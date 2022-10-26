TRG Pakistan : Inclusion of Agenda Items by Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for consideration at the Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited ('the Company')

October 26, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Inclusion of Agenda Items by Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for consideration at the Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited ("the Company")

Dear Sir,

Further to our earlier letter dated October 18, 2022, pertaining to the request under section 246(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 from Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for inclusion of an agenda item in connection with the consideration of M/s. Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman, Chartered Accountants ("Grant Thornton") for appointment as statutory auditor of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2023, we wish to inform you that Grant Thornton has subsequently regretted its ability to act as statutory auditor of the Company for the said year.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

__________________

Rahat Lateef

Company Secretary