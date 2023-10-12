TRG PAKISTAN LIMITED

24th FLOOR, SKY TOWER WEST WING UAN #: +92-21-111-874-874 DOLMEN, HC-3,BLOCK-4, MARINE DRIVE FAX NO. +92-21-3518-4042 CLIFTON, KARACHI - 75600, PAKISTAN WEBSITE http://trgpcorp.com

October 12, 2023

The General Manager

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited

Stock Exchange Building

Stock Exchange Road

Karachi

Dear Sir,

Re: Disclosure of Material Information

In accordance with Sections 96 of the Securities Act, 2015 and Clause 5.6.1(a) of the Rule Book of the Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited, we hereby convey the following information:

TRG Pakistan Limited (the "Company") has taken serious note of yet another malicious media campaign against the Company, repeating and amplifying misleading, false and defamatory assertions made by the Company's former CEO, Zia Chishti ("Chishti"), in paid advertisements in the press. Some of these articles are also circulating on multiple online media platforms and are verbatim copies of each other, effectively making these advertisements, albeit in a different form.

The Company believes that this campaign is part of a continuing malicious and mala fide effort by Chishti, along with his associates and persons acting in concert with him, to discredit the Company's current management and certain directors, assert influence, and attempt to illegally take over control of the Company. As a reminder, Chishti resigned in November 2021, after a sworn public testimony in the U.S. Congress by a former employee of Afiniti, disclosing that Chishti was found liable in a U.S. arbitration for sexual harassment and assault.

The Company remains committed to protecting its public shareholders and other stakeholders, and ensuring its former CEO does not cause damage to its assets by unlawfully taking control of the Company or even asserting influence or association with the Company, which the Company believes will be damaging to the value of its underlying assets.

The Company would like to alert its public shareholders and other stakeholders to only place reliance upon information disseminated by the Company through official channels and not to be influenced by the continued malicious and mala fide smear campaign being run against the Company, its management and certain directors by its former CEO, his associates and other persons acting in concert with him.

Sincerely,

For and on behalf of

TRG Pakistan Limited

__________________

Zeeshan Ul Haq Company Secretary