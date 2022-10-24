TRG Pakistan : Material Information

October 24, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we hereby convey the following information:

All stakeholders are informed that as part of the ongoing malicious social media smear campaign against TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company"), it has come to the Company's attention that certain recent posts circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, are seeking to defame the reputation of the Company as well certain important personalities, whose names are inappropriately referenced in such posts.

The Company strongly condemns such posts and rejects all adverse inferences that may be drawn through them.

All stakeholders are again advised to be cautious before considering, relying upon, or circulating any information, posts, or documents received by them through social media platforms regarding the Company without first checking the authenticity of the same through the official website of PSX or other official Company sources.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

__________________

Rahat Lateef Company Secretary

Cc: The Director / HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad