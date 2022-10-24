Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. TRG Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRG   PK0079201015

TRG PAKISTAN LIMITED

(TRG)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-20
124.38 PKR   -0.25%
12:30aTrg Pakistan : Material Information
PU
09/30TRG Pakistan Limited Announces Change of Directors, with Effect from September 29, 2022
CI
09/30Trg Pakistan : Change of Chairman
PU
TRG Pakistan : Material Information

10/24/2022 | 12:30am EDT
TRG PAKISTAN LTD.

24th FLOOR, SKY TOWER WEST WING DOLMEN, HC-3,BLOCK-4, MARINE DRIVE, CLIFTON, KARACHI - 75600, PAKISTAN

UAN #: +92-21-111-874-874 FAX NO. +92-21-35184042 WEBSITE http://trgpcorp.com

October 24, 2022

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Subject: Disclosure of Material Information

Dear Sir,

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we hereby convey the following information:

All stakeholders are informed that as part of the ongoing malicious social media smear campaign against TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company"), it has come to the Company's attention that certain recent posts circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, are seeking to defame the reputation of the Company as well certain important personalities, whose names are inappropriately referenced in such posts.

The Company strongly condemns such posts and rejects all adverse inferences that may be drawn through them.

All stakeholders are again advised to be cautious before considering, relying upon, or circulating any information, posts, or documents received by them through social media platforms regarding the Company without first checking the authenticity of the same through the official website of PSX or other official Company sources.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

__________________

Rahat Lateef Company Secretary

Cc: The Director / HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad

Disclaimer

TRG Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 24 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2022 04:29:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 154 M 0,70 M 0,70 M
Net income 2021 25 852 M 117 M 117 M
Net cash 2021 598 M 2,71 M 2,71 M
P/E ratio 2021 3,51x
Yield 2021 2,65%
Capitalization 67 836 M 307 M 307 M
EV / Sales 2020 64,9x
EV / Sales 2021 583x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 63,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Hassan Farooq Chief Financial Officer
Peter Hans Rudolf Riepenhausen Chairman
Zafar Iqbal Sobani Independent Director
Asad Nasir Independent Director
Sabiha Sultan Ahmad Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
TRG PAKISTAN LIMITED5.50%307
CINTAS CORPORATION-9.75%40 612
TELEPERFORMANCE SE-32.83%15 255
EDENRED SE25.12%12 407
BUREAU VERITAS SA-18.09%10 604
LG CORP.-3.83%8 605