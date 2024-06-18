2023
Annual Report
Dear Fellow Shareholders,
"Imagine" writing a letter to our shareholders after another year of significant local, national, and global challenges that affected all financial institutions.
Should the letter focus on the bank's many successes to strengthen and grow during times of uncertainty? Should it detail the specifics of how our bank again weathered a financial storm? Should it review the bank's proven, conservative strategies?
Imagine a bank with the goal of being the best, full-service, nationally chartered commercial bank in the country. And imagine, despite macroeconomic headwinds, making significant progress on that goal.
Imagine the strength of a bank with strong core deposits, and a cost of funds that - by design - is among the lowest in the country. And imagine those low-cost deposits are reinvested in the community with sound loan underwriting principles, with loan losses that make the bank an envy among peers.
Imagine a bank that continues to build a leadership team of individuals that understand the bank's many strengths and work passionately to achieve the bank's goals.
Imagine the failure of three, regional banks that failed because they did not have sound liquidity planning and compare that bank to one that remained strong and secure.
Imagine the opportunity - your opportunity - to invest in a bank that will always work to protect and increase the value of your investment. Imagine that investment is detailed in the enclosed financial reports and confirm you have invested in a safe bank, a sound bank, a bank with a vision to provide opportunities for individuals, families, and businesses to thrive in Southeastern Wisconsin.
Imagine that your investment, paired with the work of local, community bankers, makes financial dreams come true.
Imagine no more.
Thank you for being on our team. Together, we will build our founder's dream. Sincerely,
Brian T. McGarry
Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer Tri City Bankshares Corporation
2023
HIGHLIGHTS
375 BANKERS ACROSS 28 BRANCHES. MANAGING $2.08 BILLION IN ASSETS, MAKING TRI CITY THE LARGEST BANK HEADQUARTERED IN MILWAUKEE COUNTY.
Winner of three Top Choice Awards from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
- Best Bank
- Best Mortgage Lending Company
- Best Financial Planning Services
WE GIVE WHERE WE LIVE
49K+
112K+
9.5K+
ATTENDEES AT ZOO FAMILY FREE DAYS
ATTENDEES AT CHINA LIGHTS
ITEMS DONATED TO
SPONSORED BY TRI CITY
PRESENTED BY TRI CITY
MILWAUKEE DIAPER MISSION
95.2%
75+
OF TRI CITY LOANS ARE MADE
COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS
IN SOUTHEASTERN WISCONSIN
RECEIEVED FINANCIAL SUPPORT
WHAT OTHERS SAY
GOOGLE REVIEWS
4.5on
Google Business across 1,000+ reviews!
"This branch is personal, friendly and quick. As my banking needs have grown, I can't imagine working with a different team. The staff takes
a genuine personal interest, are knowledgeable, and always go the extra mile. As my kids would say, '10 out of 10, would recommend!'"
"Karyn and Adam epitomize customer service and the values Tri City National Bank stands for. They helped me with some timely transactions that reduced my stress. Rarely do I hear someone say 'Yes' when asked for help. Keep up the great personal service."
"I have had such service from this bank, I just had to write a review. The people there are so friendly and professional, especially Farron. When I come in she greets me by name before I say a word. She is very friendly, knowledgeable and handles all my questions with professionalism. It's people like her that make this my bank."
"I truely enjoy going to this bank. I'm always treated respectfully and with a smile. I have never had an issue with any transaction here. Their accuracy and thoroughness really stands out. On occasion there are new faces but everyone of them have turned out the same way, great! Customer service isn't dead here."
"I have been banking here for over a decade and I cannot say enough about the awesome staff and services! I recommend Tri City whenever I get the chance. Shari is amazing and always so friendly! Keep up the good work!'
COMMUNITY REINVESTMENT ACT
We're routinely reviewed as part of the Community Reinvestment Act (CRA), recently earning an OUTSTANDING rating from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency - the highest possible!
REVITALIZE MILWAUKEE
HUNGER TASK FORCE
Every year, our hometown bankers participate in Revitalize Milwaukee's Block Build MKE event, providing life-changing home repairs for deserving neighborhood residents.
Our team packaged 460 stock boxes at the Hunger Task Force, providing meals to home-bound senior citizens in Southeastern Wisconsin.
IN THE NEWS
MKELIFESTYLE MAGAZINE
EXECUTIVE PROFILE ON
PRESIDENT LAKSHMY NAIR.
Lakshmy Nair was named President of Tri City National Bank in December 2022. Since that time, she has been profiled in MKElifestyle magazine (shown here), been profiled in the Milwaukee Business Journal, as well
as being named one of the Business Journal's "business leaders you should watch" in 2024.
NORTHCOTT NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE AND TRI CITY NATIONAL BANK HOLD COAT DRIVE.
Tri City donated $2,500 and joined forces with Northcott Neighborhood House for a coat drive benefiting those in need.
SENIOR VICE
PRESIDENT
IVAN GAMBOA
NAMED POWER
BROKER BY THE
MILWAUKEE
BUSINESS
JOURNAL
SENIOR VICE
PRESIDENT
JOE PORTER
NAMED
BIZTIMES
NOTABLE
COMMERCIAL
BANKER
Financial Performance Highlights
- The Corporation has continued its annual growth, with 2023 marking the highest total asset level in the history of the Corporation. (see Figure 1.1)
- Macroeconomic conditions during 2023 brought challenges in lending. Market rates increased dramatically, both in amount and speed. Loan demand softened in 2023 compared to prior years. Despite these factors, the Corporation was able to maintain loan levels throughout the year. (see Figure 1.2)
- The Corporation, and banking industry at large, were challenged by shifting deposit levels. Institutions saw deposits leave for higher money market rates, and the Corporation was not immune to this market force. The influx of deposits gained during the pandemic began to ease, as customers began to move deposits in search of higher rates. However, the Corporation took a proactive approach to raising deposit rates, creating competitive certificate of deposit (CD) specials that reduced the impact of deposit losses. The Corporation has seen steady deposit balances since the second quarter of 2023 as a result. Net Interest Income was stable in 2023 despite the Federal Reserve rapidly tightening and raising rates across the entire U.S. Treasury Curve. (see Figure 1.3)
Figure 1.1
Figure 1.2
Figure 1.3
- The Corporation is well positioned to maintain Net Interest Income in a variety of interest rate scenarios. Asset Liability management practices and partners are as robust -- and as important -- as ever. A prolonged inverted yield curve provides challenges to banks, but the Corporation is well positioned to benefit from a higher interest rate environment in the long term.
(see Figure 2.1)
- The Corporation has always taken a simple approach to its balance sheet structure: it takes local deposits and lends them to local businesses. This simple approach prevents unnecessary risk taking that can cause long-term trouble for financial institutions.
- The Corporation's focus on Core Operating Income is unchanged. The Corporation maintains consistent Core Operating Income in all macroeconomic environments. In 2023, the industry faced challenges unseen in some time. The Corporation was able to maintain a level of Core Operating Income consistent with prior years due to its conservative lending practices, solid core deposit base, and liquidity position. (see Figure 2.2)
- Tier 1 Capital is of the upmost importance to the Corporation. The Corporation has been able to maintain capital ratios to be considered Well Capitalized by regulators. It is important for the Corporation to maintain capital levels that support future growth opportunities and provide a cushion for the unforeseen. (see Figure 2.3)
Financial Performance Highlights
Figure 2.1
Figure 2.2
Figure 2.3
- The Corporation has always fostered a strong credit quality culture. Prudent underwriting principles are applied to each new loan, meeting the Corporation's high lending standards.
- Nonaccrual loans remain at very low levels despite a rapid raise in loan rates throughout 2023. (see Figure 3.1)
- For the fifth consecutive year, the Corporation has had negative charge offs on loans. (see Figure 3.2)
- Past due loans greater than 30 days also remain at historically low levels. An active approach is taken with customers who may be late on a payment, so that the Corporation is appropriately protected. (see Figure 3.3)
Figure 3.1
Figure 3.2
Figure 3.3
CHANGE IN STATE TAX LAW IMPACT
On July 1, 2023, the Wisconsin State Budget
was signed into law and included language
that
provides
financial
institutions
with
an
exemption
from
state
taxable income
for
interest,
fees,
and
penalties
earned
on Wisconsin-based business purpose or
agriculture purpose loans for $5 million or
less, effective January 1, 2023. The impact
to the Corporation is the elimination of state
income tax expense as of January 1, 2023.
The Corporation continues to recognize federal
tax expense. However, the elimination of state
income tax expense also caused a valuation
allowance to be recorded
for state-related
deferred tax assets. This resulted in a one-time tax expense of $7.3 million recorded as of July 1, 2023. Of this expense, $6.3 million relates to the state tax effect on unrealized losses on securities stranded in other comprehensive income. The $6.3 million stranded in other comprehensive income will be recognized as an income tax benefit on a security-by-security basis as the related securities mature or are sold. Driven primarily by this one-time tax expense, total income tax expense for 2023 was $8.4 million, an increase of $5.1 million, compared to 2022. The effective tax rate increased from 15.6% in 2022 to 56.5% in 2023.
Selected Financial Data
Results of Operations
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
Interest Income
$53,452,565
$51,067,127
$52,878,074
$59,453,479
$68,733,641
Interest Expense
$2,296,014
$1,446,834
$943,952
$1,860,863
$15,453,609
Net Interest Income
$51,156,551
$49,620,293
$51,934,122
$57,592,616
$53,280,032
Provision (recapture) for credit losses on loans (PCL)
-
$1,500,000
-
-
$(455,211)
Net Interest Income after PCL
$51,156,551
$48,120,293
$51,934,122
$57,592,616
$53,735,243
Core noninterest income
$15,430,526
$17,341,854
$17,839,230
$15,842,595
$14,925,145
Non-core noninterest income
$3,002,577
$1,029,396
$268,441
$2,429,879
-
Core noninterest expense
$46,067,993
$48,136,600
$49,930,269
$53,192,736
$52,150,358
Non-core noninterest expense
$1,069,131
$1,619,796
$1,869,312
$1,974,000
$1,672,838
Income before income tax expense
$22,452,530
$16,735,147
$18,242,212
$20,698,354
$14,837,192
Deferred tax adjustment from change in tax law
-
-
-
-
$7,336,616
Income taxes
$3,729,500
$2,518,795
$2,883,643
$3,232,798
$1,042,561
Total income tax expense
$3,729,500
$2,518,795
$2,883,643
$3,232,798
$8,379,177
Net income
$18,723,030
$14,216,352
$15,358,569
$17,465,556
$6,458,015
Balance Sheet Data
Assets
$1,466,800,227
$1,796,413,636
$2,054,498,528
$2,038,496,442
$2,078,743,388
Security investments
$383,295,527
$558,509,399
$820,639,129
$691,594,252
$608,976,750
Total loans
$902,066,127
$958,247,553
$1,014,652,367
$1,177,931,968
$1,173,609,721
Allowance for credit losses on loans
$(11,072,956)
$(13,106,919)
$(13,572,773)
$(13,707,262)
$(14,579,234)
Total loans, net
$890,993,171
$945,140,634
$1,001,079,594
$1,164,224,706
$1,159,030,487
Deposits
$1,271,749,600
$1,574,587,154
$1,844,378,881
1,891,340,898
$1,768,372,171
Borrowings
-
-
-
-
$150,000,000
Total Tier One capital
$173,434,722
$183,020,518
$193,748,531
$205,871,138
$205,917,612
Total stockholders' equity
$174,466,438
$191,103,531
$191,631,640
$128,570,287
$143,512,850
Net loans to deposits
70.06%
60.02%
54.28%
61.56%
65.54%
Per Share Data
Earnings per share
$2.10
$1.60
$1.72
$1.96
$0.73
Cash dividends paid
$0.52
$0.52
$0.52
$0.60
$0.72
Book value per share
$19.59
$21.46
$21.52
$14.44
$16.12
Shares outstanding
$8,904,915
$8,904,915
$8,904,915
$8,904,915
$8,904,915
Performance Ratios
Return on average assets
1.30%
0.87%
0.78%
0.85%
0.32%
Return on average equity
11.43%
7.78%
8.03%
10.91%
4.75%
Interest on earning assets
4.02%
3.39%
2.91%
3.11%
3.71%
Cost of funds
0.17%
0.10%
0.05%
0.10%
0.84%
Net interest margin
3.85%
3.30%
2.86%
3.02%
2.88%
Core noninterest income to average assets
1.07%
1.06%
0.91%
0.77%
0.75%
Core noninterest expense to average assets
3.20%
2.94%
2.55%
2.59%
2.61%
Efficiency Ratio
69.18%
71.89%
71.56%
72.43%
76.46%
Captial Ratios
Total equity to total assets
11.89%
10.64%
9.33%
6.31%
6.90%
Tier One capital ratio
11.82%
10.19%
9.43%
10.10%
9.91%
Asset Quality Ratios
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.54%
0.52%
0.31%
0.69%
0.56%
Past due loans >30 days to total loans
0.52%
0.65%
0.45%
0.39%
0.63%
Net charge-offs to total loans
-0.01%
-0.06%
-0.05%
-0.01%
0.00%
Other real estate owned to total assets
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
0.00%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.23%
1.37%
1.34%
1.16%
1.24%
Independent Auditors' Report
To the Board of Directors and Stockholders of
Tri City Bankshares Corporation
Opinion
We have audited the consolidated financial statements of Tri City Bankshares Corporation and its subsidiaries (the Corporation), which comprise the consolidated balance sheets as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, the related consolidated statements of income, comprehensive income, stockholders' equity and cash flows for the years then ended, and the related notes to the consolidated financial statements.
In our opinion, the accompanying consolidated financial statements present fairly, in all material respects, the financial position of the Corporation as of December 31, 2023 and 2022, and the results of its operations and its cash flows for the years then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.
We have also audited, in accordance with auditing standards generally accepted in the United States of America (GAAS), the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting as of December 31, 2023, based on criteria established in Internal Control-IntegratedFramework issued by the Committee of Sponsoring Organizations of the Treadway Commission in 2013 and our report dated March 28, 2024 expressed an unmodified opinion on the effectiveness of the Corporation's internal control over financial reporting.
Emphasis of Matter - Change in Accounting Principle
As discussed in Note 1 to the consolidated financial statements, the Corporation has changed its method of accounting for the recognition and measurement of credit losses as of January 1, 2023 due to the adoption of ASC 326, Financial Instruments - Credit Losses. Our opinion is not modified with respect to this matter.
Basis for Opinion
We conducted our audits in accordance with GAAS. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements section of our report. We are required to be independent of the Corporation and to meet our other ethical responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant ethical requirements relating to our audits. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.
Responsibilities of Management for the Consolidated Financial Statements
Management is responsible for the preparation and fair presentation of the consolidated financial statements in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America, and for the design, implementation and maintenance of internal control relevant to the preparation and fair presentation of financial statements that are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.
In preparing the consolidated financial statements, management is required to evaluate whether there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern within one year after the date that the financial statements are available to be issued.
Baker Tilly US, LLP, trading as Baker Tilly, is a member of the global network of Baker Tilly International Ltd., the members of which are separate and independent legal entities. © 2020-2022 Baker Tilly US, LLP
1
Auditors' Responsibilities for the Audit of the Consolidated Financial Statements
Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the consolidated financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors' report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not absolute assurance and therefore is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with GAAS will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations or the override of internal control. Misstatements are considered material if there is a substantial likelihood that, individually or in the aggregate, they would influence the judgment made by a reasonable user based on the consolidated financial statements.
In performing an audit in accordance with GAAS, we:
- Exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.
- Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the consolidated financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, and design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks. Such procedures include examining, on a test basis, evidence regarding the amounts and disclosures in the consolidated financial statements.
- Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.
- Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of significant accounting estimates made by management, as well as evaluate the overall presentation of the consolidated financial statements.
- Conclude whether, in our judgment, there are conditions or events, considered in the aggregate, that raise substantial doubt about the Corporation's ability to continue as a going concern for a reasonable period of time.
We are required to communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit, significant audit findings and certain internal control-related matters that we identified during the audit.
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
March 28, 2024
2
