    TRG   PK0079201015

TRG PAKISTAN LIMITED

(TRG)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-24
118.67 PKR   -7.50%
12:48aTrg Pakistan : Inclusion of Agenda Items by Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for consideration at the Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited ('the Company')
PU
10/25Trg Pakistan : Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited
PU
10/24Trg Pakistan : Material Information
PU
TRG Pakistan : Inclusion of Agenda Items by Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for consideration at the Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited ('the Company')

10/26/2022 | 12:48am EDT
TRG PAKISTAN LTD.

24th FLOOR, SKY TOWER WEST WING DOLMEN, HC-3,BLOCK-4, MARINE DRIVE CLIFTON, KARACHI - 75600, PAKISTAN

UAN +92-21-111-874-874 FAX +92-21-35184042 WEB http://trgpcorp.com

October 26, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi.

Subject: Inclusion of Agenda Items by Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for consideration at the Annual General Meeting of TRG Pakistan Limited ("the Company")

Dear Sir,

Further to our earlier letter dated October 18, 2022, pertaining to the request under section 246(3) of the Companies Act, 2017 from Mr. Muhammad Ziaullah Khan Chishti for inclusion of an agenda item in connection with the consideration of M/s. Grant Thornton Anjum Rahman, Chartered Accountants ("Grant Thornton") for appointment as statutory auditor of the Company for the year ending June 30, 2023, we wish to inform you that Grant Thornton has subsequently regretted its ability to act as statutory auditor of the Company for the said year.

You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

__________________

Rahat Lateef

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

TRG Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 26 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 October 2022 04:47:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
