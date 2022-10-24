TRG Pakistan : Material Information

TRG PAKISTAN LTD.
24th FLOOR, SKY TOWER WEST WING DOLMEN, HC-3,BLOCK-4, MARINE DRIVE, CLIFTON, KARACHI - 75600, PAKISTAN
October 24, 2022
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Subject: Disclosure of Material Information
Dear Sir,
In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited ("PSX"), we hereby convey the following information:
All stakeholders are informed that as part of the ongoing malicious social media smear campaign against TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company"), it has come to the Company's attention that certain recent posts circulating on social media platforms, including WhatsApp, are seeking to defame the reputation of the Company as well certain important personalities, whose names are inappropriately referenced in such posts.
The Company strongly condemns such posts and rejects all adverse inferences that may be drawn through them.
All stakeholders are again advised to be cautious before considering, relying upon, or circulating any information, posts, or documents received by them through social media platforms regarding the Company without first checking the authenticity of the same through the official website of PSX or other official Company sources.
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
TRG Pakistan Limited
__________________
Rahat Lateef Company Secretary
Cc: The Director / HOD
Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department
Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan
NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue
Blue Area, Islamabad