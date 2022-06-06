Tri City Bankshares : 2021 Annual Report

2021 Management Discussion and Analysis

2021 was a year of progress for the Corporation. While the economy was recovering from a worldwide pandemic that resulted in steep job losses and economic slowdowns in key industries, the Corporation held steady and remained open and ready to serve its customers. It advanced several key initiatives that are discussed in this report. However, progress doesn't come without its challenges. Interest rates were low, the labor market for customer service employees was tight, and the fight for top-level talent was as intense as ever. Consumer expectations of retail services, including financial institutions, are continuing to evolve. The Corporation saw its customer base increase digital transactions and decrease in-branch transactions as competition from fintech-focused companies created a shift in consumer behavior.

In this report, Management provides a review of the financial statements as well as insight into what drove the Corporation's performance and plans. Management also provides context around its ongoing investments into the Corporation's future, ensuring a bright tomorrow for its shareholders, employees, customers, and communities.

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet grew significantly in 2021 after a year of substantial growth in 2020. The Corporation now holds more than $2 billion in assets, compared to $1.47 billion as of 12/31/2019. This growth was driven primarily by an increase in deposits. Of the $572 million in deposit increases over the last two years, 38% of the growth in balance came from new accounts opened during that time period. The remaining 62% of the balance growth came from legacy accounts opened before 2020. Of the new accounts opened in 2020 and 2021, 68% were personal accounts and 32% were business accounts. The growth in legacy account balances comprised 59% personal accounts and 41% business accounts. The Corporation also saw average balances in accounts increase. Average balances of personal accounts increased by 42% over the last two years and average balances of business accounts increased by 56%. Increased saving rates, stimulus payments, and Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans funded into business accounts contributed to the increase in average balances per account. Continued effects of the pandemic recovery will influence these balances. However, Management believes that the broad composition of the increases in deposit balances across many different account types will result in a majority of these deposit increases remaining at the bank. In contrast to other local financial institutions, the Corporation also kept its locations open for the vast majority of the pandemic and continued to serve customers in person in its lobbies and grocery store locations. Management believes this was a strategy that paid off and resulted in many of the new accounts that were opened during the past two years.

The robust growth in deposits has led to a large increase in the Corporation's security investment portfolio and increased emphasis on loan growth. The Corporation has always focused on well-collateralized, local commercial real estate loans. Its commercial lending department has done an excellent job increasing net loans during the pandemic, surpassing $1 billion in total loans. After adjusting for PPP loan forgiveness, there was