TRG Pakistan : Material Information

March 24, 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited
Stock Exchange Building
Stock Exchange Road
Karachi
Dear Sir,
Re: Disclosure of Material Information
In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:
On March 20, 2023, the High Court of Sindh (SHC) was pleased to pass orders staying, for the time being, the entire defamation related proceedings against various individuals including certain directors of TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company") initiated by the former CEO of the Company at the District and Sessions Court (trial court) in Karachi.
This disclosure follows on our prior disclosure dated February 23, 2023, whereby it was conveyed that the Company's directors had filed appropriate legal applications in The High Court of Sindh (SHC) against, inter alia, the issuance of bailable warrants by the trial court. The directors had asserted that the proceedings suffered from illegalities, infirmities and jurisdictional error, and on February 22, 2023, the SHC had passed an order suspending, for the time being, the issuance of bailable warrants.
Sincerely,
For and on behalf of
TRG Pakistan Limited
Zeeshan Ul Haq
Company Secretary
