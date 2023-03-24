TRG Pakistan : Material Information

TRG PAKISTAN LTD.

March 24, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Re: Disclosure of Material Information

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:

On March 20, 2023, the High Court of Sindh (SHC) was pleased to pass orders staying, for the time being, the entire defamation related proceedings against various individuals including certain directors of TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company") initiated by the former CEO of the Company at the District and Sessions Court (trial court) in Karachi.

This disclosure follows on our prior disclosure dated February 23, 2023, whereby it was conveyed that the Company's directors had filed appropriate legal applications in The High Court of Sindh (SHC) against, inter alia, the issuance of bailable warrants by the trial court. The directors had asserted that the proceedings suffered from illegalities, infirmities and jurisdictional error, and on February 22, 2023, the SHC had passed an order suspending, for the time being, the issuance of bailable warrants.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

Zeeshan Ul Haq

Company Secretary

