  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Pakistan
  4. The Pakistan Stock Exchange
  5. TRG Pakistan Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    TRG   PK0079201015

TRG PAKISTAN LIMITED

(TRG)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
110.33 PKR   -2.13%
12:10aTrg Pakistan : Material Information
PU
02/23Trg Pakistan : Material Information
PU
02/01TRG Pakistan Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary
CI
TRG Pakistan : Material Information

03/24/2023 | 12:10am EDT
TRG PAKISTAN LTD.

24th FLOOR, SKY TOWER WEST WING

UAN

+92-21-111-874-874

DOLMEN, HC-3,BLOCK-4, MARINE DRIVE

FAX

+92-21-35184042

CLIFTON, KARACHI - 75600, PAKISTAN

WEB

http://trgpcorp.com

March 24, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Re: Disclosure of Material Information

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:

On March 20, 2023, the High Court of Sindh (SHC) was pleased to pass orders staying, for the time being, the entire defamation related proceedings against various individuals including certain directors of TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company") initiated by the former CEO of the Company at the District and Sessions Court (trial court) in Karachi.

This disclosure follows on our prior disclosure dated February 23, 2023, whereby it was conveyed that the Company's directors had filed appropriate legal applications in The High Court of Sindh (SHC) against, inter alia, the issuance of bailable warrants by the trial court. The directors had asserted that the proceedings suffered from illegalities, infirmities and jurisdictional error, and on February 22, 2023, the SHC had passed an order suspending, for the time being, the issuance of bailable warrants.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

Zeeshan Ul Haq

Company Secretary

Cc: The Director / HOD

Surveillance, Supervision and Enforcement Department

Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan

NIC Building, 63 Jinnah Avenue

Blue Area, Islamabad

Disclaimer

TRG Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 24 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2023 04:09:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
