : Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited
PU
TRG Pakistan : Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

10/28/2022 | 12:13am EDT
TRG PAKISTAN LTD.

24th FLOOR, SKY TOWER WEST WING DOLMEN, HC-3,BLOCK-4, MARINE DRIVE CLIFTON, KARACHI - 75600, PAKISTAN

UAN +92-21-111-874-874 FAX +92-21-35184042 WEB http://trgpcorp.com

October 27, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

Dear Sir,

We have to inform you that the board of directors of our company in their meeting held on October 27, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. at the registered office of the company recommended the following:

i.

CASH DIVIDEND

-NIL-

ii.

BONUS SHARES

-NIL-

iii.

RIGHT SHARES

-NIL-

iv.

ANY OTHER ENTITLMENT/CORPORATE ACTION

-NIL-

v.

ANY OTHER PRICE-SENSITIVE INFORMATION

-NIL-

TRG Pakistan Limited

Condensed Interim Statement of Profit or Loss

and Other Comprehensive Income (Un-audited)

For the three months period ended September 30, 2022

September 30,

September 30,

2022

2021

Note

---------- (Rupees in '000) ----------

Interest Income

9

375

3,832

Administrative and other expenses

(19,759)

(9,853)

Operating loss

(19,384)

(6,021)

Share of profit in equity accounted investee

4.2

6,905,253

44,254

Profit before taxation

6,885,869

38,233

Taxation

1,035,788

(6,638)

Profit after taxation

5,850,081

31,595

Other comprehensive income

Items that may be reclassified to statement

of profit or loss in subsequent periods

Effect of translation of net investment in foreign

associate - net of tax

5,684,023

3,683,905

Total comprehensive income

11,534,104

3,715,500

-------------- (Rupees) --------------

Earnings per share - basic and diluted

10.726

0.058

Page …1/2

The Quarterly Report of the Company for the period ended September 30, 2022 will be transmitted through PUCARS separately, within the specified time.

Thanking You,

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

__________________

Rahat Lateef

Company Secretary

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

TRG Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 28 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2022 04:12:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
