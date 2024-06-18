Dear Fellow Shareholders,

"Imagine" writing a letter to our shareholders after another year of significant local, national, and global challenges that affected all financial institutions.

Should the letter focus on the bank's many successes to strengthen and grow during times of uncertainty? Should it detail the specifics of how our bank again weathered a financial storm? Should it review the bank's proven, conservative strategies?

Imagine a bank with the goal of being the best, full-service, nationally chartered commercial bank in the country. And imagine, despite macroeconomic headwinds, making significant progress on that goal.

Imagine the strength of a bank with strong core deposits, and a cost of funds that - by design - is among the lowest in the country. And imagine those low-cost deposits are reinvested in the community with sound loan underwriting principles, with loan losses that make the bank an envy among peers.

Imagine a bank that continues to build a leadership team of individuals that understand the bank's many strengths and work passionately to achieve the bank's goals.

Imagine the failure of three, regional banks that failed because they did not have sound liquidity planning and compare that bank to one that remained strong and secure.

Imagine the opportunity - your opportunity - to invest in a bank that will always work to protect and increase the value of your investment. Imagine that investment is detailed in the enclosed financial reports and confirm you have invested in a safe bank, a sound bank, a bank with a vision to provide opportunities for individuals, families, and businesses to thrive in Southeastern Wisconsin.

Imagine that your investment, paired with the work of local, community bankers, makes financial dreams come true.

Imagine no more.

Thank you for being on our team. Together, we will build our founder's dream. Sincerely,